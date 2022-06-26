It’s Sunday, and John Avise has some nice photos of bird bills (click photos to enlarge). John’s IDs and notes are indented.

Other Bill Shapes

Two weeks ago I showcased birds with curved bills (either recurved upward or decurved downward), and last week I showcased birds with straight bills. You might think that those two posts would have exhausted the possibilities, but that would be far from correct. In truth, birds’ bills or beaks are among the most evolutionarily plastic (labile) of avian features, having been selected for a wide variety of feeding adaptations. For example, conical bills are characteristic of many seed-eating birds; hooked beaks are characteristic of many flesh-eating birds; and a crossed-bill configuration is used by Crossbills to extract seeds from pinecones.

This week’s post highlights examples of some of these additional shapes that birds’ bills (their eating utensils) can assume. Except for the Grosbeak that was photographed in Michigan, all of these pictures were taken in Southern California (although the Spoonbill, Flamingo, Toucanet, and Shoebill are

non-native species that I photographed at the San Diego Zoo).

The bill of the Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis) with an attached pouch: