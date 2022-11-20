Today is Sunday, and that means a passel of themed bird photos from John Avise. His narrative and IDs are indented; click on the photos to enlarge them:

Non-perching Birds Perched on a Stick

Birds in the taxonomic Order Passeriformes constitute about 60% of all living avian species, and are often called “perching birds” for short. But, of course, birds in many other taxonomic orders also perch occasionally, as exemplified by this week’s photographs (which I took in the indicated states). These birds shown belong to a wide variety of taxonomic orders other than Passeriformes. So I suppose we could call these particular avian subjects “perched non-perching birds”!

American Kestrel male (Falco sparverius) (California):