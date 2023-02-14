A two-time participant in mass shootings speaks out

I got an email and a Tik Tok posting from reader Tom, whose notes below explain the short Tik Tok video attached. It was made by Jackie, a friend of Tom’s daughter. Imagine being involved in the Sandy Hook shooting (where 26 people were killed) and the MSU shooting! I surely agree with Jackie that thoughts and prayers are useless in such situations; we need legislation. We seem to have mass shootings nearly every day, and yet restriction of access to guns is not happening—states, in fact, are loosening gun restrictions.
From Tom:
My daughter graduated from Michigan State in December. She spent last night and this morning talking and texting friends still on campus. One of her friends was locked down in a janitor’s closet with three other students for 5 1/2 hours until released by police at 1:30 am. To hear the fear and sorrow in my daughter’s voice as she spoke to her friends broke my heart. Please find below a TikTok video of one of her friends, Jackie, speaking from lockdown across the street from one of the shooting sites. Jackie is also a survivor of Sandy Hook.
As well as ‘thoughts and prayers’ the other thing that is surely not going to solve this is ‘good guys with guns’.