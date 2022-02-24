Trump, praising Putin, shows his inner ghoul

Just looking at the NYT headline below made me ill.
Now we all knew that Trump is a man without scruples, morals, or empathy, but I’m hoping that, by supporting Putin, he’s gone too far this time. Most Americans are on the side of Ukraine (after all, we still stand for democracy against dictatorshis); though, curiously, the Democrats seem more hawkish than the Republicans. But Trump. . . . well, he’s rootin’ for Putin. And why not? Trump aspires to be like Putin.
Click to read, if you can bear it
Only hours before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, former President Donald J. Trump again praised the cunning of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia while lashing out at the intellect of President Biden.
“I mean he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Putin to donors and Republican lawmakers at Mar-a-Lago, his private club, on Wednesday. “I’d say that’s pretty smart.”
The kind words a former president gave a foreign adversary locked in a geopolitical showdown with the United States — and committing the most egregious act of aggression in Europe since World War II — would be virtually unprecedented, except that Mr. Trump himself had praised Mr. Putin only a day earlier, saying his aggression was “genius” and “very savvy.”
Most Republican leaders, though not all Republicans, have condemned Putin’s arrant action, and though some Republicans don’t care, I haven’t seen any save Trump actually praise Putin.
Later on Wednesday, after the fighting had begun and explosions could already be heard in Kyiv and around Ukraine, Mr. Trump called into Fox News, where he claimed that the crisis would not have happened if he were still in the White House.
Both in his speech and on Fox News, Mr. Trump repeated his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
“He was going to be satisfied with the peace,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Putin, “and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration.”
Now it’s not clear that Trump actually said that Putin is doing a good thing by invading Ukraine, for his praise of Putin preceded the actual invasion. But in saying that “the crisis would not have happened if he were still in the White House,” I’m pretty sure that Trump means, “Putin and I are pals and understand each other; we would have cut a deal that would have prevented the equation.” He’s not saying, “Had I been President, I would have used the U.S. military to prevent this crisis.”
One hopes that Trump has shown his ultimate rottenness here, and that even many of his supporters will be revolted by his praise of Putin during the invasion of a democratic country. But never underestimate the ability of Republicans to cling to Trump like remoras to a shark. Most of them probably don’t even care what’s happening in Europe.
Sigh. I don’t even know if I know this. I don’t know that most of us support democracy. What I know is that war is grim and cruel and too many lives have been lost already. I’m weeping inside and even that does nothing.
Autocrats protect one another.I really worry this ghoul is going to be the POTUS again. It seems impossible to get things to stick to him even though he commits crimes in plain sight. I predict Fox News to start broadcasting Russian propaganda 24X7 shortly that rivals that of RT.
I’d go one step further and say the majority of Americans (Democrats and Republicans) have no idea where Ukraine sits on a map or know any of its history. It’s also worth nothing the historical/religious aspects of this action.
And I think one of the reasons some (I won’t say all) Republicans are wont of criticizing Putin is because of his repeated condemnation of the West for abandoning Christian principles. A good Christian, he is. Just ask him, and he’ll tell you. For that matter, so will Trump.
Finally, Trump all along said NATO/Europe should fight their own battles and not to look to the US for their security. To now claim this wouldn’t have happened under his orange watch is, at best, delusional.
I mentioned Trump’s reaction below the line of yesterday’s Hili. https://whyevolutionistrue.com/2022/02/23/wednesday-hili-dialogue-367/#comment-1980033 Once their leader had offered his ridiculous take on the situation the Trump loyalists, naturally, followed suit.
Putin must have some serious Kompromat on the Donald. Incredible that a US president would suck up to a guy like Vlad, both in and out of office, in any other circumstances.
Sometimes those with the sharp tongue get their throat cut. Trump should save his oxygen for the testimony he will be giving soon. Saying you take the 5th amendment 500 times takes a lot of oxygen.
Trump has always been more interested in the game than in the rules. As a gambler he admires the bold player, but has never had the ability to see whether a thing was right or not, except for a base judgement of whether it would likely be to his benefit. Right now he considers Biden more his opponent than Putin.
As a gambler he declared bankruptcy about 6 times. His opponent now is an AG up in Albany.
That is a very nonjudgemental appraisal of a pathogenically selfish, extremely dishonest, un-American ex-president.
He is not a gambler. He is a cheat. That is very different.
He can’t even play golf without cheating. https://golf.com/lifestyle/celebrities/how-why-president-trump-cheats-golf-playing-tiger-woods/
Wow, what a patriot — the same guy who humps Old Glory on the stage at CPAC to wild cheers from the crowd.
Utterly beyond shame and beneath contempt.
“Right now he considers Biden more his opponent than Putin.”
No shit, Sherlock. He doesn’t even consider Putin his opponent. He admires Putin, he loves to be Putin’s lapdog, he is envious of the autocratic power Putin wields. Has he ever said a sincere negative word against Putin? No, he hasn’t. Putin didn’t kick him out of office, either; Americans who voted for Biden did. So of course he sees Biden as an opponent.
I’m reminded of the image of the two Trump fans with the t-shirts that say “I’d rather be Russian than Democrat”.
And wouldn’t it be lovely if those T-shirt wearing asshats moved to Russia? One can only hope!
Would love to think this sort of position would end his political chances, but he thrived after saying more crazy things.
Trump’s position doesn’t surprise me as much as watching the GOP follow him on it. Pretty crazy to think the US conservatives have turned 180 degrees from Reagan’s anti-Soviet rhetoric to Trump’s pro-Russian stance. US Republicans love communist/kleptocratic authoritarians taking over European democracies at the point of the gun? Make me that bet 10 years ago, I lose a lot of money on it.
Yeah but these aren’t our parents’ Republicans. That party is gone.
“Now we all knew that Trump is a man without scruples, morals, or empathy, but I’m hoping that, by supporting Putin, he’s gone too far this time.”
I thought the same things at regular intervals over the past 5 years, until I learned he really knew what he was talking about when he said he could shoot someone on Fifth avenue and not lose followers. Hope springs eternal, doesn’t it?
The scales fell from my eyes when, early in his campaign for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, Trump said that former POW John McCain wasn’t a war hero because “I like people who weren’t captured,” yet lost not a bit of Republican support.
That’s when I realized we were dealing with a whole new creature from the black lagoon the GOP had made of itself.
A reminder that Trumpism, like Wokeism, is a religion, with Trump the central figure as the Chosen One of God and so, by definition, worshipful and infallible.
Since his entry into US presidential politics, Donald Trump has unceasingly demonstrated utter contempt for the norms and traditions that have long prevailed in American governmental affairs. It should come as no surprise that this contempt extends to the tradition that, in the words of Republican US senator Arthur Vandenberg, “politics stops at the water’s edge.”
I’ve been trying to read as much as I can about this situation.
What stuns me is that the overclass/ commentariat seem not to have take a single lesson about from the catastrophes Iraq and Afghanistan. In fact, they are being scrubbed from history and memory even as many in Afghanistan are on the brink of hunger and starvation.
I am glad Trump is his age and not 35.
But don’t you realize that the date of Trump’s birth was rigged by the Democrats? It is all laid out in the missing Hilary E-mails, along with plans for the Pizzagate human trafficking ring.
That’s a truncation of Trump’s remarks. He said that Putin’s approach was politically savvy (which it is), and then concluded by saying that it was very sad and never would have happened if he were still in the Whitehouse.
“(which it is)”
Aren’t we a little too premature to make that judgement? And Trump thinking he knows the mind of Putin is utterly laughable- and he’s assuming here that Putin respects him…even more laughable.
What’s so savvy about Putin’s approach? It’s simply dissimulation plus the raw power afforded an autocrat who never has to submit to a popular referendum or an honest national vote.
And what are the specifics on why this “never would have happened if he were still in the Whitehouse [sic]” — that Trump would have dissolved NATO, thus fulfilling Putin’s wet dream of reconstituting the Russian Empire, including by picking off the nations of Eastern Europe one at a time?
Worth keeping in mind that the first Trump impeachment was on the subject of attempting to extort Ukraine over defense appropriations. This is a long running story