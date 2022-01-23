Today is Sunday, and that means it’s John Avise Bird Photos Day. And, as usual, the photos have a theme. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
No, this post is not about Covid variants— I think we’ve all heard more than enough about those darn viruses! Instead, it’s about Corvid birds (family Corvidae), of which about 20 species (including jays, crows, and magpies) can be found in North America. Corvids are bold, inquisitive, intelligent, and often beautiful birds that can be among a region’s most conspicuous avifaunal elements. The state where I took each photo is indicated in parentheses.
Island Scrub-Jay, Aphelocoma insularis (California, Santa Cruz Island):
Florida Scrub-Jay, Amphelocoma coerulescens (Florida):
California Scrub-Jay, Amphelocoma californica (California):
Mexican Jay, Aphelocoma ultramarina (Arizona):
Steller’s Jay, Cyanocitta stelleri (Wyoming):
Blue Jay, Cyanocitta cristata (Florida):
Green Jay, Cyanocorax yncas (Texas):
Canada Jay, Perisoreus canadensis (Wyoming):
Brown Jay, Cyanocorax morio (Texas):
Black-billed Magpie, Pica hudsonia (Wyoming):
Clark’s Nutcracker, Nucifraga columbiana (Colorado):
Common Raven, Corvus corax (Wyoming):
Common Raven, headshot (Wyoming):
American Crow, Corvus brachyrhynchos (California):
Flock of American Crows (a Corvid outbreak):
5 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Such beautiful creatures.Thank you! Cheers. .
Very fine pictures! Among the relatively few that I’ve encountered, my favorites were always the Stellers jays and the ravens that I’d see in northern Arizona.
Just a pleasure to look at, even the hideously attired green jay, who would have felt right at home in the 70s. We have two American crows (a couple, I presume) who come by for roasted peanuts every morning. Crows in large numbers can no doubt wreak havoc, but we’ve become fond of our two loudmouthed visitors.
I did not know that the Gray Jay was now called the Canada Jay.
I too thought that “Gray Jay” was the latest name for this species, but the Cornell site (to which a link is provided) lists it as “Canada Jay” (which I thought was its former name). In any event, both common names refer to the same biological species.