Other Bill Shapes
Two weeks ago I showcased birds with curved bills (either recurved upward or decurved downward), and last week I showcased birds with straight bills. You might think that those two posts would have exhausted the possibilities, but that would be far from correct. In truth, birds’ bills or beaks are among the most evolutionarily plastic (labile) of avian features, having been selected for a wide variety of feeding adaptations. For example, conical bills are characteristic of many seed-eating birds; hooked beaks are characteristic of many flesh-eating birds; and a crossed-bill configuration is used by Crossbills to extract seeds from pinecones.
This week’s post highlights examples of some of these additional shapes that birds’ bills (their eating utensils) can assume. Except for the Grosbeak that was photographed in Michigan, all of these pictures were taken in Southern California (although the Spoonbill, Flamingo, Toucanet, and Shoebill are
non-native species that I photographed at the San Diego Zoo).
The bill of the Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis) with an attached pouch:
The “depressed” (flattened) bill of the Canada Goose (Branta canadensis):
The “compressed” (knife-like) bill of the Black Skimmer (Rynchops niger):
The “spatulate” (spoon-like) bill of the Northern Shoveler (Anas clypeata):
The hooked beak of the Ferruginous Hawk (Buteo regalis):
The hooked bill of the California Condor (Gymnogyps californianus):
The “crossed” bill of the Red Crossbill (Loxia curvirostra):
The “conical” (cone-shaped) bill of the California Towhee (Pipilo crissalis):
The larger conical bill of the Rose-breasted Grosbeak (Pheucticus ludovicianus, female):
The “terete” (circular in cross-section) bill of the Allen’s Hummingbird (Selasphorus sasin):
The odd bill of the African Spoonbill (Platalea alba):
The bent bill of the Caribbean Flamingo (Phoenicopterus ruber):
The shoe-like bill of the Shoebill (Balaeniceps rex):
The fruit-eating bill of the Crimson-rumped Toucanet (Aulacorhynchus haematopygus):
Great photographs. Thanks.
I wonder if the ‘plasticity’ of bird’s bills has to do with them having wings, and those wings not easily being turned into manipulating instruments.
I see all kinds of parallels to all kinds of pliers and implements, surgical or otherwise, and probably used for similar purposes.