Today I present one video from reader Douglas Swartzendruber in Colorado. If you think you’ve seen a lot of geese, well, here are a lot more. And these are residents!
Douglas’s caption:
These are some of the 5,000 Canada geese that are non-migrating residents, and there have been calls for more harvesting.
3 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife video”
Is there any animal quite like Canada Geese?
I don’t think so.
Wow! Yes there are places where they have become so abundant that they are considered pests. But I have not heard about efforts to control their numbers.
Gaggle just doesn’t do this group justice! Perhaps it’s a googlegaggle.