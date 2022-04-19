Discussion thread

Once again, because I’m low on both energy and topics to write about, I’ll turn a post over to the readers, and hope I get get some discussion going. I’ll start by suggesting two topics, both of which involve speculations, but why not? And, as usual, you can discuss whatever you want.
1.) What do you think will be the ultimate fate of Ukraine. Will they kick Russia out completely? (I think this unlikely). Or will Russia simply take over eastern Ukraine and just lay the rest to waste before abandoning it? Alternatively, will they take over the whole country, either making it part of Russia or turning it into a puppet state?
2.) Will the Democrats lose big this November, lose small, or not lose at all?
I will, of course, be checking the comments, so I’m not ignoring you!
Re #2, here’s an excerpt (not paywalled) from a new blog post by Freddie deBoer, who favors a Leftist Democratic win):
Let me lay out two worldviews that are fervently believed by large groups of people who share the same party. Here’s worldview A:
Left-wing Democrats have pushed the party to the edge of an electoral cliff. They have hijacked the party’s debates and make extravagant policy demands, demands that cut against the preferences of huge swaths of the electorate. They refuse to compromise or meet the voters where they are. They engage in purity politics and seem to have no interest in the kind of horse-trading that is required to get what you want in Washington. Their inflammatory rhetoric and extremist ideas hamper the efforts of candidates in red and purple states, and slogans like “defund the police” are an albatross hanging around the neck of the party that will surely bring doom in November.
And here’s worldview B:
Centrist Democrats have a stranglehold on the party. They’re stodgy, uncompromising, and risk-averse. The party bends over backward to suit their needs, and yet they still constantly complain about a leftist takeover. Voters demand a bold agenda, but centrists are so afraid of risk and change that the Democrats effectively stand for nothing. The left brings a tremendous amount of energy and attention to the party and dominates among the youth, yet the party never delivers policy progress in return. By ignoring the left and the passionate young people within it in favor of obstructionist centrists, the Democrats have become a directionless, unprincipled party that can’t express to the American people what they stand for.
As you might have guessed, the gimmick here is that I think both perspectives are more or less correct.
. . . For now, we have a centrist party that appears to too many voters to scream radical slogans, and the near future seems bleak.
Is the left/right question from the other week settled? I’m still intrigued by that!
I don’t think so!
It doesn’t give any help towards answering the question of how we tell left from right but it is perhaps worth mentioning that other animals besides humans can distinguish between left and right. Dogs for example can respond correctly to commands to go left or right e.g sheep dog commands (when the dog may be at some distance) or when commanding a dog to walk to heel (when different commands will dictate which side the dog walks on). I don’t know if birds can tell left from right but I’d imagine it would be fairly easy to test (if it hasn’t been already) with some conditioning experiments with pigeons for example.
2) They will lose big. But neither A nor B are accurate or the reason for that. They will lose seats because prices are high, inflation is high, and jobs are just now recovering to pre-Covid numbers. IOW “It’s the economy, stupid.”
The Supremes overturning Roe is the wild card that could change things. Assuming that happens, IMO the Dem paths to midterm victory consist of (1) promising and developing a workable response, bringing lots more women to the polls than expected, and/or (2) whether by their action or not, gas prices drop down to $2.50/gallon in October. That’s pretty much the only two ways they come out of this alive.
Republicans really stand for nothing but establishing a kleptocracy (a la Putin or Trumpf). They scream right wing slogans usually including the word “right” or “rights” and pass at local levels outrageously restrictive laws against various minority or victimized groups hoping eventually to do so at the national level, assuming that since they’ll be wealthy or powerful they won’t apply to them. They were once a principled right-centrist party with equally principled candidates, like Ike.
Per the Democrats, I can’t believe that people are still bringing up this strawman called “defund the police.” It’s a non-issue because no Democrat is calling for the removal of funding for police departments. What they’re calling for is a *shift* in funding priorities, not taking away money.
And what “extremist ideas”? Is a call for universal healthcare extremist? It is not. Is Build Back Better extremist? It is not. Is taxing the one percent extremist? It is not. Is making the child care tax credit permanent—or simply sending money to parents on a monthly basis, as some people are asking for—extremist? It is not. Is even the call to remove cannabis from the list of prohibited substances extremist? It is not. To say that any of these ideas or proposals are “extremist” is to play into the talking points of Republicans.
I like Joe Biden, but I’d rather see Elizabeth Warren in the Oval Office.
Well, some Leftists ARE calling for complete defunding of police, abolishing police departments, and replacing them with “community policing”.
Those particular leftists (a minority, I suspect, within the broad left) should be roundly ridiculed.
They are a minority, such as two recent candidates for local offices in Seattle who called explicitly for “police abolition”, and were decisively defeated. But the trouble is that they are not roundly ridiculed within the Democratic Party. Normal liberal Democrats sometimes
mention sotto voce that they do not favor any such idiocies. but never subject them to the forceful ridicule and denunciation they warrant. Normal Democratic politicians indulge the twerps
and poseurs of this kind in the same way that the GOP indulges its Gosars and Taylor-Greenes.
A strong case can be made that this policy of indulging fringe Democrats is exactly why there has
not been the blue wave that otherwise should have utterly swamped the Trump party in 2020—and why the Dems may lose the House and Senate in 2022.
Democrats need to be on the offensive. I am starting to see their pushback on Rick Scott and his Republican national agenda of defunding Medicare, Medicaid and the ACA and his wish to raise taxes for the lower and middle class. Democrats need to hit this hard, as well as other issues, such as the Republican efforts to restrict voting.
Regarding Ukraine, the Russians have at least temporarily pulled back from Kiev, but continue to attack there in order to let the Ukrainians know that they can take over the entire country if they want to (which they probably can’t). My guess is that Russia will prevail in the east, as they can concentrate their forces there. The earlier “pan-Ukrainian offensive” (my term) was too ambitious.
Even though Russia will prevail in the east and will carve off territory there, they will not do so without considerable losses. This is because they were severely weakened by the pan-Ukrainian offensive and their troops are both tired and apathetic. The leadership is not not very good either, and the loss of generals makes that even worse. Once Russia holds enough territory in the east, they will be in a position to negotiate with the Ukrainian leadership and declare victory.
I hope the Ukrainians repel Russia in the east, but I doubt they will be able to do that. We’ll see. The Ukrainian people have proven that they will not accept occupation by Russia. So, Russia will need to find a way out—eventually.
My (totally amateur, uninformed) opinion: I agree Russia realizes it can’t hold the whole country without depopulating it by killing or displacing the vast majority of people (c.f. Afghanistan). But if they can control the East (frequently labelled the “industrial heartland,” and maintain the southeast (with it’s corridor from the rest of Russia to Crimea), I’d guess they’ll go for Odesa and cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea as well, thus making the rest of the country unable to ship goods in and out except by non-ships. That will leave a much diminished Ukraine, which they likely won’t see as much of a threat, and may make U much more amenable to Russian influence.
And Putin can claim a great victory and maintain his hold on power within Russia.
Totally agree. They will either take Odesa in this war, or will undertake a policy of “creeping expansionism” to Odesa at a later opportunity.
I think Crimea is gone and I think the Eastern parts currently occupied by Russia will remain that way. Russia will ethnically cleanse the region to make sure it is full only of pro Russia people. It’ll be pretty grim.
I think this will be the stalemate situation until Putin dies or is deposed and then the new leader will find an excuse to make peace on whatever terms will get the sanctions lifted.
Freddie’s “world view B” falls apart simply because the “youth” don’t vote. They simply don’t show up, particularly in non-presidential years, to justifying pandering to their preferences. That’s why we end up with “world view A” being more or less reality.
I wonder, though. If there was a young and exciting candidate that pushed their buttons, then maybe they would vote and become a highly significant force for as long as that candidacy lasted. Bernie sort of came close, but I’m talking about someone a lot more hip.
Like Yang? Flopped and then finished 3rd or worse I think in NYC. Progressive ideas are popular only when not expressed by progressives it seems. ACA (Obamacare) was highly popular in pieces. Preexisting conditions? Get rid of them. Able to port insurance when changing jobs? Ditto. Extend to older children? Yes! Cover more preventative care! Absolutely! Obamacare? SOCIALISM! Although calling it ACA made it poll better.
Has anyone read Will Hurd’s American Reboot? Is it too naive? I am looking for a viable moderate candidate and I don’t care what party. The Republicans mentioned so far in the press are all modeled after the former guy.
The prospects of a moderate getting through the GOP primary are pretty slim right now (…IMO). Call it the ‘Trump effect,’ but their base doesn’t seem to want a McCain or Romney at the moment. Besides, Mitt doesn’t seem interested. Cheney isn’t actually moderate, she’s just anti-Trump. Besides, she’s being outmaneuvered even just in her home state – clearly not ready for a national toe-to-toe with Trump. Larry Hogan (of Maryland)? I’d definitely say he’s moderate. But no name recognition, little signaled interest, and he might be too moderate to win the GOP primary base. Susan Collins? I don’t think she gets much respect from either left or right after her SCOTUS nomination shenanigans.
On the Dem side, probably half of 2020’s candidates would count as moderates. Harris being the obvious post-Biden choice but Klobuchar another clear moderate, along with people like Jim Webb from the 2016 pool. I’d say there’s a very good chance the Dems run a moderate in 2024; I really don’t see how they capture swing states like Pennsylvania or Wisconsin (to say nothing of Georgia, Arizona, and Florida) with a leftist/progressive.
What would really help in the U.S. are some demographic changes where some purple states turn blue, and where some red states turn purple. That could moderate the extremist but effective rhetoric that is the main republican platform.
There’s talk of the Dems retaining control of the Senate but it’s probably just wishful thinking. Still, we have to hang on to something, right? Another thing to bear in mind is that a lot is likely to happen between now and November. Many balls are in the air.
As for Topic 1, I suspect we’re in for a long-drawn, grinding war, in which the Ukrainians refuse to capitulate and Putin is unable to seal the deal. With his misadventure in Ukraine, Putin is breaking the back of his military and intelligence services, isolating himself from the Russian people and even from his own oligarchs, and revealing to the world once and for all his own feet of clay. Putin plainly learned nothing from the Soviet experience in Afghanistan in the late ’80s.
As for Topic 2, I expect the Democrats to take the shellacking typical for incumbent parties in midterm elections. Though we should never underestimate the ability of Donald Trump to fuck things up for the GOP — as he did in several winnable House contests in the 2018 midterms and as he did in the senate elections in 2020 (especially the pair of run-off elections held in Georgia on Jan. 5, 2021). This time around, Trump has been endorsing senate candidates of the most dubious qualifications, such as “Dr. Oz” in Pennsylvania and, in Georgia, Herschel Walker (the mentally unstable, prevaricating candidate who’s only prior accomplishment is lugging a pigskin up and down the gridiron).
Trump’s latest senatorial endorsement went to Ohio candidate (who’s heretofore been running a distant third in primary polls), J.D. Vance — a guy who at least had something to say a few years back in his book Hillbilly Elegy, and who was an adamant never-Trumper in 2016 (as was known earlier, but has been confirmed by his recently uncovered text messages). That is, until he jumped into electoral politics as a Republican and decided his only path to victory was to work his nose as far as possible up Donald Trump’s fat ass. Vance recently won Trump’s endorsement in an “Apprentice”-style contest held at Mar-a-Lago. Next to the willingness to protect Trump from the folly of his own erratic and unlawful behavior, the thing Trump values most in other human beings is their celebrity.
Also, there are a couple of wildcards out there for this year’s midterms, in the form of a pair of SCOTUS cases likely to be decided in June — the abortion case out of Mississippi and, out of New York, the firearms case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, in which SCOTUS appears locked & loaded to invalidate most restrictions on concealed-carry laws. These cases have the potential at least to turn swing voters off to right-wing idealogues..