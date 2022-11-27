It’s the Lord’s day, but also John Avise‘s day, for on Sunday we get a themed collections of bird photos from John. His narrative and captions are below, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Turkey Day: I hope all WEIT readers are having a very happy Thanksgiving weekend. In slightly belated honor of Turkey Day, today’s theme is native birds with the word “turkey” in the common name. In North America, there are two such species: the Wild Turkey (Meleagris gallopavo), from which domestic turkeys are descended; and the unrelated Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura). The Turkey Vulture probably got its name from its featherless head, like that of a Wild Turkey gobbler. Wild Turkeys can be found across most of the United States and Mexico, whereas Turkey Vultures range throughout the Americas. I won’t include photos of domestic turkeys, because most of you already know what they look and taste like. Wild Turkey hen:

Wild Turkey adult male (gobbler or tom):

Wild Turkey young male:

Wild Turkey adults with juvenile (chick or poult):

Wild Turkey adult with 8 poults:

Turkey Vulture body portrait:

Turkey Vulture head portrait:

Turkey Vulture perched:

Another Turkey Vulture perched:

Turkey Vulture sunbathing:

Turkey Vulture flight profile:

Turkey Vulture soaring: