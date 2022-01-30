Here from Star Talk, Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why we can never attain the temperature of absolute zero (−273.15 °C or −459.67 °F). It’s the theoretical temperature in which an ideal gas at constant pressure reaches a volume of zero.
His first explanation, while delivered with enthusiasm, doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, for it’s along the lines of “we need to put something a bit colder than the ambient temperature at the place where we want to obtain absolute zero so that it will suck away the heat (molecular motion) of the target. But as we approach absolute zero, we can’t GET anything whose temperature is just a tad above absolute zero to suck away that last bit of heat. But this seems to me begging the question, for it assumes what you’re trying to prove: there’s a low temperature that we can’t obtain because it becomes impossible to get anything just a wee bit warmer than that temperature.
His second explanation, is that there is always quantum vibration, that this vibration cannot be prevented completely, and therefore we cannot go below the temperature where the quantum energy is the only energy we have. That is, quantum mechanics gives us the limit of the lowest amount of kinetic energy possible. (I wonder if the magnitude of absolute zero can be predicted from quantum mechanics alone.)
The third explanation, based on the theory of the canceled physicist Erwin S———r, explains the phenomenon as somehow connected to the Bose-Einstein condensate, but doesn’t tell me, at least, why absolute zero is unattainable (the Wikipedia article explains why this is basically the same thing as the second explanation).
So we have an entertaining video that gives three explanations for why zero degrees Kelvin is unattainable, but only the second makes a lot of sense to me. On the other hand, I’m not a physicist. But on the third hand, this video isn’t intended for physicists, but for folks like me.
31 thoughts on “Neil deGrasse Tyson: Why we can never reach absolute zero”
There’s a distinction between “there is a zero point” and “we cannot attain the zero point”. The explanation he is giving there is about the latter.
To suck away the last bit of heat as we get infinitesimally close to zero, the thing would have to be a bit below absolute zero (not “a tad above”) to suck away that last bit of heat.
But Zero Point Energy is the lowest energy a system can have – it is not 0 K. {my understanding)
At n = 0 is lowest possible state for a harmonic oscillator. It can only have energy associated with integer values of n.
https://universe-review.ca/I15-71-diatomic.png
I dunno. This sounds like Zeno’s paradox. It assumes that there is an existing low temperature that we can’t reach. It doesn’t explain why it’s there. He asserts at the beginning that there is no limit for a HIGH temperature!
To put it simply, a set of real numbers can be bounded below, without containing its greatest lower bound. Like the positive reals don’t include 0. It is somewhat like saying you can get lower and lower by dividing what you have by very large positive numbers, but not by subtracting. I realize there is a difference between mathematical and physical operations, and it is the physical, rather than my fairly trivial mathematical, which Tyson is trying to explain.
As for the lack of upper bound, that is surely because the noun ‘heat’ denotes a physically real thing, bur as a noun, ‘cold’ isn’t a thing, it’s a lack of heat. The adjectives ‘hot’ and ‘old’ are more analogous to each other.
Actually I’m not sure if physical definitions are capable of making those two quantities at the top, given with two decimals, absolutely correct, or just correct ‘to that accuracy’. Isn’t it possible that there is a never ending sequence of increasingly accurate refinements to the freezing temperature of water. Probably the question of whether that freezing temperature is an irrational number is meaningless.
It first argues that there is a state of zero temperature, being a state of zero heat. It then argues that we cannot attain that state. These two are distinct arguments.
The first explanation is based on the idea that heat only flows “downhill” from hotter to colder temperatures. I dunno if he mentioned that the temperature of most of the universe is around 3 kelvin. If you have “free energy” such as the energy contained in gasoline, you can run a refrigerator to pump a portion of the heat energy out of one volume, concentrate it, then dump it to a warm environment. So you can get below 3 K, but no matter how many times you remove a portion (say 90%) of the heat energy from your target, you’ll never get to precisely zero. And since the universe doesn’t come pre-equipped with a zero-temperature region, it’s a Catch-22.
Makes perfect sense to me; you can only cool something with the aid of something else colder than it is. Since nothing is colder than absolute zero we can’t actually get there.
That is not an explanation to me. Why is there a temperature that you can’t get colder than? I get the quantum explanation, but not this one. If you can get as hot as you want, why can’t you get as cold as you want. The “refrigerator explanation”, well, leaves me cold
In fact, this fact predates quantum mechanics: it is the Third Law of Thermodynamics. (As stated elsewhere, you are conflating two different physical facts: there *is* a lowest possible temperature, and that it is impossible to actually get there in practice.) The simplest explanation (which I admit does slightly beg the question) for the first fact is that, if all systems in equilibrium with each other are at the same temperature, and there is a zero-energy (ground) state for some systems, in which there is only one accessible configuration of their components, then all those systems are at the same temperature, which we can call zero.
You also asked if we could derive the value of this quantum-mechanically, and that is sort-of true — the fuller statement of the second law relates the number of accessible states (which can be defined quantum-mechanically) to the entropy, which is related to energy and temperature by the second law. In fact, zero is the best-defined temperature, except that no real physical system has only one accessible state.
I don’t care if it’s hard to get to the lowest possible temperature; I want to know why there IS one. That, to me, is a far more interesting question, and one I thought all of Tyson’s answers were aimed at. I was wrong, at least about the first answer.
I still want to know if you can derive the lowest energy state at -273 C from quantum mechanics alone.
Temperature is a measure of heat. A state of zero temperature is a state of zero heat.
Heat is the motion of particles. Thus, the temperature of the air surrounding us is a measure of how much the air molecules are moving around.
But (classically at least) the motion of the molecules could be zero, they could be entirely still. That would then be zero heat, and thus that would be the minimum temperature possible. You couldn’t have a lower temperature because you couldn’t have less motion than none. Thus there is a lowest possible temperature.
(Quantum mechanics then says that you can’t have zero motion, though one can come close to it, but that’s part of the argument for why one can’t attain zero temperature.)
Is this something like putting an ’11’ on Spinal Tap’s amplifiers’ volume control knobs? Why not just make the lowest temperature absolute zero and leave it at that?
The first explanation seems to make sense to me, which is predicated on the explanation that for a substance to lose heat energy there has to be another substance to absorb and take away that energy. So for the first substance to get to absolute 0 it would require the second substance to be colder than absolute 0, which isn’t possible.
Yes but that doesn’t explain WHY there’s a limit: WHY you can’t be colder than absolute zero. Explain to me why you can’t get colder than absolute zero without using the quantum-mechanical explanation!
“..without using the quantum-mechanical explanation”
But that surely then would be, for theoretical reasons, not a correct explanation, since quantum mechanics is the present day (and for a long time) ‘perfectly correct’ theory of matter. Feynman will surely have a quantum answer to your question, which then only remains a question of asking for a new theory more basic than quantum field theory, which itself could then be derived (as an approximation) from the new theory. That’ll surely get a Nobel!!
The speed range of particles is from zero to the speed of light. At zero, their temperature is absolute zero. They never reach the speed of light, because the energy (heat) needed to move faster as they approach the speed of light goes up toward infinity. So they can keep getting hotter and hotter without ever reaching the speed limit. (Photons can go that speed because they have a rest mass of 0).
I don’t understand: “the canceled physicist Erwin S———r” When has been Erwin Schrodinger cancelled?
Pedophilia! And it doesn’t look very good for him, as the evidence is not to be ignored.
https://aninjusticemag.com/schr%C3%B6dinger-was-a-pedophile-92b9a3e5804c
Whether that should affect his reputation is above my pay grade, but I don’t like this.
I had no idea. Thank you
No question that he was what has been called a womanizer. In Canada the age of consent is 16. Other places I do not know. But I understand the major charge against him is impregnating a consenting 17 year old. Perhaps you know of other charges.
At the relevant time the age of consent in Canada was 14. What it was in the relevant countries I do not know. France has to this day no age below which a person’s consent cannot be legally relied on, provided the person is able to understand what is being proposed. The French government addressed this as recently as 2018 and decided not to mandate an age. Schroedinger certainly seems to have been a reprehensible lecher even by the standards of the day. But sexual attraction to or consummation with post-pubescent people is not pedophilia, even if is against the law. We change laws to criminalize behaviour in the future as our senses or right and wrong evolve, and the needs for protection are better understood, not to punish people in the past.
I generally oppose canceling reprobates simply because it gives too much power to the cancellers and doesn’t make any living person’s life any better, no matter what the guy did.
And how do you define temperature? In thermodynamics and statistical mechanics it depends on the different states of the system – then it is possible to have negative temperatures.
A temperature below absolute zero: Atoms at negative absolute temperature are the hottest systems in the world
“But as we approach absolute zero, we can’t GET anything whose temperature is just a tad above absolute zero to suck away that last bit of heat.”
This is a confusing sentence, though I believe what he meant by this was that the stuff next to whatever you’re trying to cool is not going to be colder (ie, it’ll be warmer) so heat transfer can’t occur. In other words, everything around what you are trying to cool will be warmer so cooling can’t happen.
That side of it is kind of obvious without much physics subtlety: the “tad” object surely cannot cool anything to lower than its own temperature.
In my naive classical (i.e. non-quantum) false intuition, Jerry’s question seems to be asking why one can never get every one of the particles making up that object to shut up and sit still—no moving, no quivering. Surely the answer to a sensible quantum version essentially explains that.
But to me, I’d initially go half-way to relativity and ask what is the frame of reference for judging these motions. It must have some physical reality, so that would be something itself already at absolute 0, but in some macroscopic sense. We talk about larger objects having zero speed all the time.
Somebody should check Richard Feyman’s lectures on physics from Cal Tech on this.
When such ideas appear with one specific variable with such intense focus on that one specific variable, at its extreme end, with huge results – its damn cold! – I start wondering if I am simply ignoring one other simple variable (maybe S, don’t know…, and attaching too much weight to – in this case – T … and assuming linearity… when at extrema sometimes our assumptions need examination…
… IOW the whole “the answer is 42” problem… or “beginning of time”,… etc…
The three laws of thermodynamics, as I was taught in 1961:
1) You can’t win [conservation of energy]
2) You always loose, unless you are at absolute zero [entropy]
3) You can’t be at absolute zero.
About the only thing I remember about that class: Came in one morning, someone had written on the chalkboard “Professor Hofstadter has won the Nobel Prize in physics”. He comes in to polite applause, erases the chalkboard, class as usual.
The Fahrenheit scale was originally a “centigrade scale”, and 0 Rankin is the Fahrenheit equivalent.
Currently reading Brian Greene’s “Until the End of Time”, he looks like an free will skeptic incidentally, pp 151-9. He suggests 10^(-30) kelvin is as low as we can go, because of quantum effects.