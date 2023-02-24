Today we have an unusual and gorgeous set of photographs from Pete Mauney: time-exposures of fireflies in their habitat. BE SURE to click on the photos to enlarge them. First I’ll give Pete’s background, and then 14 photos followed by a technical note (don’t neglect the note at the bottom):

For almost two months every summer, I switch my schedule from day to night. For seven nights a week, I photograph fireflies around the glorious Hudson Valley of New York. Probably the only 9 to 5 job I have ever had, just the wrong 9 to 5.

Night is my favorite time to be out in the world, it’s been that way since I was a kid. Between my dad (who turned me on to WEIT several years ago) and my grandmother, I was also surrounded by photography growing up. It has since seemed right to me that the two eventually became one.

So, somehow, I have ended up with photography as both my day job and my night job. Not something I would suggest to anyone, financially, but I do manage to have a lot of fun and am never bored.

I have been photographing the fireflies methodically for the past ten years. At a certain point, it occurred to me that I had accrued a lot of local knowledge/recordings of the locals and that, maybe, this might be of interest to others. I am no scientist, just some dude who likes blinking lights and has lots of cameras, but I had a sense that I could figure out how to contribute something to the understanding and preservation of these stunningly beautiful and surreal insects.

With that in mind, I reached out to Dr. Orit Peleg and her team at University of Colorado-Boulder, having read a story on their studies of firefly population dynamics in the NYT, and offered up my services and data. They sent out recording devices and I spent a bunch of my time last summer, along with a large group of other volunteers spread out all over, crowdsourcing complex data (in a wonderfully simple way!) for their project. It was immensely satisfying and is becoming even more so as I am now getting to see some of the results of this research. Stay tuned…..

(For a little bit more on that, here is a story from NPR last summer). [JAC: do have a look at the story!]