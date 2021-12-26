Today is Sunday (Boxing Day), and that means that we get bird photos from biologist John Avise. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Hummingbirds

More than 300 species of hummingbirds reside in the Americas (mostly in South and Central America), the only place in the world where these animals are native. And who doesn’t love these tiny avian jewels? Here in California we are blessed with several hummingbird species; these are the primary subject of this week’s post. This contrasts with the situation in the Eastern half of the United States, where only one hummingbird species (the Ruby-throated) normally breeds. My pictures of the Ruby-throated Hummingbird were taken in Michigan; I took all of the other photos near my home in Southern California.

Allen’s Hummingbird male (Selasphorus sasin):