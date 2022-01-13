Māori official in New Zealand’s Coast Guard insists that prayer to a god is the key to reducing drowning

This very short article appeared in Waatea News, which I gather is a purveyor of news related to the Māori of New Zealand. (It also runs, I believe, the country’s only Māori radio station.) I’m putting it up for one reason, and then we’ll get a break from the Kiwis and the iwi for a while.
First, a short answer: why am I banging on so much about Māori “ways of knowing”, codified as mātauranga Māori? The answer is simple: this set of “ways of knowing” may (and likely will) be taught in New Zealand science classes as co-equal to modern science. And I happen to be a big fan of New Zealand, so it saddens me to see this happening. New Zealand is, after all, by and large an enlightened land, but this is a huge exception.
I’m under no illusion that it can be stopped. Jacinda Ardern’s government is too keen to look inclusive, as are many New Zealand academics.
And there’s nothing wrong with inclusivity, but when you want to “include” in science class a mixture of legend, oral tradition, philosophy, morality, creationism, and, yes, a few bits of genuine knowledge, and parade the mixture as “equivalent to modern science”, then I get angry. Keep your damn hands off science! In fact, this same debasing of science is happening in the U.S., and for largely the same reasons. Sometimes I’m glad I’m retired.
And now we see, in this article at least, not just a justification for prayer, but a claim that praying is the key to keep people from drowning. And it’s made by an official of the NZ Coast Guard. I am not making this up. Read and weep:
Here’s the entire article. I’ve put the interesting bits in bold:
The top Māori manager at Tautiaki Moana Aotearoa – Coastguard New Zealand – says traditional practises such as karakia (prayer) could hold the key to New Zealand’s horrific drowing [sic] toll.
Kaihautū Māori, Pererika Makiha, says the Māori god of the sea, Tangaroa, has the final say when it comes to swimming in his domain.
More than 30 people have lost their lives in rivers, lakes and seas over the summer holiday period. Coastguard and its volunteer rescue crews provide the primary maritime search and rescue service in the country.
Pictured at a special ceremony held by Te Arawa iwi to gift a Māori name to Coastguard late last year are – from left to right – Water Safety New Zealand kaihautū Rob Hewitt and chief executive Daniel Gerrard, and Coastguard chief executive Callum Gillespie and kaithautū Māori Pererika Makiha.
Karakia are the way people – children as well as adults – communicate with the gods.
Makiha says there were numerous kinds of karakia – some are still recited today for activities such as gathering kaimoana (seafood) and the sport of waka ama – and reviving those rituals of old could be a way to help keep people safe in the water.
In other words, we don’t need more lifeguards—we need more prayer.
Okay, it’s one thing to realize that prayer is futile since there are no gods to importune, and we also can accept that prayer by itself can constitute a calming form of meditation. But it’s another thing altogether when a big Māori official (in the Coast Guard) proclaims that if you pray to Tangaroa, drowning deaths will decrease.
You’d think the guy would be embarrassed to say something this ludicrous, but it may be his form of mātauranga Māori. If this is “knowledge”, give me ignorance. I worry that the numinous aspects of mātauranga Māori will indeed nose their way into science classes in NZ. And will PM Ardern stand up against them? Don’t count on it!
Besides, are there now going to be “god wars” in schools, pitting Jesus or Neptune against Tangaroa?
UPDATE: Reader Williams Garcia, in the comments below, called attention to this article in RNZ (I think that’s “Radio New Zealand”), and the article is not a joke. Click to read:
Yes, Māori, despite the claim of a Māori coast guard official that ” traditional practises such as karakia (prayer) could hold the key to New Zealand’s horrific drowing [sic] toll,” drown at a disproportionately high rate compared to non-Māori, and a researcher has been given money to study this.
Now we have four possible causes, some of which may interact (I’m assuming this is a real statistical difference, but it hasn’t yet been shown; see below):
- This kind of prayer, directed specifically at a Māori deity, doesn’t work.
- Māori aren’t praying enough. (But then the drowning rates would be no higher than that of other people.)
- Māori may be around water more, as researcher Chanel Phillips suggests, and if drowning is a fixed percentage of immersion for all people, the Māori may drown more.
- A tentative explanation given by Phillips, which involves oppression:
One of the few existing reports on this topic suggested it might be because Māori, who had a strong cultural connection to water, no longer had access to traditional knowledge and tikanga associated with water safety, she said. [But prayer is supposed to be better than water safety!]
“Do we still have the knowledge that our tupuna had prior to colonisation, and do we still have that matauranga around being safe in the water and around our cultural connection to water?
“Maybe our high drowning rate could reflect the disconnection or severing of that relationship.”
First, of course, one has to do the statistics, and I can’t be arsed to see if the difference in drowning rates between Māori and non-Māori is statistically significant. But I’m sure someone will do them for us.
21 thoughts on “Māori official in New Zealand’s Coast Guard insists that prayer to a god is the key to reducing drowning”
Headslap!
Or maybe teach people (especially children) how to swim!
Yes, I was wondering about that — knowing how to swim or stay the hell out of the water.
Or pray for the delivery of a new fleet of advanced SAR Aircraft, Helicopters, Aeroplanes etc!
Unbelievable – shoot me now!
Variations of this have been going on for a long time :
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/taniwha-road-gets-all-clear/T6WCEC4HYZOTAWVCVTZ2CEIYZQ/
Maori spirits blocking ‘settler colonialist culture-destroying infrastructure’ occur every four years or so.
UPDATE : regarding yesterday’s article on ‘Maori discovered Antarctica first’, specifically the Guardian NZ’s article about Maori discovering Antarctica around AD 800, before they even became Maori circa 1280AD, I have submitted a formal complaint to the Guardian London’s article auditor. I included the link to the WEIT article yesterday, including a screenshot of the ridicule the Guardian NZ’s article has attracted here. Unlike my previous attempt last year, this time I have been informed by a NZ staffer in the Guardian London the issues will be seriously considered.
Intercessory prayer has never worked on any of the conditions or gods against which it has been tested. My priors would be that praying to a Maori god to protect against drowning would likewise have no effect. But, I doubt it has been tested. If they seriously think this works, they should pay for the appropriate study to test it out. How committed to this idea are they really?
“…they should pay for…”
If only. The “they” in this sort of challenge tend not to be involved with spending what would normally be thought of as “their” money. If Canadian aboriginals are any guide, the Maori would be all to happy to employ yet another dozen or two people attending a years long series of content-free planning sessions for the next round of planning sessions.
I was thinking of it as a business opportunity. Invest a little to prove that the intervention works and then market it. “Rent a shaman” shacks on the beachfront could provide seasonal income……or not
A Templeton Foundation grant coming up to study the effect of Maori intercessory prayer on drownings in New Zealand.
I just read an article on translation in which it described an anthropologist’s attempt to explain the story of Hamlet to West African bush people. She described how Polonius said that Hamlet went mad because he had been forbidden to see Ophelia, his true love. No, said the locals, only witchcraft can make someone go mad; someone must have put a spell on him.
This sounds similar.
A witchcraft spell – Is that also the reason for how Republican politicians act lately?
When the measles hit Samoa (pre covid) and young children unvaccinated (as was the general population) died at an alarming rate for a small population
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Samoa_measles_outbreak
Their govt imposed mandatory vaccination where some would take the jab and immediately race around to the local Sharman as their woo mindset was so strong. Why? Traditional and religious sentiment and practice dominate I would guess. Possibly coupled with a deep suspicion of western medicine, not helped by anti-vaxxers sticking their unhelpful beak in.
What we here in NZ are also grappling with I contend, to break through the deep-rooted distrust and a fear of losing identity to the western “juggernaut”.
That is, being pounded out of existence (rightly or wrongly perceived) and the subsequent confusion of being lost.I think all indigenous groups have been under this pressure.
Many in the west are uncritical thinkers and not likely to change. You would not survive or prosper (children?) on an Island or within a group if you were I’d wager. You would be ostracised or worse.
Interesting viewpoint. Perhaps we finally can get rid of swimming lessons.
Sounds like he’s making a testable claim. So now let’s test it.
Evidently these folks have not learned the lesson of the RCC, spiritualists, dowsers etc.: don’t throw any idea into the science/empricism pit if you don’t want it scienced.
But is [whatever Maori phrase that was] is emplyed as “science”, then of course it will pass!
The episode called the Lysenkovshchina in a galaxy far away is often regarded as an object lesson about state interference with science. This is only part of the story. It began as an arcane academic dispute, becoming a vehicle through which careerists—Lysenko, his “philosopher” buddy I. I. Prezent, and their flood of followers—secured status and power in the academic and biological research establishments. The connection with the party-state, with Marxism-Leninism, and thus with the mentality of the Great Purge, was just one of several gimmicks they put to use.
In the absence of that kind of unitary state power, similar careerist will put to use whatever other gimmicks are available. The contemporary assault on rationalism—using various gimmicks, some from postmodernism, some from “anti-colonialism”, some from “trans” ideology—is best understood as yet another performance of this classic of commedia dell’arte.
He’s wrong; it’s Poseidon. And don’t give me anything about them being the same! Tangaroa is a fake!
In a Wiki digest about “Percy Jackson films” (whatever they are), biographical data on the referenced individual are provided, as follows:
Also Known As: God of the Seas
Gender: Male
Status: Alive
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Blue
Race: God
Residence: Olympus. The sea
Why do so many Māori drown?
– Newly funded research will investigate the over-representation of Māori in national drowning statistics.
-Māori make up about 15 percent of New Zealand’s population yet account for 22 percent of national drownings.
-One of the few existing reports on this topic suggested it might be because Māori, who had a strong cultural connection to water, no longer had access to traditional knowledge and tikanga associated with water safety, she said.
“Do we still have the knowledge that our tupuna had prior to colonisation, and do we still have that matauranga around being safe in the water and around our cultural connection to water?
“Maybe our high drowning rate could reflect the disconnection or severing of that relationship.”
****Miss Phillips has been awarded a Health Research Council of New Zealand (HRC) Māori PhD Scholarship, worth $120,000, for her research.****
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/te-manu-korihi/292802/why-do-so-many-maori-drown
Hmmm. Wonder what effect alcohol abuse has on these statistics? It’s been mentioned elsewhere that some Maori, because of the effects of colonisation and resulting alienation, have turned to alcohol for consolation.
Jerry’s updates on NZ are warning signs of much worse we can get. I’m curious as to whether the woke revolution has gone beyond anglophone and Scandinavian countries. I have a feeling the rest of the world are watching and smirking. China and Russia certainly are enjoying it – hard evidence of Western decadence.