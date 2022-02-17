Japan has been hit hard by several large snowstorms this year, and this video shows the result.
x
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
Japan has been hit hard by several large snowstorms this year, and this video shows the result.
x
3 thoughts on “Japan beleaguered by snow”
Yikes – that much snow would have brought the UK to a complete standstill.
That is something. We had about 6 inches in Wichita last night but nothing like that.
I once drove from Tokyo to Misawa – about a 12 hour drive. We did it in Winter and there was about 2 feet of snow in Misawa. If they got snow like that in Tokyo I don’t know where they would put it.
Brings to mind James Dickey’s novel To the White Sea about a tailgunner (and Alaskan outdoorsman), the sole survivor of a B-29 shot down over Tokyo during WWII, who escapes by making his way to the ice and snow of Japan’s northernmost island, Hokkaido.