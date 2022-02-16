Bad academic writing of the year award

Well, it’s only February, but I have a contender for the Worst Academic Writing Award already. It’s not of Judith-Butler-level opacity, but it’s pretty convoluted, and in fact I have a hard time figuring out what the authors are trying to say.
The whole article is as badly written as the passage I quote below. And pity me, as I had to read the whole article. Click on screenshot if you want the mental equivalent of a root canal:
This is just the opening passage, and is just a single paragraph:
It has been argued many times over the course of decades and across diverse paradigms that science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education practices-as-usual (re)produce systems of dominance: be it patriarchy, heteronormativity, white supremacy, Eurocentrism, (neo-)colonialism, able-ism, classism, labor inequity, anthropocentrism, and/or others. Thankfully, there are many who are doing the critical and creative work of (re)opening STEM education to the possibility of eco-social justice to-come through a plurality of productive approaches, orientations, and stances: anti-oppressive, anti-racist and critical race-based, decolonizing and de/colonizing, queer, Indigenous, gender-equitable, post-colonial, community-based and participatory, critical place-based, inter-species, and many more. Further, there are many examples taking richly critical and complicit stances to work within and against logics of exclusion. Yet, in doing so, many of these engagements are oft depoliticized and atheoretical practices of inclusion in ways that continue othering those formerly excluded, albeit differently. As readers of the field, we note the ways in which efforts often center around questions of curriculum and pedagogy; as they should, these are central and major nodes within STEM education. How coming-to-know-nature, coming-to-know-number, and coming-to-know-technology are conceptualized and enacted matters deeply: in terms of the curricular destinations and the pedagogical pathways that might allow such learning, as well as for whom. For example, as Megan Bang and Ananda Marin (2015) remind, the curricular inclusion of Indigenous perspectives is differentially problematic if we cannot also attend to the taken-for-granted and naturalized epistemological, ontological, and axiological commitments and enactments of what we are including perspectives into. As Bang and Marin (2015) state, if science education continues to “focus on ‘settled’ phenomena as well as ‘settled’ perspectives and relations to phenomena” (p. 531), which rely on and reinforce recursive whiteness and settler privilege while simultaneously dismissing, diminishing, and denying Indigenous ways-of-living-with-nature, presence, and futurities, it will remain but a tokenistic inclusion which serves to distract from the more unsettling demands of this work and is often primarily an effort to reconceptualize and recenter the subject of dominance. Again, how curriculum, pedagogy, and its central nodes are conceptualized matters.
You could have a drinking game with this: a shot of tequila for every woke buzzword you read. The thing is, though, you’d be a goner before line ten.
Want more? Here’s the second paragraph:
Similarly, methodology is alsoFootnote1 an important site in which the movements of power occur, differentially (re)producing articulations of dominance. While these often manifest in much more subtle ways, we argue that it remains important to ask ourselves how the diverse methodologies we employ in and through our research practices as scholars of STEM education contribute or work to maintain and privilege the prevailing trajectory of STEM education. To this end, highlighting the ways in which the disciplines discipline what counts as knowledge and, more to the point, knowledge production processes, Linda Tuhiwei Smith and colleagues (2016) ask, “are methodologies simply new technologies of cultural assimilation?” (p. 133). For Smith and colleagues (2016), attending to methodology is to address lingering colonial referents which lurk within our methodological constellation of concepts (e.g., voice, identity, data, and reflexivity). To engage in critical goals yet engage in “conventional” methodologies, whose taken-for-grantedness does not and cannot identify which conventions inform them, sends a subtle yet insidious message: that alternative perspectives need to be validated in and through the norms of dominance in order to “count.”Footnote2 There is a need to actively de-center these taken-for-granted notions and to pull through alternative and multiple ways of assembling theory, practice, and ethics. However, disrupting and displacing methodologies is not strictly a call for methodological pluralism, a means of “losing the way — as losing any sense that just one ‘way’ could ever be prefixed and privileged by the definite article” (Gough 2006, p. 640, emphasis ours). It is also a call for “disrupting the hegemonic ways of seeing and how this relates to subjects making themselves dominant” (McKinley 2001, p. 76). We do not suggest that the critical and creative reworking of methodology is (wholly) a panacea to this poison. Nonetheless, there is purpose in critically engaging with the work of disrupting and displacing methodology: it is to at least dare to fail in new ways.
Do these people think they can write? This is the worst kind of obscurantist postmodernism in town, and Orwell would have a field day with it. What are the sweating professors trying to say? (See p. 271 here, in one of the funniest and most scathing book reviews every published.)
I thought this kind of execrable and impenetrable postmodern prose went out of fashion two decades ago.
16 thoughts on “Bad academic writing of the year award”
And that’s the short version: the first sentence leaves out the system of dominance in which people with advanced degrees cobble together a lot of crapola and pass it off to an academic(?) journal.
Is that in the reviewing process or has it already been published? WTH
Translation: “We’ll try to give the impression that such a claim is now beyond dispute, though we will not be so vulgar as to feel we need to defend it with actual evidence …”.
Exactly. The use of the passive voice there is a dead giveaway that they have no evidence.
Great translation – thanks!
My experience in writing any paper is that an assertion about “many times and decades” should be accompanied by at least several references that give historical foundation to the assertion or claim. This is a paper from a school of education by a faculty member whose degrees, with the exception of his BS, are all in education as opposed to a science discipline. I have noticed that much of the woke literature (e.g. hannah-jones and kendi) seems to be written similarly: assertions and untested hypotheses.
Btw, the journal is for math, science, and technology education. Tech ed is k12 talk for what we used to call “shop” or “vocational ed” or “industrial arts” in the U.S. it is not aimed at the STEM disciplines themselves.
It seems clear from the excerpt you shared with us that their ultimate goal is to displace the methods and epistemology of science as a racist and “imperialistic” construct. So using logic and reason against them will fail by default.
Canada is just as doomed as New Zealand.
Funniest language construct:
After the initial long list of evils they insert “and/or” before “others”. Well which is it? Maybe not the long list but just the “others”?
Definitely a word apocalypse and/or how not to write analytically.
“…decolonizing and de/colonizing…”
This is all way too clever for me, but if they want my colon they’ll have to pry it from my cold, dead hands.
They had may at “paradigm”
Yep, me too! But kind of them, in the same way that the Bible-thumper radio stations self-identify when you’re station-surfing out on the road – every third word is either God, Jesus or Salvation.
Here us what took away
(1) “systems of dominance” have been criticised many times
(2) they come in many forms, patriarchy, euro-centric etc.
(3) attempts have been made to overcome them.
(4) but these attempts were more inclusive, but not radical or different enough.
(5) to overcome 1, more fundamental changes are required
It’s indeed just another cliché postmodern pamphlet.
The book review was hilarious! It made my day. Thanks for posting the link.
That’s probably the ugliest, least intelligible, most egregiously pretentious pile of self-congratulatory obfuscation I have ever seen in my entire life.
What is the bloody point? What does this nonsense do, other than provide the authors with a fleeting opportunity to feel much more accomplished than they have any right to?
I’m sorry, but I don’t believe the authors have any integrity at all; they are playing for the audience. Anyone with the ability to write the most basic of term papers, including these authors, has the intelligence to see this rubbish for what it is. They are utterly devoid of anything useful to say, but conscious of the gnawing, nagging need to publish, they’ve gone for the easy way out. How? By writing a pile of impenetrable woke crap, safe in the knowledge that it ticks enough boxes to keep them plodding along doing their pointless ‘research’.
Please just stop the world, I want to get off.
Clear as mud.