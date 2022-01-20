Jordan Peterson hangs it up as a professor

Reader Duff called my attention to a piece by Jordan Peterson in—where else—Canada’s National Post, announcing that he’s quitting as a professor at the University of Toronto. You can read the piece by clicking on the screenshot below:
As I’ve said before, I know virtually nothing about Jordan Peterson, though of course you can’t be living in this bubble without occasionally hearing of his doings. Jordan Peterson refuses to agree to mandatory pronoun use. Jordan Peterson near death’s door from disease and depression in Russia. Jordan Peterson clashes with British t.v. host, trounces her. Jordan Peterson writes bestselling book on how to live. And so on and so on. When I’ve heard bits of his videos, I tend to agree with sp,e of what he says, but I claim no knowledge of his general views nor about his writings. (I tried to read his big academic book, and failed.) But I admire his honesty and his eloquence, though sometimes exercised in the service of causes I don’t support.
So I don’t have a strong reaction to the news above, nor endorse all that he says—except about the fulminating wokeness of academia, which is apparently what impelled him to resign. (I don’t think it hurt that he probably has about a gazillion dollars from his books and lecture fees!). I think he goes too far in indicting virtually the entire West for wokeness, though some of what he says rings true. Here’s one quote that I like.
We are now at the point where race, ethnicity, “gender,” or sexual preference is first, accepted as the fundamental characteristic defining each person (just as the radical leftists were hoping) and second, is now treated as the most important qualification for study, research and employment.
Need I point out that this is insane ? Even the benighted New York Times has its doubts. A headline from August 11, 2021: Are Workplace Diversity Programs Doing More Harm than Good? In a word, yes. How can accusing your employees of racism etc. sufficient to require re-training (particularly in relationship to those who are working in good faith to overcome whatever bias they might still, in these modern, liberal times, manifest) be anything other than insulting, annoying, invasive, high-handed, moralizing, inappropriate, ill-considered, counterproductive, and otherwise unjustifiable?
And this is credible; one of the reasons he resigned:
Second reason: This is one of many issues of appalling ideology currently demolishing the universities and, downstream, the general culture. Not least because there simply is not enough qualified BIPOC people in the pipeline to meet diversity targets quickly enough (BIPOC: black, indigenous and people of colour, for those of you not in the knowing woke). This has been common knowledge among any remotely truthful academic who has served on a hiring committee for the last three decades. This means we’re out to produce a generation of researchers utterly unqualified for the job. And we’ve seen what that means already in the horrible grievance studies “disciplines.” That, combined with the death of objective testing, has compromised the universities so badly that it can hardly be overstated. And what happens in the universities eventually colours everything. As we have discovered.
All my craven colleagues must craft DIE statements to obtain a research grant. They all lie (excepting the minority of true believers) and they teach their students to do the same. And they do it constantly, with various rationalizations and justifications, further corrupting what is already a stunningly corrupt enterprise. Some of my colleagues even allow themselves to undergo so-called anti-bias training, conducted by supremely unqualified Human Resources personnel, lecturing inanely and blithely and in an accusatory manner about theoretically all-pervasive racist/sexist/heterosexist attitudes. Such training is now often a precondition to occupy a faculty position on a hiring committee.
This is what I object to most about current academic culture: it forces people to either lie about their feelings or to shut up.
But, as critical as I am about DEI statements (he calls them “DIE statements,” which doesn’t help his cause), I still believe in affirmative action in some spheres, including academia. Since he’s uniformly opposed to it it any way, I can’t sign on to his views in toto. I can’t claim, for instance, that current efforts to diversify universities will “compromise them so terribly that it means the death of higher education.” Nor do I think that DEI initiatives will produce a generation of researchers “utterly unqualified for the job.”
I do, however, hate to see institutions dedicated to pursuing truth nevertheless lie and dissimulate about their motivations, and chill the speech of who would disagree with “conventional” (in academia, that’s “progressive liberal”) views.
I suspect many readers know a lot more about Peterson than I, so do weigh in below. One thing you have to hand the man: he says what he thinks, even if others disagree strongly with him. That’s opposed to the many academics who say (or are forced to say) what they don’t think, or keep their mouths shut rather than buck the latest ideology.
I agree with you. IMO there are many more qualified post-docs for entry level academic positions than there are academic positions. So increasing the number of minority acceptances for such position should not, in general, require any lowering of standards (though the distribution of candidates for various positions is obviously not uniform).
The same goes for college applications in many cases, IMO. Top tier schools get way more well-qualified applicants than they have freshman spots; if a university really wants to make their classes demographically look like the population, then for most schools that should not require any lowering of standards or eliminating standardized tests.
The problem, I think, in both cases is that we have a “best of breed” application system rather than a satisfice system. You get 1,000 applicants for 100 spots and you think 300 of them could cut it and do well, our current systems generally use “take the best 100” rather than “take from the top 300 who can succeed.” So minority candidates can’t simply be good enough, they have to be best. Which is a much harder proposition, given background class and financial inequalities. And it leads to lying: lying on resumes, lying by review boards, students puffing up their transcripts with extra-curriculars and having to write statements about social outreach few of them do (and fewer still care about), and so on. IMO Universities should set application requirements based on evidence of what it takes to succeed within 4-5 years, and put every candidate who meets those qualifications in the pool to be drawn from with little regard to extra qualifications. If statistical research tells you there’s no difference in on-time graduation rates between the 1400 and the 1600 SAT scoring students, but that below 1400 there’s a drop-off in on-time graduation rates, and the problem is you really want to take that 1400 candidate over the 1600 candidate, the solution is not “get rid of the SAT,” it’s “treat any applicant scoring above 1400 as equal on that criteria.” That would also relieve some pressure on the kids, too.
Professionally it’s a little harder because you often really do want ‘the best’ candidate. But if diversity is an important goal of your organization, then I think setting an expectation for publications, grants, and other demonstrations of academic success – and then treating candidates that meet them as professionally equal – is still probably better than the current system which forces people to lie about diversity statements etc. in order to try and achieve “best of…” rather than “meets requirements.”
I think the premise that everyone has equal opportunity is an unqualified good, of course.
But that does not mean some individuals will either take advantage of, or be hindered, by unpredictable events – “luck” perhaps – that adds up to a significant difference on the table of applications for a position (of any sorts). E.g. someone gets ill and an important exam is fumbled, while another might have studied more because a friend helped them out. Their permanent records being irreversibly set in stone. That example sounds contrived, but I bet that stuff happens, and contributes to “success” vs. “failure”.
Identity politics – I think – assumes that everything about the candidate is determined by the self, or, a permanent and lasting oppression… and is independent of that individual’s relationships, environs, locale, etc…. orrr.. IDK .. but I’m getting out there now… just writing to get ideas up in the air…
I can hear “Oh, no its not like that at all” from here.
Its funny he wrote out the meaning of BIPOC, and more so that I recently observed that I could not recall what “I” stood for.
I’ve seen ostensibly neutral, great places (call it “Museum A”), all about science, work diversity into their mission, and their disseminated media (email ads), so much so, that when Museum A comes up in conversation, the big thing on my mind isn’t the science, its how to navigate the identity politics that apparently is the important thing driving the ship – and what I am doing to serve The Mission.
Jordan Peterson is a pseudo-intellectual who cares about persuasion insofar as it feeds his ego. Much like the Weinstein brothers, Gad Saad, PZ Myers, Geoffrey Miller, Glenn Greenwald, Douglas Murray, Ezra Klein and Ben Shapiro.
I don’t follow him, but I can see features that lends fuel to his critics. He claims that the push for DEI is “demolishing universities” (!), and will yield a “generation of researchers utterly unqualified for the job”. That is pretty much hyperbole, imo.
Exactly my thought on reading “demolishing”.
Great word to use to keep a spoken conversation going – not necessarily precise in writing…. perhaps shows how doing “TV shows” wears on Peterson.