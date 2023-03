Reader Jez sent me this video taking the mickey out of Scotland’s “hate speech” strictures, encapsulated in Scotland’s “Hate Crime and Public Order Act of 2021″, part 3. I doubt that anyone would get arrested for saying anything like thi, but one never knows in the UK any more. I know that the Scottish Free Speech Union, as well as others, are concerned about how this Act might be use to suppress free speech.

Anyway, I found this pretty funny: