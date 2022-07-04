These photos have a theme of Red-winged Blackbirds. These feisty little birds are not shy about defending their territory from birds much bigger than they, but they also have a beauty all their own. These photos were all taken at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in New York.

The first series is an Osprey (Pandion haliaetus) right after it caught a fish. I had been watching it hunt for several minutes. It finally dived and retrieved a fish. Fortunately, it began to fly towards where I was positioned. Suddenly a Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus) came from nowhere and began to harass the Osprey. It was amusing watching this formidable bird of prey flee from its little tormentor.