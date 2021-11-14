It’s Sunday, and that means a themed selection of bird photos by biologist John Avise, whose commentary and IDs are indented. Click on the photos to enlarge them.
Whole Herons
Many months ago, Jerry posted on WEIT some of my head-and-shoulder portraits of several North American herons and related species (see “Heron Heads”).
Here we will complete the pictures by showing the whole bodies of these herons and other members of the family Ardeidae. All of these photographs were taken in Southern California and Florida. Except where otherwise noted, all birds shown are in their adult plumage.
American Bittern, Botaurus lentiginosus:
Green Heron, Butorides virescens:
Black-crowned Night Heron, Nycticorax nycticorax:
Yellow-crowned Night Heron, Nyctanassa violacea:
Little Blue Heron, Egretta caerulea:
Little Blue Heron juvenile:
Tricolored Heron, Egretta tricolor:
Great Blue Heron, Ardea herodias:
Great Blue Heron landing:
Great Egret, Ardea alba:
Great Egret in breeding plumage:
Great Blue Heron and Great Egret:
Snowy Egret, Egretta thula:
Snowy Egret in flight:
Great Egret and Snowy Egret:
Cattle Egret, Bubulcus ibis:
Reddish Egret, Egretta rufescens:
Reddish Egret in flight:
