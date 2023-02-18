Please send in your good wildlife photos.

Today Doug Hayes from Richmond, Virginia send us some non-bird-feeder birds, so they’re not part of “The Breakfast Crew” series. These are, he says, “bonus birds.” Doug’s captions and narration are indented, and you can click on his photos to enlarge them. One thing about the bird feeders is that they don’t attract DUCKS, but we have some this week—lovely mergansers.

I had not been to the lake at Forest Hill Park in some time, so yesterday I grabbed my camera and headed out to see what was happening there. To my surprise, there was a pair of hooded mergansers (Lophodytes cucullatus) at the far end of the lake. This is the first time I have seen these ducks in the city: normally, one has to go to the more rural parts of the outlying counties to find them. The male and female were lazily paddling around the lake, taking turns diving for food. On one of her dives, the female snagged a freshwater mussel or snail. It was pretty large, but she managed to swallow it.

The male hooded merganser showing his impressive crest before it got wet and plastered to his head from diving for food: