It’s Sunday, and regular readers will know that this means a themed collection of bird photos from John Avise. His notes and IDs are indented, and, as with all embedded pictures, you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

California Endangered Species

The U.S. Endangered Species Act (ESA) of 1973 was a landmark piece of Federal legislation that granted legal protection to taxa deemed to be at imminent risk of extinction. Some states likewise have passed protective laws and compiled their own lists of threatened or endangered species within their respective jurisdictions. For example, a California Endangered Species Act (CESA), originally signed into law in 1970, has been periodically revised and updated to reflect the changing status of nearly 200 kinds of rare animals and plants.

In today’s post, I share photographs of about a dozen threatened or endangered avian taxa that have been “listed” and thereby afforded special protection under the CESA. I took all of these pictures in Southern California.

California Condor (Gymnogyps californianus):