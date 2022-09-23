Today’s photos come from reader Christopher McLaughlin, whose notes are indented. You can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.
I’ll offer up this handful of wildflower/landscape photos, hopefully they are of interest. I don’t have fancy equipment, just an iPhone 11. They were taken last summer, July 17, 2021, in between storms at Jerry Smith Park (supposedly a remnant prairie) in south Kansas City.
Silphium laciniatum [Prairie Compass Plant]:
Silphium laciniatum, Liatris pycnostachya [Prarie Blazing Star],and Echinacea pallida, [Pale Purple Coneflower]:
Silphium integrifolium [rosinweed]:
I am not certain on the species, or even the genus of this crayfish, possibly Orconectes virilis, the rather common Northern Crayfish. This was taken on a rainy spring morning at Gama Grass Conservation Area, Vernon county MO.
Otherwise not an exciting find, as crayfish are quite common, but finding her loaded with babies was a treat. Pardon the dirty hands and fingernails.
Silphium perfoliatum [cup plant]from my back yard. Silphium being my favorite genus, I have four of the five species that grow in Missouri in my yard, with seeds of the fifth species on the way. They are excellent for attracting pollinators, including hummingbirds, and the seeds are eaten by several birds.
9 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Cool crayfish! I used to go chasing after them in creeks and streams in my native upstate New York—55 years ago.
How do you handle the crayfish without getting pinched????? Seems risky! lol
Very interesting seeing the babies.
Thanks for sharing your photos. So glad you were not put off from contributing because of a perceived lack of fancy equipment. These turned out great. The shots under the stormy skies were very dramatic. Always fascinating to see the native flora of unfamiliar places.
You catch crayfish without getting pinched the same way you get to Carnegie Hall…with lots of pain a occasional bloody fingers! Kidding. Like commenter Norman, I chased them around a creek when I was young. You do get pinched a lot a first but soon learn the tricks. This one was easy since she was out of the water and had nowhere to jet of to with a flick of the tail. Just come in from behind quickly with thumb and forefinger.
Thanks much, Christopher! I find your first photo very evocative of a pleasant longing.
The cup plants are proliferating where I live in northeastern Illinois and indeed attracting hummingbirds, much to my delight.
All the species of Silphium are favorite nectar plants of pollinators at the prairie where I study butterflies.
Not exciting? I’ll beg to differ! Great pix, thanks for posting. True, crayfish are common–yet since I live in Chicago, I don’t see them all that often! They’re around but you have to go to the right places. Generally I just see the claws that seagulls drop on the beach or revetment.
Beautiful photos. Never want to eat crayfish, but they really are quite interesting to see, and I’ve never seen the young like that. The flowers are all quite lovely…but do you know whether rosinweed is so named because it’s sticky or smells like pine or something similar?
Silphium species can exude a resin that has a rather pleasing scent, similar to turpentine. You can crush a leaf and get a whiff of it, or cut the stalk and let it ooze out a bit. Supposedly Native Americans chewed the resin as a breath freshener. I don’t know too much about photochemistry but if one has journal access, there are quite a few papers on it. They are rather tall plants. The species here in Missouri tend to grow 6-8 ft., while S. terebenthinacium grows massive basal leaves, as broad across as my chest, and then sends up a tall flower stalk. I grow these, too, but it’s a bit too wet where I am and they like the drier Ozarks just east and south of me. Crime Pays but Botany Doesn’t has a YouTube video on a Texas endemic, Silphium albiflorum, that is almost a dwarf version of S. laciniatum but with white flowers.
Thanks for these. I usually have a smartphone with me but forget to use it. These are a good reminder how powerful a smartphone can be.