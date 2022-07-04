Today’s photos come from reader Steve Adams. His narrative is indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
These photos have a theme of Red-winged Blackbirds. These feisty little birds are not shy about defending their territory from birds much bigger than they, but they also have a beauty all their own. These photos were all taken at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in New York.
The first series is an Osprey (Pandion haliaetus) right after it caught a fish. I had been watching it hunt for several minutes. It finally dived and retrieved a fish. Fortunately, it began to fly towards where I was positioned. Suddenly a Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus) came from nowhere and began to harass the Osprey. It was amusing watching this formidable bird of prey flee from its little tormentor.
The next series is a Red-winged Blackbird harassing a Sandhill Crane (Antigone canadensis).
Finally, this is a series I call “Red-winged Blackbird among the Lupines”.
Great behavior photos. Sometimes they even go after people!
Indeed — why if for no other reason your should wear a helmet when bicycling in the countryside!
Thanks for sharing. Great shots!
Very well done!
They are gone now, but earlier in the season we would have flocks of the birds move thru the neighborhood. You definitely knew where they were, with all their noisy drama.
“Red-winged Blackbird among the Lupines” – stunning colors.
Your red wingers are more vibrant than the ones we see from time to time. Beautiful photos.
So exhilarating!
I’ve watched our local osprey and noticed that they have little interest in aggressively defending themselves from other birds. If anything takes notice of them, they fly away.
Beautiful! Thanks, Steve.
You increased my fondness for Red-Wings with these extraordinary photos and reminded me of how much I miss lupines.
I ask my thanks to carry a lot of freight for them, knowing that it is a lovely, sufficient word..