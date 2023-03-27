Bill Maher on nepo babies, sports, and merit

This is a pretty good 7-minute segment of Bill Maher’s show from last Friday. Although it begins slowly with a discussion about “nepo babies”—those actors or models, like Jane Fonda, who got a foot in the door by being related to others in the profession. That bit is okay, but the segment picks up steam when Maher gets into the topic of merit—specifically, how merit is being devalued by colleges and universities in America in favor of making student bodies (or members of professions) “look like America.” He mentions what we already know: schools are eliminating standardized tests and advanced-placement classes, all in the name of equity. But, as Maher notes, the elimination of standards in this way plays straight into the hands of Republicans.

And this brings up a good question: “Why are sports by far the most popular thing that Americans watch on television?” There are no nepo babies in sports, which Maher calls “the last refuge of meritocracy of America”.

A quote from the piece:

Sports is the last place where it doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from—just what you do. No one gets hired either because it would make the team “look like America,” or because their rich white daddy pulled strings. I don’t trust the government, media, churches, judges, juries, banks, Jiffy Lube, or anyone on a dating app covering their chin with their hands. But I do trust that the 450 players in the NBA [National Basketball Association] are the absolute best 450 players the teams could find anywhere in the world.

In other words, in sports, merit talks and identity walks. This is of course strict adherence to Dr. King’s famous quote about evaluating people—if you substitute “quality of their play” for “content of their character.” But we all know that King’s quote is an embarrassment to modern progressives, who either try to overlook it or interpret it so that it comports with modern ideology.

