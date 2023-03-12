I left the wildlife submissions in Chicago, but John Avise, who has a string of hundreds of uninterrupted Sunday photo posts, sent me a new bird-themed batch on Friday, and so the streak continues. John’s test and IDs are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Compass Headings Several North American bird species have compass headings in their official common names. These are the subject of this Sunday’s post. Generally, these names reflect the portion of the continent where these birds can be found, but sometimes there are counterpart species that reside in the Southern hemisphere, in which case a “Northern” in the species name simply refers to anywhere in North America. For example, other species of Cardinals, Mockingbirds, Pintails, and Shovelers reside in South America. Eastern Bluebird (Sialia sialis):