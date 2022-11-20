Today is Sunday, and that means a passel of themed bird photos from John Avise. His narrative and IDs are indented; click on the photos to enlarge them:
Non-perching Birds Perched on a Stick
Birds in the taxonomic Order Passeriformes constitute about 60% of all living avian species, and are often called “perching birds” for short. But, of course, birds in many other taxonomic orders also perch occasionally, as exemplified by this week’s photographs (which I took in the indicated states). These birds shown belong to a wide variety of taxonomic orders other than Passeriformes. So I suppose we could call these particular avian subjects “perched non-perching birds”!
American Kestrel male (Falco sparverius) (California):
American Kestrel female (California):
Anhinga female (Anhinga anhinga) (Florida):
Ruby-throated Hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) (Michigan):
Broad-winged Hawk juvenile (Buteo platypterus) (Michigan):
Double-crested Cormorant (Phalacrocorax auritus) (California):
Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) (California):
Greater Roadrunner (Geococcyx californianus) (Texas):
Osprey (Pandion haliaetus) (Florida):
Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) (Florida):
Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura) (California):
Peregrine Falcon juvenile (Falco peregrinus) (California):
Wood Stork (Mycteria americana) (Florida):
Bald Eagle (Haliaeatus leucocephalus) (Michigan):
6 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Really like the wood stork. Looks a bit dopey but also fairly grim, like he’s thinking “wood storks don’t delivery your babies, we eat them.
At first glance, I was fooled by the bird beside it, blending in with the broken branch…. I thought it was a deformed bird or something.
Lovely grouping, John Avise. Thanks!
Another excellent themed set – thanks!
I look forward to your photos every Sunday. Thanks John!
AS … … do I as well, Dr Avise.
= my idea of a(ny) Sunday morning’s ” spiritual ” experience.
Surely ‘ld be, Worldwide, an utterly HELPFUL a n d
WAAAAY better ” Sunday School ” – ” study ” … …
for ALL ages of persons incl ALL of the Globe’s actual kiddos.
Blue
Wonderful post!
Thanks!