The best “science” stories of the year from Scientific American

Scientific American, once a respectable publication but now a woke joke of a rag, recently put out special edition highlighting the top science stories of 2022. (Click on cover to read.) I will make no comment except to say that the “epigenetics” article has none of the caveats about epigenetics in the nice piece by Razib Khan I highlighted recently.
Oy, my kishkes!
There are other and more science-y stories, too, but these constitute nearly half of the top science stories of the year:
And let’s not forget the “departments”:
I will leave it up to the readers to comment.
I can remember in the late 60s, early 70s, as I was awakening to the wonders of science, how much I would look forward to my monthly delivery by mail of Scientific American.
The Babylon Bee!?
Martin Gardner, who I met in the pages of (all things) Humpty Dumpty magazine as a child during the 60s, would be spinning in his grave.
I still buy old issues (elder than 1995) on the flea market. Just by reading random articles, I still learn something new…f.e.recently on the challenges for organisms living in the tidal zone …And the experiment of the month is often still worth doing.
I cancelled my subscription about 2 years ago. I got tired of its trite politics swamping science.
“How misleading information is misleading society” and “Evidence shouldn’t be optional”…sounds like good reading. Do they apply those ideas to their own articles?