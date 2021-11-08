Chicago Tribune: No religious exemptions for vaccines

This Chicago Tribune op-ed is unusual in that it proposes an ironclad rule: no religious exemptions from vaccination requirements. I happen to agree with that; my view is that the only exemptions from mandatory vaccination, where it is decreed for health reasons, should be ones for people whose lives or health are endangered by getting the injection. So good for author Steve Chapman!
Now I disagree with Chapman on one point: he thinks that people should be exempted from the Covid vaccination if they provide “persuasive evidence that they are acting on the iron imperatives of faith rather than personal whim.” But he does note that proving such evidence is very dicey, and that “the number of people who could legitimately qualify is too tiny to be worth the bother”. In the main then, we both think that you should not bother. No religious exemptions—only medical ones.
He makes several other points, some of which have been discussed here (I’ve added one or two myself). Direct quotes are in quotes:
1.) “No major faith bars its followers from being immunized against disease. Even Jehovah’s Witnesses, which rejects blood transfusions, and Christian Science, which discourages medical treatment, don’t forbid it.”
2.) “A lot of the holdouts have never claimed religious objections to other vaccines. Most, it’s safe to say, couldn’t articulate any halfway plausible rationale to refuse.”
3.) All states have mandatory childhood vaccinations—sometimes more than a dozen shots—to attend public school.
4.) Some states do not allow religious exemptions for these childhood vaccinations; they include (this is a comprehensive list) Mississippi, West Virginia, California, Connecticut, Maine, and New York. There should be fifty states on that list.
5.) There is a reason for mandatory vaccination for both children and, for Covid, for adults. This is of course to protect us against a pandemic, and to protect you from infecting others who haven’t gotten the shot or can’t get the shot. In my view, there is no reasonable religious excuse that can override that. To a diehard atheist, saying that “my faith in God prevents me from considering the vaccine” sounds like “my faith in Santa Claus prevents me from considering the vaccine”.
6.) There is no stipulation in federal law that you are allowed to get an exemption because of religion. As Chapman notes:
“In 1990, the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution’s guarantee of religious freedom doesn’t mean believers are exempt from laws that apply to everyone else.
To rule otherwise, the court said, would lead to ‘religious exemptions from civic obligations of almost every conceivable kind — ranging from compulsory military service to the payment of taxes’ and, yes, ‘compulsory vaccination laws.’ The author of the court’s majority opinion? Conservative hero Antonin Scalia.”
Privileging faith over the common good doesn’t make sense. Matthew 22:21 says “”Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and unto God the things that are God’s”. The public well-being is Caesar’s. The idea that a delusion should make you exempt from things required by others does of course have purchase in other areas, for the U.S. is hyperreligious. But we have to think about how far we want to privilege faith while still allowing freedom of worship. We don’t allow people to beat up others because their faith decrees it. Why should we allow people to endanger others because their faith decrees it?
15 thoughts on “Chicago Tribune: No religious exemptions for vaccines”
Great final paragraph from PCC(E) – and yes, Chapman’s proposed exemption is unnecessary.
How about we privilege faith not at all? There’s no reason why religious people should have extra consideration that the non-religious don’t get.
… well, not until the thunderbolts start scoring direct hits on the more vocal people of the wrong religion (which includes no religion). Electrically incinerating people inside well-grounded steel-framed buildings would be doubleplusgood.
I think the 1st amendment freedom of religion only means to protect your right to practice your religion without government interference. If that religion steps on federal law then it must yield to the law. Our Supreme Catholics, I mean court, does not always understand that easy to understand idea. Thus we have stupid decisions such as Hobby Lobby or Federal money to religious schools. This should never happen. Mandatory vaccines should mean mandatory. The idea that some military members could claim religious reasons to avoid the vaccination makes no sense. They would not be in the military if they refused shots. They would never had made it through basic training. What is the difference between this vaccine and the 25 or so you already got.
“The idea that a delusion should make you exempt from things required by others does of course have purchase in other areas,” It sure does, and not only on the righthand end of the spectrum. The delusion that one could be “born in the wrong body” is claimed for a variety of exemptions and privileges. Then there is the delusion that students claiming to be “Progressive” are exempt from rules against disrupting
classes or public lectures. And of course, from MIT down to Podunk U. administrations harbor the delusion that this or that speaker , this or that point of view, or even certain single magic words,will make students “unsafe”.
I supposed Aaron Rodgers will accuse the Tribune of being part of the “woke mob” that attacked him. Of course, there’s nothing at all woke about vaccine mandates and prohibiting nonsense religious objections.
I think that the term “woke” is now just being applied to everything that Anti vax kooks don’t like.
I don’t even know what a religious exemption is based on. Is it “my body is a holy temple created by g*d and I shall not pollute it?” Or “Getting a vaccine is not allowing fate (i.e. g*d’s plan) to unfold.” And according to the 1st point cited above, there is no major faith that bans vaccinations. So what gives? No, deluded ones, I do not buy your religious excuses.
I consider this a political and not a health topic at this point. Biden said that the new mandate won’t be enforced for truckers. That’s not a safety thing, that’s a political thing. Biden has chosen to leave the southern border open and unvaccinated. Congress is not affected by the mandates. There are so many holes in this (including the fact that the vaccine doesn’t prevent transmission) that the whole thing is ridiculous.
Yeah, that’s why we have so much polio and smallpox here too. Stop getting your health and medical advice from Joe Rogan.
Truckers spend most of their time alone, so it is unlike many other occupations. I’m guessing that there’s also a judgement about the driver shortage, too so there’s also a pragmatic attempt to balance the risks involved.
When was the last time you took a meal break, shower or “restroom break” at a truck stop? They mix. Quite a lot.
An exemption for truckers is quite simply insane.
Truckers have groupies, known as diesel sniffers. No, I had no idea either, until I heard a musician from a folk-rock band mention it. They have a concept album on the topic.
Hate to say it, but this kind of means to me that we’re screwed;
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/02/science/deer-covid-infection.html
Surely the long-standing religious excuse of “I was killing the infidel” applies? God (or more specifically, her priests on Earth) has always allowed special exceptions for killing the infidel.
If there was one church in the afflicted population that had more then 50% of the population as adherents, then “killing the infidel” might run into problems, but with dozens if not hundreds of schisms and distinct churches, that’s not really a problem – randomly killing people is almost always going to kill more of “the infidel” then “the chosen few”. Since there are only meant to be 100,000 or so “saved”, then the odds of getting an “unsaved” are about 3000 to 1. (For America, and standard “Left Behind” mythology. Also, “infidel” defined as “following a different priest”, which is much more important – and testable – than “following a different god”.)