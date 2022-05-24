Readers’ wildlife video

May 24, 2022 • 8:00 am

Today I present one video from reader Douglas Swartzendruber in Colorado. If you think you’ve seen a lot of geese, well, here are a lot more. And these are residents!

Douglas’s caption:

These are some of the 5,000 Canada geese that are non-migrating residents, and there have been calls for more harvesting

