People who wish me a “Happy Hanukkah” don’t realize that I never celebrated the Jewish holidays, the one exception being my mother lighting one candle per night on a menorah. Otherwise, we celebrated Christmas like the goys: we had a Christmas tree, which my father called “The Hanukkah bush”, exchanged presents on Christmas morning, and had a big Christmas lunch, often featuring ham.
I don’t remember going to synagogue at all, though I did go to Hebrew school to learn the language for a bar mitzvah I never had. I flunked out of Hebrew school, and as a result was put into the all-girl class, whose instruction was less rigorous because you don’t need much Hebrew for a bat mitzvah. I was, at 12, ashamed to be in a class with all the girls, and simply left Hebrew school. That was my last connection with the faith, which I lost completely in 1967 (see here for the story, or go below the fold).
This is all a prelude to showing you two photos that my sister sent me yesterday. Apparently she and her family visited my parents’ graves (they’re in Arlington National Cemetery since my dad was a veteran), and found them decorated them for the holidays.
Her caption: “The Jews who loved Christmas!!” (She is also a heathen.):
:As they say in Yiddish
לעבעדיק ניטל
From Jeremy Manier’s article “The New Theologians” in the Chicago Tribune, Jan. 20, 2008:
One of the more colorful scientific de-conversion stories comes from Jerry Coyne, a professor of genetics and evolutionary biology at the University of Chicago. It happened in 1967 when Coyne, then 17, was listening for the first time to the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album while lying on his parents’ couch in Alexandria, Va.
Suddenly Coyne began to shake and sweat. For reasons he still doesn’t understand, it dawned on him at that moment that there was no God, and he wasn’t going anywhere when he died. His casual Judaism seemed to wash away as the album played on. The crisis lasted about 30 minutes, he says, and when it was over, he had left religion behind for good. He went on to study how new species evolve, and found the Darwinian view of nature perfectly in tune with his abandonment of faith.
“Scientists in general tend to be more atheistic, and particularly evolutionists,” Coyne says. “That’s because we’re dealing with a subject that was previously known to be a product of God’s intervention, and now we know it’s not.”
4 thoughts on “The Jews who loved Christmas”
What, no Chinese food for the Coynes?
It’s probably just as well that you reject Herr Doktor Freud out of hand, boss. 🙂 Although, in your case, he does seem to have at least foretold the future of an illusion.
“You don’t just stop being Jewish!”
-Walter Sobchak in The Big Lebowski
I, too, got thrown out of Hebrew school, but right near the end. I feel kinda bad about it; I got thrown out because I was disruptive. I did learn enough, however, to complete my Bar Mitzvah, which I have to admit was fun—once I had completed my nerve-wracking obligation to lead the Shabbat service.
I was an atheist even then, of course. An atheist Jew? There are *lots* of them! Judaism is a people. Judaism, the religion, shares the same name. It wasn’t always that way. In the 19th century it was common for Jews to call themselves “Hebrews” or “Israelites.” In the early 1920’s my great grandfather was president of a Jewish congregation officially titled “Sons of Israel.” (The President was elected by the congregation. The Rabbi was a separate entity.)
We, too, had a Christmas tree when I grew up—an artificial one made of aluminum foil and almost certainly an electrocution hazard. Why did we have a Christmas tree? I’ll have to ask my mother, but I think it was mostly to obscure fact that we were different. Also, to keep the children from feeling left out. My mother’s Jewish family always had a Christmas tree. They lived in a rural area where being Jewish just wouldn’t be fashionable. My father’s Jewish family lived in an urban area with a large Jewish community. They never had a Christmas tree.
It’s nice to see that your parents are being remembered.
Ayn Rand was a Jew who loved Christmas. Famously, she recognized that the secular holiday in the USA was a celebration of freedom and capitalism, and ought to be valued and extolled for that reason — we are prosperous and happy because of freedom and capitalism, with individual rights including property. She specifically excoriated the religious aspect of Christmas.
Here’s her verbatim writing on it:
http://aynrandlexicon.com/lexicon/christmas.html
However, Ayn Rand was not a Jew. “Born into” a Russian-Jewish family, she chose to opt out at age 7 or 10, I forget. One’s convictions are chosen. One’s identity is not that into which a child is indoctrinated. Adults are responsible for their beliefs.. Ayn Rand was not a Jew.