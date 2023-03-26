It’s Sunday, so we have a themed batch of birds from John Avise. John’s narrative and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them:

Alternative Plumages



Most birds molt their feathers at least once or twice per year, thereby changing their plumages with the seasons. For many species, this can mean that their ”basic” (or winter or non-breeding) plumage can be very different in appearance from their “alternate” (or summer or breeding) plumage. In many cases, this is especially true of males, who may be under intense sexual selection for brightness during the breeding season but benefit from being drabber and more cryptic at other times of the year. This week’s post shows several examples of what I am talking about: species that look very different at different times of the year. Experienced birders become familiar with these alternative appearances as the seasons change.

American Avocet (Recurvirostra americana) in basic plumage: