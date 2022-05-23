Readers’ wildlife photos and videos

Earlier this year I had a scuba diving trip in the Maldives, which is a true scuba divers’ paradise. Pictures and video do not fully do it justice, especially if the water is a bit murky, as it sometimes was. But they give at least some impression of the kinds of things you see underwater there.

The main prize for us was schools of manta rays (I don’t know if we saw Manta birostris or Manta alfredi ) that were circling above cleaning stations, where they come to let cleaner fish eat parasites off them. There are some video clips of them here here , and here