How do we tell left from right?

I’m sure this topic has been covered by scientists before, but I haven’t researched it, so I’m raising it as a naive question.
First, it’s easy for you to tell up from down because down is where your feet are and up is what you see when you look up away from your feet. Or you could drop something; the direction it falls is “down”.
It’s also easy for you to tell your front from your back. Your front is what you see when you look down, and the other side of your body is your back.
But how do you tell right from left at any given moment?
Now of course there are a number of cues that we could use to tell right from left. The side our heartbeat is most detectable by touch is on the left (unless you have situs inversus!), I wear my watch on my left wrist and my ring on my right hand, and so on. If you drive a car in the US, the steering wheel is on the left side.
But we don’t actually use these cues. When someone tells you “turn right” when you’re asking directions, you just know which way to go. But HOW?
Presumably we learn right from left when we’re kids: a parent presumably points out your right hand and says “that’s the right hand” and vice versa. But again, what cues do we use now? Surely not the hands! (I’m sure the answer is out there somewhere, but if a reader provides it, many of us will have learned something.
That’s my question, but it’s related to a genetics question that I pondered for years before any answer was ever given. It’s about asymmetry in animals. There are basically two types of ways a bilaterally symmetrical animal can be asymmetrical in some ways. I’ve posted on this three times before (here ,here, and here), so have a look at those posts. Here’s just a brief summary.
1.) Fluctuating asymmetry. Individuals are asymmetrical for some features, but the direction of asymmetry varies from individual to individual. Handedness in humans is this way, though it has a genetic component, too, making right-handed people more common. Lobsters have asymmetrical claws: one is a “cutter” and the other a “crusher”, and it’s random whether the crusher claw is on the right or left. (We know, by the way, how this comes about. Young lobsters start their lives with identical claws, but the claw that is used most often provides more neurological activity, and that activity irrevocably creates the asymmetry, which lasts for life.The most-used one becomes the grinder.) Some species of flounders are randomly flat on the left or right sides, though all start off being vertically postured fish who develop into flat fish, with the eye on the bottom migrating to the top. Many human facial features are examples of fluctuating asymmetry: the right sides of our faces are not the same as the left, but the kind of differences differ in direction from person to person. Fluctuating asymmetry is also called “anti-symmetry” since the sides are different, but not in a consistent direction.
2.) Directional asymmetry. This is what always puzzled me. There are some basically bilaterally symmetric animals, like us, in which there are some asymmetries that are directional. That is, the right side always differs from the left in a consistent way. The narwhal tusk (a hyper-developed canine tooth) is always on the left side, some owls use directionally asymmetrical ears as a way to locate prey, I’ve mentioned the human heart before, and there are many examples. (In some flounder species, individuals are always right-flat, while individuals of other species are left-flat.)
The question I always had about this rests on the observation that because every individual is directionally asymmetrical the same way, that asymmetry must somehow rest on genes for those traits that are active in development. But how does a gene know it’s on the right or left side so it can turn on or off? Given a bilaterally symmetrical individual, it’s easy to genetically specify “front” and “back”, and “up and down”, but once those are specified, then the internal features of the organism should be identical on the right and left side. So how does a gene for say, hyper-development of the canine tooth “know” that it’s on the left side to become activated? There has to be some consistent physiological or metabolic difference between the right and left sides of an animal to provide the relevant developmental cues. But how could that occur?
We’re beginning to find out now, though we’re far from a complete understanding of the phenomenon. There are two suggestions I know of, based on either the asymmetry in the way embryonic cilia beat (causing an asymmetry in the flow of embryonic fluid) or in the “handedness” of our constituent amino acids. I describe these in the second post I wrote in the series.
Of course, once a single directional asymmetry has evolved in an animal or plant, then the evolution of further directional asymmetries can evolve using developmental cues provided by the first one.
But this is irrelevant to the question above, so I repeat it:
How do you know the difference between left and right?
Oh, man, did I ever misunderstand the title of the post! I thought you were going to ask “how can you tell the right-wing crazies from the (ostensibly) left-wing woke loons?” After all, given that both sides are anti-science, anti-free speech, and anti-Semitic, it can be fairly difficult to tell them apart.
But, reading the post, I see that PCC(E) is asking about the actual directions right and left. I’m not clear if it’s a general question, or rather how do specific individuals do so. I can answer the latter part. When I was very young, I actually had a lot of trouble with this. Around age 8, when I became a baseball fan (still am!), it all became very easy to me–just held out my arms at right angles to each other, and my left arm was pointing down the left-field line, while my right arm was pointing down the right-field line. I’m only a little bit embarrassed to add that mumblety-mumble years later, this is still the method I use.
As for the genetic issue, I’d be interested in reading what the experts have to say.
When referring to politics, I almost always capitalize Left and Right.
I still want to know how you know which one is the left-field line??? The field is symmtrical!
Yes, the field is symmetrical, but by convention (or possibly by some earlier determination for “right” and “left”), the line crossing over the third-base bag is the “left” field line, and the guy standing out there nearest to it is the “left” fielder. I would guess this comes from right- and left-handedness as you look out from home plate. In other words, I (personally) know that it’s the left-field line as I’ve absorbed standard baseball terminology, and hence I know my left hand, as it’s the one pointing to said left-field line. Or am I misunderstanding your question (again!)?
I think there’s something to what you say, Mark. When I’m in a situation where I need instantaneously chose left or right — as in steering a vessel to port or starboard — I immediately think glove hand vs. throwing arm.
That may be the reason I’ve always been wary of getting in tight spot while at the helm of a boat with a tiller rather than a wheel — since to steer to port you have to push the tiller to starboard (and vice versa), which runs contrary to one’s instincts.
You might have heard this one, Ken. A famous admiral died, who had always been known for his coolness under pressure. When in a tight spot, he would take a small card out of his pocket and read it. People wondered what words of comfort or encouragement he consulted. As he was being laid out in his best uniform, his aide took the card from his pocket and read, “Port – Left. Starboard – right.” (Then there were the Civil War recruits who had to be taught hay-foot/straw-foot because they didn’t know right from left.)
Those are new ones on me, DrB. Thanks.
I was confused too, especially because we now have both Left and Right making excuses for Putin and blaming the US for Putin’s war on Ukraine. I wish someone would explains THIS to me! My best guess is that the Left has been outshouted in the media by Covid and cancel culture, and Class Warfare is not longer a topic of interest. So they need to hammer away at American capitalist “imperialism” and hope enough people will jump aboard to start a new revolution. Oh, I am a born lefty but do many things with my right hand only, such as throwing a ball. But I could never bowl or play tennis because I would just stand there and shift the racket or ball from hand to hand to see which was comfortable. I could never decide. I think all lefties are somewhat ambidextrous, by the way.
I literally still use L for left hand to remind myself. Very often.
Well not everyone is able to decide on left or right without thinking about it. Perhaps the most famous person in that class was Richard Feynman. No intellectual slouch, but he always kept his loose change in one pocket so he knew right from left.
But how did he know which pocket to put the change into every morning? 😉
I bet the cash registers were on the right – HIS right – so … yes? Easier to hand over the coins…
Thanks, PCC(e), this is a very interesting question. Could it be that left/right directionality is somehow related to other axes in development? After all, even symmetric organisms have directionalities of other kinds, namely anterior/posterior and dorsal/ventral. ???
This is (at least) related: Neural manifolds — The Geometry of Behaviour (video, 23mins), explaining how orientation of the head of a mouse is encoded in neural patterns, which requires to map neuronal patterns onto a dimension of rotation (when I recall correctly).
I think it’s instructive that up/down and front/back are so much more instinctive than left/right — the first I suppose because of the all-pervasiveness of the gravitational field we live in and the second because of the dominance of our sense of sight (pointing only forwards) over all others. Left/right is, by comparison, arbitrary, and just has to be learnt, but I still frequently say the wrong word in a way I don’t for the other two axes. Handedness must play a part in cementing the idea of which is which, but that’s a relatively weak preference compared to gravity or the direction of sight.
I’m having trouble understanding the problem. Is the question really about how an organism can develop from being, say, perfectly bilaterally symmetric to being asymmetric? Are there really any perfectly bilaterally symmetric creatures? Seems likely that all eggs start off with asymmetries. Any process that starts off with asymmetry should continue to be asymmetric. They can still be mostly symmetric but never totally.
As far as right vs left is concerned, perhaps it is something that was decided billions of years ago and is just passed on from one creature to another. If the egg has handedness, why wouldn’t that be passed along? Although its probably an experiment that is impossible to perform, it would be interesting to rearrange the contents of a fertilized egg, swapping left with right, and see if develops into a creature with opposite handedness. And, if it did, would its offspring continue with the same?
I can only address the question from my point of view. I’m autistic, so this may not be generally applicable, but when need to confront a left-right decision while driving etc. I mentally refer back to an injury I received when I was about a 5 year old. It was to my right hand so I feel “right” through this hand whenever I’m conscious of needing to use a right-left decision.
Just speculation, animal brains seem to create a model of the world in order to be able to move through it. Visual systems and vestibular systems (and others no doubt) are part of the input and together with proprioceptors throughout the body enable our nervous systems to create a model of the environment and our body’s position and movement through that environment.
That would seem to necessarily include left side/right side as well as up/down and front/back. It seems like this capability would be very old, in evolutionary terms, and maybe it evolved many different times too. Even jumping spiders can compose a mental map of a path to a distant prey, involving multiple changes in direction, and then execute it even when following the path means they can’t see the prey any more.
Perhaps our brains “calculate” left side/right side from the “known” up/down and front/back data that comes directly from sensory input (visual and vestibular systems).
When receiving a reference to my right, in my head I do a mental reference to my dominant (right) hand and then go from there. Oddly, a left-handed person would need to do the opposite if they were given the same task.
Left, right, up, down … I presume we direct our attention to these things by first referencing our bodies left right up and down. Its like we are using our corporal selves as a basic reference system.
People often have dominant eyes, dominant hands, and dominant feet (not always on the same side) and these are typically used first for various actions and behaviours. That gives you plenty of body signals to generate ‘handedness’ from. Perhaps you learn the cultural definition of direction and also learn to associate it with your ‘handedness’ or ‘anti-handedness’?
Plus people build ‘maps’ in the brain (grid cells) which correspond to geography in the external world, so I guess ‘left’ and ‘right’ – as directions to turn – are learned.
Nobel Prize stuff right there
For me, this has always been difficult. So when I was a child I created a “muscle memory”: When somepone says “right”, my right arm automatically contracts. Then that is the direction I go.
I wonder if ambidextrous people find it difficult, as they are lacking a common way to sort this out.
Left & right is not easy for me:
To consciously label left and right I have to imagine my “jab-hand” (I “did” karate as a youngster).
In traffic I unconsciously distinguish left and right (as long as I don’t have to explicitly label them).
In kindergarten I already could write, but my writing was a mix between normal letters & mirror-versions (I’m 50 now, but in the attic of my mom still some of my kindergarten-paintings exist)
I started ambidextrous. I could write, box (change of “jab-hand”) and play badminton with both hands. With puberty (hormones?) my abilities with the left hand started detoriating and I am almost completely right handed now.
My left hand is still much stronger than my right and I use cutlery in a right handed style (or was it opposite around?) interrupted only, when I use a knife.
one addition:
My son (5 years) has similar “symptoms”, Maybe there is a genetic component to it?!
I don’t think we need cues, we just have the knowledge that “right” refers to one direction and “left” to the other. Isn’t it the same as how we know the difference between red and blue? We’ve just learned that when people refer to red they mean the color that looks the way that we learned red looks. We don’t need a “cue” to remind us. Or maybe I’m misunderstanding the issue?
On the other hand (!), the mystery of how a gene “knows” it’s in the left or right side of the body seems valid. I seem to remember this question is answered, or at least addressed, in Shubin’s _Your Inner Fish_.
Remembering back to the long distant days of my childhood, I seem to recall that I had a lot of difficulty working out which was left and which was right. But, by now, I seem to have gotten it.
I think it was Feynman in one of his books who asked, if we were in contact with aliens many light years away, how could we tell them which was left and which was right. His answer (and I am not a physicist so I am a bit sketchy on the specifics) involved a radioactive element which emitted a particle which always spun clockwise (or counterclockwise?) as it approached you. I doubt that has anything to do with answering Jerry’s question.
In 1964, Martin Gardner wrote an entire book on the symmetry problem. Its title is The Ambidextrous Universe: Mirror Asymmetry and Time-Reversed Worlds. It was updated in 1969, 1979, 1990 and 2005, with the later versions retitled The New Ambidextrous Universe: Symmetry and Asymmetry from Mirror Reflections to Superstrings. Wikipedia has a concise summary of its contents; the book itself is far too involved to describe in a mere comment, but it had a profound influence on my thinking.
Yes! Good call! It was on my pile somewhere now….. might be where the letter about a paper bag on one hand was…
I think some of this is on the genome.
1] Aren’t there some studies that show that toddlers or perhaps even younger babies prefer something that occurs sequentially with the direction occurring from left to right?
2] Test yourself with the idea of starting to explain something controversial to someone: Say to yourself, “On the 1 hand, some folks think this, & on the other hand, other folks think this.” And act it out with a bit of gesturing as you say it. OK? So — Which hand did you start with? I always start with the left hand — which suggests to me that the left-to-right motion is “natural” for me, & I expect for folks in general.
3] When you are pondering something problematical, like some science question, & you lean back & look up & off into space, which direction do you look? I look up to my left, like that is where to start the thought process; then, as my thoughts proceed a bit, my gaze tends to move to the right.
4] All the comic strips with multiple panels progress from left to right, in my limited experience. Do cartoons in Hebrew & Arabic read from right to left?
5] Why does the batter in baseball run from his left to his right after he hits the ball?
Brainstorming / thinking out here, as a Bear of Little Brain might :
Chirality – the existence of mirror image pairs of separate objects – hands, molecules – described as “left” / sinister / levorotatory vs. “right” / rectus / dextrorotatory … I think that’s restricted to pairs of objects…
The sidedness of a living body – the bilateral symmetry is … I suppose … fundamentally the same? …. but the two objects of opposite handedness are, in a living body, merged …? So the mirror plane is running through the middle axis, where the two objects meet …
“left”, “right” are words of convenience … to grapple with the pair of related objects …
akin to odd and even? Sets of pairs…
… BTW Martin Gardner has a great way to help explain mirrors in one of his books, sent in by a reader : put a paper bag on one hand … I’ll have to find it to cite it ….
Did anyone ever realize kitchens / kitchen layouts can have handedness? I didn’t until a few years ago. Undoubtedly this reinforces one’s perception.
I love these questions (obviously)….
My left hand just seems so uncoordinated compared to my right. It all happens in my mind instantly.
The question was fundamental to a science fiction story I once read. I don’t remember the details. Basically, earthbound humans used an interdimensional radio to communicate with aliens. Describing up, down, front, and back was easy. The only question remaining was left and right. I think we were left with an open-ended question; technically, chirality matters in an electro-magnetic field. All electrical fields in our local vicinity behave the same way, with certain particles moving in a specific direction (I’m a bit rusty on my high school physics). There was no way of telling whether the radio aliens lived in the same universe with the same physical features.
It appears to me that I’ve memorized which direction is left and which is right. That’s how I tell currently. How I came to memorize it is a different question.
In some cases it may not need to. Human handedness, for example, is probably due to some neurological trait, not anything like muscle building. If you get the standard trait, right-handedness is the outcome – neither planned nor adaptational, it just consistently is.
For the narwhal tusk I would initially hypothesize some sort of timing feature. IIRC, that’s why our fingers are different lengths – the ‘finger growing’ gene package is the same for all eight non-thumbs, it’s just turned on (and then off) for different durations depending on the finger. Something similar could be going on for the narwhal. Tooth 1: turn tooth-growing genes on for time t. Tooth 2: turn tooth-growing genes on for time t. Et cetera until…tooth 40 (or whatever number it is in development), turn tooth-growing genes on for time 1,000t. Again, the gene doesn’t know if it’s on the left or right, it’s just told to turn on and off at certain times and they happen to correspond to one specific tooth site.
When I was a baby I sucked my right thumb. When I learned the words for right and left I realized I could remember which was which by remembering which thumb I sucked. My brother was left-handed; I wish I’d thought to ask him how he learned the concept. What an interesting question. Time for a poll.
I can remember struggling with that when I was a kid. Eventually I a bad cut on the pinky of my left hand, which then served as a cue, which I used for quite sometime. Even now, as I think about this, I can kind of feel the presence of that scar. I wonder if at some level, I still use that as a cue.
Surely most people (and other organisms) just apply an external magnetic field to a flowing electric current, determine the direction of the consequent force and apply Fleming’s Left Hand Rule. Index finger points in direction of the magnetic field and thumb is the direction of the resultant force. If your middle finger/other fingers, when at right angles to the other two (i.e. thumb and index finger), is/are pointing in the direction of the current flow, THAT’s your left hand, if the reverse, it’s the right. Dead simple. Much easier than trying to use parity violation in the weak force or trying to work through vector cross products and stuff. And, as PCC(E) points out, the possibility of situs inversus makes heart position an unreliable guide, and some people are “left handed”. Of course, in the northern hemisphere, north of the tropics, you could stick a stick in the ground, wait for the sun to rise and see which direction the shadow sweeps, recalling that it goes from left to right on the opposite side of the stick from the sun. But this takes some time and doesn’t work well on cloudy days, and if you’re in the southern hemisphere it works the other way. And in the tropics it can be confusing. So Fleming’s rule is still the most reliable.
A couple of thoughts/comments:
a) I occasionally have a fleeting problem deciding how to write a ‘b’ or a ‘d’ letter. This strikes me as a similar issue, as a b is just a left-handed (or right-handed) d.
b) Assuming some dyslexics have problems like this to a much greater degree, I wonder if they have problems telling left from right as well?
c) The spiral in a narwhal tusk always runs counterclockwise.
d) Perhaps a related question is the old puzzle: why is it that when you look in mirror, that to the person looking back at you up is still up, and down is still down, but left is now right and right is now left? In other words, left to right flips but up to down doesn’t.
D. Put a paper bag on one hand – see if it helps explain – see Martin Gardner’s book (I still have to find this … currently distracted by Dawkins’ Modern Science Writing book!)
Right and left are purely definitional (ask any mariner which side of the boat is the “right” side) and thus the concept is a learned thing. However, I think what Dr PCC(e) is wondering is how in the hell do genes know which side of the organism is right and left during development.
I have no idea but it strikes me that once a devloping organism has been able to
it necessarily then has a three dimenisonal coordinate system to work from.
Perhaps there are features of this kind of topography that might direct “rightness” and “leftness” to a developmental gene expression, though I can’t imagine what that might be. Perhaps there are genes which determine the frontness and topness and backness and bottomness of the developing organism and genetic controls are able to work out gradients of expression along those coordinates.
Facinating question.
No, I’m less concerned with genes than telling what side is left and right. Yes, those terms are applied arbitrarily, but everybody applies them to the same way. Right and left can be specified by the asymmetries in the human body, and I still think it’s a valid question why every human knows which was is right, and it’s always the same way for everyone. A three dimensional coordinate system that is left-right symmmetrical has no way of specifying a consistent directionality. To evolve directional asymmetry, you need an initial existing directional asymmetry, which could be either amino acids isomers (ours are all “L”) or a directional current, which could be random in terms of clockwise or counterclockwise, but once it’s evolved then there’s a directionality. Top/bottom and front/back gradients do NOT make any points on the left right side different.
I’m ambidextrous. As a kid it took a while to get it right or is it left. For while I looked at the inside of my right wrist where I have a scar to get right. I throw overhand right and underhand left. I write horizontally left and vertically right. (School tried to get me to write right handed so on the blackboard I wrote right and at the desk left. Most manual tasks I do with either hand – saw, hammer, screwdriver etc. depending on the situation. Driving on the left look a while to get right.
Does all this mean I’m mixed brain dominant ? Somewhere I read that this expression is out of favor amongst neurologists.
Right handed musicians play the violin etc using the left hand on the finger board which is the more difficult task it seems. Why is that?
Ringo is left-handed – but played a right-handed drum set in The Beatles!
I’d give my right arm to be ambidextrous.
LOL – You win the internet today.
I think it is just a matter of long habituation. When giving directions, I will sometimes have to look at my hands to help me choose the right direction to say.
Car keys in the pocket on the left (with other items now and then), Phone in the pocket on the right (always alone or with business cards).
I take the phone out with my thumb and forefinger and transfer to my left hand. I am left-handed except for baseball.
I’m having a bit of difficulty understanding the question.
As far as I’m concerned, understanding left and right as the labels for relative sides of the body/directions to a location is completely a learned behavior that becomes instinctual due to repetition.
I mean, I remember a time before I had it ingrained in me to the level of instinct, and I remember that level of instinct developing during marching drills in high school (that is, going from sometimes messing up with a split second to respond to a command, to immediately snapping to without conscious thought).
Is there some depth of the question that I’m missing? Is this not the same for others?
Honestly when I read the caption for this, I thought you were talking about literally looking at your hands and the shape of your thumb and your index finger and if it forms the shape of the Latin letter “L” that’s your left hand
The vast majority of snails (my specialty as a paleontologist in an earlier life) exhibit clockwise (termed “dextral” or “right-handed”) coiling, meaning that as they grow they coil in a clockwise manner down a vertical axis. Sinistral snails exist, but they are not all that common. Almost all species are dextral; only a few are sinistral. Usually, all the individuals in a species manifest the same handedness but, occasionally, an individual of opposite handedness will turn up. I’m not aware of any species where the individuals are not biased almost entirely to the right (the vast majority) or to the left (a handful). Maybe one exists somewhere, but such species must be extraordinarily rare.
Why left-handedness (sinistrality) is rare in snails has been a puzzle forever. Every snail specialist knows about it and most have probably wondered about it. I don’t know if anyone has figured out why snails are configured this way—with such a strong bias toward right-handedness (dextrality). I have been out of the field for 25 years now. Perhaps someone in the meantime has figured out the answer. If so, do tell!
I’ve had a RWP I wanted to send in on some gastropod … conch … shells with handedness that’s been stagnant for years … basically a neat picture of the symmetry … interesting…
Written English is read left to right – our left to our right.
But to the words, if is amusing to think, from their view, they are read their right to their left.
A separate but tangentially-related question:
Cover one eye and look in the mirror. You probably see your reflection as “backwards”, i.e., with left and right reversed, but probably not as “upside-down”, i.e., with top and bottom reversed. Why?
Hints:
The solution does not require you to tilt your head.
If you think about it carefully, you can see your reflection as “wrong” across any axis.
It might help to think about cameras or clones.
“When someone tells you “turn right” when you’re asking directions, you just know which way to go. But HOW?”
Is it a Gestalt thing – a synthesis…
In graduate school I had a wonderful professor who had distinct problems with right and left. She was naturally left-handed, but was in elementary school in Austria in the late 1930s, where that was not accepted. Both her parents and her teachers forced her to use her right hand, but she was so dominantly left-handed that she could never write legibly. Another consequence was that, when someone told her to go to the left or right (or similar things) she experienced a sort of mental wall and rarely was able to carry out the command (that was when I knew her–when she was in her 40s).