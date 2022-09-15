Today we have pictures of moss from Richard Gern. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

These are tourist pictures from a trip to Berlin three and a half years ago; they are from a visit to Potsdam and the Neues Palais, or “New Palace”, the summer home of Frederick the Great.

The palace is an eye-popping and impressive sight. I’ve never seen so many statues in my life!

Something in addition to the architecture and artwork also caught my eye–small patches of moss growing on the stone balustrade in back of the building! What first grabbed my attention was what looked like long skinny hairs growing from the moss, but when I started taking pictures it began to look like there were three types of moss. I didn’t give it much thought until a few weeks ago when I opened up the file to edit the photos; each type of moss always seemed to have a bit of another type among it, so I got the idea that maybe they were all the same type, but just in different stages of growth. I sequenced the pictures to illustrate what I though was a progression from a soft green moss to something that looked like sprouts, and then to the sprouts drying out and forming small stalks that then grew into the longer hair-like elements.