Right now Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service is happening, with all the pomp and circumstance you can imagine, at Westminster Abbey. The NYT is offering a live feed with real-time updates. Click on the screenshot to see both. Right now I just heard the preacher (presumably the Archbishop of Canterbury) say: “There is one thing we know for sure: death is the doorway to glory.”
Click on either photo to go to the site, and look at the pinned article at the top to see commentary
And there’s a spider on her coffin–for real! (h/t: Matthew. I’ve put an arrow by it:
The old faker Uri Geller also tells us to watch for omens:
Watch the skies over London tomorrow!
The Queen's funeral. I believe "they" will want to pay their respects too!
3 months ago, a UFO flew over Her Majesty's Jubilee celebrations this may happen again. Send me what you have seen or caught on camera! God Bless The Queen! pic.twitter.com/OPTcBB45TM
— Uri Geller (@theurigeller) September 18, 2022
6 thoughts on “Watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral”
“There is one thing we know for sure: death is the doorway to glory.”
Take it in … ooo … I gotta hear it again :
“There is one thing we know for sure: death is the doorway to glory.”
… it probably sounds awesome in a massive church like that. It being … the words, like music.
But as John McEnroe says, he “can’t be serious?!”
And at Wimbledon even! : https://youtu.be/ransFQVzf6c
“You cannot be serious!”
Couldn’t think of watching anything more boring. I am fascinated that in the US a war was fought for independence from one of QEII’s ancestors but the attraction and adoration for the monarchy is sometimes fawning and obsequious. At the same time you have a rising anti democratic Christonatonalism movement which may assume power in a few months time and a corrupted judicial system. The US is just such an amazing crazy fruit salad of culture and politics
Well don’t watch it, then! I’m watching snippets now and then to see the pomp and ceremony. I disapprove of the monarchy in general but this is a spectacle I haven’t seen before.
As I said, don’t watch the thing. I suspect your comment is here just to blow off some rancor you have towards America.
I saw the spider crawl across the top of the envelop and disappear behind it. How lovely! (Charlotte’s Web?) The flowers are from the Queen’s garden. There might even be an earwig or two nestled within the petals of the dahlia. The choir is wonderful.
Agreed. It’s an interesting historic event. Observing it does not necessarily imply endorsement of the associated institutions.