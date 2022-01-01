Travails of the aged

As always, I made my Christmas and New Year’s Eve calls and emails to old friends, and asked several of them two questions:

1.) What did you have for Christmas dinner? 2.) Are you staying up to see in 2022?

The answers were uniform: Everyone whom I asked about dinner gave the same answer: fish (almost everyone had salmon). This group comprised at least five people.

Also, NOBODY I know stayed up to see in the New Year. Dr. Cobb, who is a regular here, emailed me at 11:20 his time and said he was going to bed.

I should add that the friends I talked to are all within ten years of my age.

The conclusions are obvious. The older we get, the more we see food as medicine—or at least a way to extend our longevity as the Reaper draws near (I did not have salmon, but I did go to bed early last night.) Further, the older you get, the less you care about fairly meaningless events like the end of a year. We just can’t be bothered, and we’re tired.

I grow old … I grow old …

I shall wear the bottoms of my trousers rolled. Shall I part my hair behind? Do I dare to eat a peach?

I shall wear white flannel trousers, and walk upon the beach.

I have heard the mermaids singing, each to each. I do not think that they will sing to me.