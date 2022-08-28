Today is Sunday, and that means a themed batch of bird photos by John Avise. John’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Avian Poker Every poker player knows the hierarchy of winning hands in five-card-draw. This week’s post (which admittedly is a bit whimsical) shows an avian analogue of this poker hierarchy: One pair; Two-pairs; Three-of-a-kind; Straight; Flush; Full-house; Four-of-a-kind; Straight-flush; and Royal-flush. Here I‘ve illustrated these kinds of poker hands mostly using waterfowl (ducks and geese), although this wasn’t possible in every case. All of these photographs were taken in Southern California. One-pair; Canada Geese (Branta canadensis):

Two-pairs; hens and drakes; Green-winged Teal (Anas crecca):

Two-pairs; hens and drakes; Cinnamon Teal (Anas cyanoptera):

Three-of-a-kind; Canada Geese:

Three-of-a-kind; teenager Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos):

Straight, hen-high; Mallards:

Straight; Canada Geese:

Full-house, Canada Geese (two adults and three goslings):

Full-house; three drakes and two hens; Cinnamon Teal:

Full-house; three drakes and two hens; Buffleheads (Bucephala albeola):

Four-of-a-kind; American White Pelicans (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos):

Four-of-a-kind; drake Buffleheads:

Straight Flush; Surf Scoters (Melanitta perspicillata):

Royal Flush; Royal Terns (Sterna maxima):