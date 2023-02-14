A two-time participant in mass shootings speaks out

February 14, 2023 • 10:45 am

I got an email and a Tik Tok posting from reader Tom, whose notes below explain the short Tik Tok video attached. It was made by Jackie, a friend of Tom’s daughter. Imagine being involved in the Sandy Hook shooting (where 26 people were killed) and the MSU shooting!  I surely agree with Jackie that thoughts and prayers are useless in such situations; we need legislation. We seem to have mass shootings nearly every day, and yet restriction of access to guns is not happening—states, in fact, are loosening gun restrictions.

From Tom:

My daughter graduated from Michigan State in December.  She spent last night and this morning talking and texting friends still on campus.  One of her friends was locked down in a janitor’s closet with three other students for 5 1/2 hours until released by police at 1:30 am.  To hear the fear and sorrow in my daughter’s voice as she spoke to her friends broke my heart.  Please find below a TikTok video of one of her friends, Jackie, speaking from lockdown across the street from one of the shooting sites.  Jackie is also a survivor of Sandy Hook.
I have permission to post the video (which is public) and the explanation above.
Click on the bottom of the video to turn the sound on.
@slabstudio

#duet with @jmattttt #spartanstrong

♬ original sound – Jmattttt

One thought on “A two-time participant in mass shootings speaks out

  1. As well as ‘thoughts and prayers’ the other thing that is surely not going to solve this is ‘good guys with guns’.

    Reply

Leave a Reply