Paul Offit: Covid came from the Wuhan wet market

Paul Offit is a pediatrician and infectious-disease specialized whose take on the Covid pandemic always seemed quite sensible. He works at the medical school at the University of Pennsylvania and is also, according to Wikipedia, “a member of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee and was a member of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.” He’s done a lot of work on vaccines, has written several books about them, has gone hard after anti-vaxers, and is highly respected. So when he weighs in on covid, we should listen.

The “conventional wisdom” now, promulgated by both the DEI and FBI, is that the virus came from an accidental release in a Chinese lab. But I’ve never been fully convinced by that—especially because they found the virus in the Wuhan wet market and the first cases occurred around that market. But now Offit musters the evidence for the wet-market hypothesis, and it seems pretty convincing.

I’ve never understood why it’s become such a big deal about where the virus came from—unless for some reason you want to blame the Chinese government, but knowing the original source is helpful in giving early warnings of pandemics and working out how to stem them. A wet-market origin would lead to a very different strategy from a lab-leak origin.

At any rate, Offit just started a new Substack site called “Beyond the Noise“, and I read the first post, “Lab leak confusion,” out of curiosity. (It’s expensive at $80 per year, so I probably won’t subscribe, but the first read is for free.) I just wanted to summarize why he thinks the virus came from the wet market, and then you can argue it out among yourselves.

I’ll just give his list of arguments for the lab leak hypothesis (these aren’t “theories” in the real sense, they’re just best guesses):

He first describes the popularity of the lab leak claim, and then dismantles it thusly:

If you believe Carl Sagan’s statement that “extraordinary claims should be backed by extraordinary evidence,” this was an extraordinary claim backed by no direct evidence. On the other hand, SARS-CoV-2’s spillover from animals to people in a wet market in Wuhan is supported by an abundance of evidence: • Photographs taken of the western section of the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market showed raccoon dogs and a red fox, both of which are known to be infected with SARS-CoV-2. A customer at the market, knowing it was illegal to sell certain wild animals, took these photos on December 3, 2019, and posted them on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website. The photos were immediately deleted, but not before a CNN reporter was able to pass them on to scientists in the United States. • In that same area of the market, SARS-CoV-2 virus was detected in carts, drains, a feather-and-hair remover, a metal cage, and machines that process animals after they’ve been slaughtered. • The first known human case of COVID occurred on December 10, 2019, in a female vendor at the Huanan Market; two of the first three cases had direct contact with the western section of the market. Indeed, more than half of the early cases had direct or indirect exposure to the Huanan market. Wuhan is a city of 11 million people. There are probably 10,000 places where a new virus could have arisen. Nonetheless, the first cluster of cases were restricted to the western section of a market that was selling live animals susceptible to the virus, exactly where you would have expected a spillover event to occur. The estimated chance that this pattern had occurred randomly, and not as a direct result of animals infecting people, is about 1 in 10 million. • The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market is located north of the Yangtze River, about 9 miles from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is south of the river. If the pandemic virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute, it would have had to have leapt across the river without infecting anyone in between. • The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 virus bears a striking resemblance to SARS-1 spillover events from animals to humans that occurred in Foshan Guangdong province in China in 2002 and again in Guangzhou, Guangdong in 2003.

And then the new evidence, which is quite telling:

• Finally, on March 17, 2023, a discovery by three prominent researchers, Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona, Kristian Anderson, a virologist at the Scripps Research Institute in California, and Eddie Holmes, a biologist at the University of Sydney, should have ended the controversy. Examining samples from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market first taken in January 2020, the international research team found genetic evidence for SARS-CoV-2 virus in raccoon dogs that had been sold illegally, further proving the origin of the virus.

