Travails of the aged

As always, I made my Christmas and New Year’s Eve calls and emails to old friends, and asked several of them two questions:
1.) What did you have for Christmas dinner?
2.) Are you staying up to see in 2022?
The answers were uniform: Everyone whom I asked about dinner gave the same answer: fish (almost everyone had salmon). This group comprised at least five people.
Also, NOBODY I know stayed up to see in the New Year. Dr. Cobb, who is a regular here, emailed me at 11:20 his time and said he was going to bed.
I should add that the friends I talked to are all within ten years of my age.
The conclusions are obvious. The older we get, the more we see food as medicine—or at least a way to extend our longevity as the Reaper draws near (I did not have salmon, but I did go to bed early last night.) Further, the older you get, the less you care about fairly meaningless events like the end of a year. We just can’t be bothered, and we’re tired.
I grow old … I grow old …
I shall wear the bottoms of my trousers rolled.
Shall I part my hair behind? Do I dare to eat a peach?
I shall wear white flannel trousers, and walk upon the beach.
I have heard the mermaids singing, each to each.
I do not think that they will sing to me.
I remind the Right Good Doctor Ceiling Cat, we are https://youtu.be/t1TcDHrkQYg
Aghh, I broke a rulz, my apologies.
I made it to past midnight with my kids (the “alpacas” – don’t ask! ) and our guest, WEIT reader Dom.
Oops, the “wife, ” got lost somehow….
Ya gotta watch that salmon (Monty Python- The Meaning of Life). We had ribeye on the barbie and did stay up till midnight. Roast beast on Xmas, with popovers (individual Yorkshire puddings), and toasted corn pudding and green beans. Chocolate brownie cookies with crushed candy canes for dessert.
Your menu is almost an exact replica of our Xmas eve dinner (we didn’t have toasted corn pudding though- sounds like a perfect accompaniment, but we did have the obligatory green beans with bacon). And desert was rum cake. I only eat prime rib / Yorkshire pudding once a year, and that would be Xmas eve, and it’s a dinner I always look forward to. And give me really hot horseradish, please. I grew my own and it was the best, but last year it didn’t do well and the roots were rotted. I’ll try again this spring. Too much rain w/o good drainage I suspect.
Yum! Now that’s MY kind of dinner.
Me too!
I’m 86 and so are my neighbors. We champagned in the new year, hoping for a better 2022. You’re never too old for champagne and hope!
I made Cassoulet and it was very tasty (though it was complicated and expensive which seems counterintuitive for a “peasant dish”). I never eat healthy during any holiday, whether it be Christmas, the 4th of July, or my birthday. 🙂 I try to eat healthy when the days are of the normal variety. I’m 52, so that may change with age, but my folks, well into their 70’s didn’t seem to mind a big helping of the rich dish.
Last night, I started watching Ridley Scott’s latest The Last Duel around 9:00pm and was hoping it would lead me into bringing in the New Year. Dammit, I fell asleep and woke up around 12:30. I don’t blame the movie though, it was quite riveting from what I remember, I blame the libations. I’ll watch it again tonight and hopefully I’ll get through it. To be honest, I don’t remember the last time I had a “proper” New Year’s celebration where I’m surrounded by hundreds of strangers, drunk and amiable and loud. Probably Hawaii for the year 2,000.
Pah! I see your Eliot and raise you Yeats:
“An aged man is but a paltry thing,
A tattered coat upon a stick, unless
Soul clap its hands and sing, and louder sing”
Many of us in NZ and elsewhere are very glad you’re still singing loudly.
Myself, as an expatriate Pom in NZ, I insisted on roast turkey with all the trimmings for Christmas dinner. Seasons? Too hot? Stuff and nonsense! I did go to bed at 10pm on New Years Eve, but I’ve done that for years – if you’d grown up with “The White Heather Club” on TV you’d go to bed early to avoid it too.
I’d go with Larkin’s “Aubade”. Is there a better atheist poem about death?: https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/48422/aubade-56d229a6e2f07
I like it too, although Kingsley Amis, a close friend of Larkin’s, seems not to have done, -I think because he didn’t like to see his friend in that mood and wished he could have done more to help. From Amis’ “Memoirs”
“Here, tellingly, with the rhyme think with/link with, his skill deserts him for a moment, and there is a smug finality in the last line. This fear had arisen in conversation too, and I should have told him then and there not to be a bloody fool – if you can’t think you can’t realise you haven’t any senses and aren’t anywhere, and don’t tell me again it’ll be different from before you were born because (though you had nothing to think with then either) you could pass the time by looking forward to your birth. I know the paths of glory and everything else lead but to the grave. And on first reading ‘Aubade’ I should have found a way of telling you that depression among the middle-aged and elderly is common in the early morning and activity disperses it, as you tell us in your last stanza, so if you feel as bad as you say then fucking get up, or if it’s too early or something then put the light on and read Dick Francis. ”
I also love Larkin’s “Church Going” – expresses very well why a non-believer might find some sympathy for religious belief. Simon Blackburn wrote very well about this somewhere.
A perfectly grilled filet mignon with a light salad and a beer, two scoops of Tillamook ice cream, one vanilla and the other chocolate mudslide, and one of my wife’s homemade chocolate chip cookies. If I were on death row it would be my requested last meal.
I’m a night owl, so I’m always up at midnight. But I agree, the new year doesn’t mean much to me.
“Also, NOBODY I know stayed up to see in the New Year” – What? No New Yorkers in “the city that never sleeps”?
I remember that when I was young, feeling that New Year’s was a burden because if I didn’t do something I felt like I was a big loser. Getting older is freedom!
Afternoons and coffee spoons … Crash Test Dummies song : https://youtu.be/W0YeGv5xHUU based on a T. S. Eliot poem…
But hey – the mornings are FRESH and BRISK … so what if the night brings sleep, it should – wisdom, that’s what it is wisdom of the ages
We almost always have roast turkey for christmas dinner, but this year my daughter and son-in-law and the grandkids are visiting. He does not really like turkey so we made roast beef and he made some lamb on the grill. We did have mashed potatoes, however. As almost always on christmas we had a nice Bordeaux wine. I found a nice Pauillac, a Haut Bage Liberal. It was very good. I am a night person and almost always stay up late. On New Years eve, my wife, surprisingly, stayed up too, but everyone else went to be early. We watched the Death in Paradise christmas special. Two minutes after midnight, I went to bed. I was up not so much to see in the new year, but to see the end of the show. I did toast the new year with one of our local beers, La Cumbre Elevated IPA, although I know a lot here including PCC don’t like hoppy brews. The secret to staying up past midnight is to sleep until 10 am or so.
“…bottoms of my trousers rolled”, but roll ’em back down before cavorting on Antarctica, as I’d said.
“The Meaning of Life”, but god got quite irate, at least at loser sperm cells.
My wife and I must be pretty close to the oldest here; we went to bed early both days after enjoyable lamb, then salmon.
Referring back it seems that every sperm is sacred also to the neighbouring Old Order Mennonites–our friends-more-than-acquaintances farming across the road had 8 of their so-far brood of 9 come over to sing (a cappella as usual–I think instruments are a religious no-no), outdoors with Covid, fortunately on the only time it got wintry and xmasy in this dreary December southwestern Ontario. Maybe next week will have nordic skiing where I’m at, i.e. Laurentians with some other ‘business’.
Betty White is quoted widely as saying that what she was going to do after famously/historically hosting SNL was to “have vodka and a hotdog”. So I’m pretty sure that salmon and kale are just for old people.
I was flying on New Year’s Eve, so my dinner consisted of a cheeseburger (not bad) at the San Diego airport. 2022 struck when I was exiting the BART station on Montgomery Street in San Francisco. I got home at 1am and celebrated with a cocktail of calvados and cider. I am a night owl and have always stayed up to greet the new year, though this year I didn’t have a choice.
Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, and green peas, followed by banana cream pie. And I’m slightly older than our esteemed host, a NY resident, and was well-asleep when the ball dropped.
On Xmas Day, we had our traditional Xmas lasagna. Our Xmas Eve tradition is to go to Niche, a wonderful restaurant in Geneva Illinois, with friends. On NYE, we went to see friends at 4pm. Early dinner of lobster rolls from Luke’s Lobsters of Portland, ME. We’re home in time to celebrate the New Year in Nuuk, Greenland, 9pm in Chicago. Could not make it to Newfoundland time, 9:30pm.
We had steaks, but we eat a lot of beef. We probably have 300 pounds of it in the freezers.
We usually set off a lot of fireworks at midnight in NYE, but one of my kids suggested we do it a couple of hours early. He is 24. That seemed agreeable to the rest of us. Of course, there are no other people around, so it does not really make any difference.
What is this fish nonsense? A nice Jewish boy like you should have been eating traditional Christmas food — Chinese. That is what we did, though it was takeout at my son’s house. As I recall, no one had fish, but there may have been a little trafe in the egg rolls.
As for welcoming the new year, we stayed up till midnight — in New York. It is 2 hours ahead of us, but Times Square is the center of the universe, so that counts.