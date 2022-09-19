Watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Right now Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service is happening, with all the pomp and circumstance you can imagine, at Westminster Abbey. The NYT is offering a live feed with real-time updates. Click on the screenshot to see both. Right now I just heard the preacher (presumably the Archbishop of Canterbury) say: “There is one thing we know for sure: death is the doorway to glory.”

And there’s a spider on her coffin–for real! (h/t: Matthew. I’ve put an arrow by it:

The old faker Uri Geller also tells us to watch for omens:

Watch the skies over London tomorrow!

The Queen's funeral. I believe "they" will want to pay their respects too!

3 months ago, a UFO flew over Her Majesty's Jubilee celebrations this may happen again. Send me what you have seen or caught on camera! God Bless The Queen! pic.twitter.com/OPTcBB45TM — Uri Geller (@theurigeller) September 18, 2022