It’s Sunday, and that means a themed selection of bird photos by biologist John Avise, whose commentary and IDs are indented. Click on the photos to enlarge them.

Whole Herons

Many months ago, Jerry posted on WEIT some of my head-and-shoulder portraits of several North American herons and related species (see “Heron Heads”).

Here we will complete the pictures by showing the whole bodies of these herons and other members of the family Ardeidae. All of these photographs were taken in Southern California and Florida. Except where otherwise noted, all birds shown are in their adult plumage.

American Bittern, Botaurus lentiginosus: