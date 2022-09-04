Thanks to some readers, we have a few days’ respite here, but start thinking about sending in some photos.

Today’s contribution is the Sunday assortment of themed bird photos taken by biologist John Avise. His captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Woodpeckers I love woodpeckers for several reasons. As a group they are relatively easy to identify by their tree-clinging habits and their distinctive “bouncy” flight patterns. They often give themselves away by sharp vocalizations or by the loud tapping sounds they make when drilling their nest cavities. I like the way they ratchet themselves up tree trunks by using their claws and stiff tail feathers. And woodpeckers play important ecological roles, not only by eating destructive insects but also by excavating tree holes that later may be adopted by other cavity-nesting birds. The only thing I don’t like about woodpeckers is their annoying habit of moving to the backside of a tree trunk whenever I get close enough to try for a picture! North America is home to more than 20 species of woodpeckers. This week’s post shows about a dozen of these the species that I’ve managed to photograph in the indicated states. Acorn Woodpecker, Melanerpes formicivorus (California):

Lewis’s Woodpecker, Melanerpes lewis (California):

Gila Woodpecker, Melanerpes uropygialis (Arizona):

Downy Woodpecker male, Picoides pubescens (California):

Downy Woodpecker female (California):

Hairy Woodpecker male, Picoides villosus (Colorado):

Hairy Woodpecker female (Michigan):

American Three-toed Woodpecker, Picoides tridactylus (Alaska):

Nuttall’s Woodpecker, Picoides nuttallii (California):

Ladder-backed Woodpecker, Picoides scalaris (California):

White-headed Woodpecker, Picoides albolarvatus (California):

Yellow-bellied Sapsucker adult, Sphyrapicus varius (California):

Yellow-bellied Sapsucker juvenile (Michigan):

Northern Flicker, Colaptes auratus (Michigan):