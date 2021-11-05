A graduate of the University of Toronto called my attention to this mathematics course as a harbinger of the decline of that great university. I have no idea what “liberated” mathematics is, and can’t find out anything about it, or the course, on the Internet. Several other people have tweeted this course, and I note that the only requirement for it is “high school level algebra.” I gather, therefore, that this course, taught by the mathematics department, is more about ideology than math.
I’ve put the transcript of the course description below, or you can click on the screenshot.
22 thoughts on “The new math in Toronto”
Can anyone translate for me “women from visible minorities”?
It excludes invisible characteristics such as class or sexuality.
Clearly a case of blatant discrimination against women miners
Left-handedness, Discordianism, homosexuality, and schizophrenia are invisible minorities. Just looking at someone, I can’t be guaranteed to know someone’s chirality, religion, sexual orientation, or emotional/psychological status, meaning that people in those demographics are safer from at-a-glance discrimination. Certain ethnic backgrounds in certain demographic contexts are visible. Certain physical disabilities are visible. Those constitute visible minorities. ‘Visible minority’ is a buzzword in some jurisdictions.
“New forms of accessible mathematics” sounds like they might be rewriting the word problems.
Probably a good idea in some cases but do we need a course for that?
Utter drivel. Pray, how does mathematics depend on the experiences of the mathematician? Do theorems have sex (or gender)? I suspect Pythagoras’s theorem would have been just the same if Mrs Phythagoras had discovered it. Uh, what’s “CR/NCR”?
CR/NCR I’m guessing would be “credit/no credit”, the equivalent of “pass/fail” except that you can’t fail.
SO our brave would-be alternative mathematicians must take this course for a letter grade.
Any guess as to how many actual would-be mathematicians will take it?
According to Bing and a University of Toronto web page:
Choosing CR / NCR for CMS programs:
CR courses cannot be used to satisfy program requirements for any UTSC Computer Science, Mathematics or Statistics program, regardless of where the course is taken (UTSC, StGeorge, or UTM).
CR courses cannot be used to satisfy admission requirements for any UTSC Computer Science, Mathematics or Statistics program, regardless of where the course is taken (UTSC, StGeorge, or UTM)
So not real maths, then.
Mathematics is asexual. I am open to correction if this declaration is wrong.
Haha so tempted to write an equation only involving X and Y and I then realised that this could one day be accepted as proof by the airheads.
I’m not sure if this 1973 paper is about the sort of thing that is intended, but it refers to “mathematics and consciousness-raising”: “ONE AND ONE IS NOTHING: Liberating Mathematics” https://www.jstor.org/stable/41177879
Oops, I meant to add that as a non-academic I only have access to the opening page of the paper, hence my uncertainty about how relevant it is…
I’m inclined to call that “cultural mathematics” where the emphasis is on the cultural rather than on the mathematical.
I wonder if the cultural aspect may refer to some indigenous languages. For instance they may have only 2 or 3 words for numbers one, few and many. How hard would it be to use these concepts to engineer real world items? Just a thought bubble anyway
If students can meet a mathematics requirement with this, I suppose it is an attractive option if one dreads sitting down at a table and working problem after problem until understanding kicks in.
I dunno. The history of mathematics is full of diversity of thought. Algebra originated in nonwestern culture as did the concept of zero. The origin of mathematics and even counting is fascinating (think the Lembobo bone). The idea of a course on cultural mathematics is not necessarily objectionable to me. Many advances in mathematics were made by unorthodox thinkers. Although, this course described here may not be that.
Gee, I always thought mathematics was about 2 + 2 = 4, and so on. I had no idea that any “liberation” was needed. “Mathematics culture”? Huh. You learn something new every day.
Next, U. Toronto activists will demand that Canadian companies switch to liberated mathematics, as well as maintaining proper quotas of approved groups in their workforces. So, perhaps we can look forward to liberated mathematics in the design of snowmobiles, trains, airplanes, and other vehicles at Bombardier, and in the maintenance and operation of airplanes at Air Canada. It will be grand.
Jokes aside, this course illustrates the way the universities are culpable for unleashing all of this folly on the rest of the world. Curriculum committees would presumably not authorize courses on
astrology, demonology, witchcraft, ghost studies, alien abduction studies, etc. etc.— but for 40 years they have been authorizing charades like the one under discussion.
I didn’t know what the CR/NCR option was, which this course is not eligible for. If the course is eligible, you can drop the course at any time before the last day of classes and not have your (presumably poor) performance in it affect your GPA. When I was there you had to drop a course by November if you wanted to bail without academic penalty.
So, now curious, I went to the undergraduate Academic Calendar of the Faculty of Arts and Science and started scrolling.
https://artsci.calendar.utoronto.ca/search-courses
The first 10 courses are “ABPxxx”, for the academic bridging program. None are CR/NCR option-eligible. One is entitled Decentring “Canada” (quotation marks in original)
The first course that is not CR/NCR ineligible is ACT230H1, Mathematics of Finance for Non-actuaries. OK, I think I get it.
Browsing through the Math program courses I find “Women’s Mathematics” (not eligible, right after Liberating Math), Mathematics of Cryptology (not eligible, requires only high-school algebra and is not eligible for the Math Specialist or Major program), and Calculus with Proofs (eligible!). And the offerings go on for pages. At a glance, many beyond second year appeared to be pitched at a level that I could not pass, as one would expect at a serious university. I am not despairing yet.
It seems that if you can’t pass a CR/NCR-eligible course, you don’t belong at the U of T. Choose your bird courses carefully. An exception seems to be MAT295H1, an independent reading course only for strong math students and needs approval by the supervisor and the associate chair. After all that investment they aren’t going to let you off the hook if you don’t deliver.
*Sorry, that ought to read, “If you can’t pass a CR/NCR-INeligible course. . .” Apologies…tripped up by the negatives.
Google for “woke math” and you will see that this has become a thing, unfortunately. My favorite article title in the search results:
Woke Educators Declare Objective Math White Supremacy
https://catalyst.independent.org/2021/03/15/woke-educators-math-white-supremacy/
This article examines, and counters, an 83-page article by a group of educators whose cover says:
A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction
Dismantling Racism in Mathematics Instruction
Exercises for educators to reflect on their own biases to transform their instructional practice
Enjoy!