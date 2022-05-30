Today we have a short contribution from reader Joe Dickinson. Joe’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Here are some photos from couple of recent short trips, one to the Cosumnes River Wildlife Preserve in the California Central Valley between Stockton and Sacramento (cranes and blackbirds) and the other from Sanctuary Beach, between Santa Cruz and Monterey (shore birds). I’ll let a red-winged blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus) introduce the set since he is conveniently perched on a sign identifying the location.

The main attraction at the reserve is a population of Sandhill Cranes (Antigone canadensis). Many bird lovers gather in the evening to watch the “fly-in” of cranes from where they have been feeding to where they roost for the night. On the evening we were there, the fly-in was on the far side of the reserve (no roads), so we had to settle for some close up views of small groups. Still nice.

The main players in the sandy beach community are the Long-Billed Curlew (Numenius americanis, largest, with long down curved beak); Whimbrel, Numenius phaeopus, smaller, down curved beak); Marbled Godwit (Limosa fedora, slightly upturned beak); and the Sanderling (Calidris ferruginea, in the words of my Sibley Guide, these are the “windup toys” seen chasing waves on sandy beaches.