What contemporary philosophers believe

In this article at the Daily Nous (click on screenshot below), a survey of a large group of philosophers revealed what they believe in a number of areas. I put the data for the questions and answers below, but if the figures are too small, click on the chart, wait a tick, and then click it again to make it big. (Alternatively, just drag the chart onto your desktop.)
From the Daily Nous page:
Results from the 2020 PhilPapers survey, with responses from nearly 1,800 philosophers (mainly from North America, Europe, and Australasia), to questions on a variety of philosophical subjects and problems, have now been published.
In their commentary on the survey, David Bourget (Western University) and David Chalmers (NYU) explain the its value:
Surveys like this can play at least three roles within philosophy. First, today’s sociology is tomorrow’s history, and these results
may be of some use to future historians of philosophy. Second, philosophers often appeal to sociological claims about the distributions of views among philosophers, for example in justifying which views should be taken seriously, and it makes sense for these claims to be well-grounded. Third, if philosophy has any tendency to converge to the truth, then philosophers’ views might provide some guidance about the truth of philosophical views. It is not clear whether philosophy tends to converge to the truth, so we don’t make the third claim about guidance, but surveys can clearly play the first two roles in philosophical practice.
The survey asked 40 “main” questions and 60 “additional” questions.
Here are the results of the main questions:
JAC: “Inclusive” means those philosophers that checked multiple options of what they believed in, while “exclusive” includes data only from those who checked only one box. I’ll use the “inclusive data”, though the figures for that can add up to more than 100%.
Because I’m not a philosopher, I can’t comment on everything, or even know what everything means, so below the chart I’ll comment on just a few items I know about.
Eating meat:
48% of philosophers think it’s okay to eat meat, while about 45% think it’s wrong and prefer to be vegans or vegetarians. I don’t know what “other” is. Many predict that in the future, “omnivorism” will be seen as immoral.
The trolley problem. Five people on one track, one on the side track. The train is headed towards the five. Do you throw the switch, putting the train on the track that will kill only one person?
Almost two-thirds say “switch”, killing one person instead of five. That seems to be the sensible (as well as utilitarian) solution. But 13.3% favor killing all five. And what is “other”?
The Fat Man trolley problem. Here there’s no switch to throw, but you’re asked whether you’ll throw a fat man off a bridge over the trolley, stopping the train but killing the fat guy. The net result is the same if you heave Mr. Big versus throwing the switch, but this requires that you do something more intimate, in effect killing someone with your own hands (of course throwing the switch does that more indirectly).
Most philosophers are compatibilists, ergo defining “free will” differently from how most people (and nearly all religionists) see it. This figure has increased since the last survey. Poor misguided philosophers. . .
Why didn’t they ask about determinism? Well, they sort of did (see below).
Gender: They didn’t ask about sex (e.g. biological sex) but gender.
The typical use of “gender” is “how somebody identifies”, which to me means it’s either psychological or social, and “social” is what most philosophers think. I’m not sure about those 29% who
Belief in God:
Uh oh: 18.09% of philosophers believe in a theistic (interactive) god, so nearly one out of five is either deluded or doesn’t follow the evidence. But 2/3 of “thinkers” are atheists, so that should give you some consolation.
Meaning of life:
Well, it’s both subjective (you make your own meaning) or “nonexistent” (meaning that you don’t believe in a “meaning of life). Either answer seems sensible to me, but 32.1% of philosophers think that there is indeed an objective meaning of life. These far outnumber the theists, who usually say that the meaning involves God, so why don’t they tell us what the objective meaning of life is? After all, how do they know there is one without discerning it?
Mind:
Oops, only slightly more than have of philosophers are physicalists (i.e., believe that there’s nothing other than the physical), while the rests are, apparently, not very scientific!
We have some philosophy mavens/experts here, so feel free to comment on the answers to other questions.
21 thoughts on “What contemporary philosophers believe”
This is very interesting – thank you for sharing.
My guess is that it is some form of ‘flexitarianism’. Maybe they eat fish and fowl but no mammals (I know several of these). Or maybe they are okay with honey, but not cheese. I knew a political vegan who eschewed any animal derived product he could. No beeswax chapstick, no leather shoes, no wool sweaters, etc.
Or it could be the belief that eating roadkill is morally acceptable: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roadkill_cuisine
“Other,” for each of these, encompasses answers like “I don’t know,” “There’s no answer,” “The question is too vague, etc.”
Ah, that makes sense. Thank you.
They’ll get their PhDs on interpretations of ‘other’.
For the basic trolley problem, other is (seen on imgur, so may have appeared at WEIT before) :
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E3CnnaYX0AITEX5?format=jpg&name=small
See Leiter Reports for links to the full results and analysis.
Thanks. I wanted to find out how ‘physicalism’ is defined in the context of the survey — I asked there. I am trying to understand what ‘non-physicalism’ means. For me, words like ‘non-materialism’ and ‘supernatural’ become less meaningful under close inspection.
“Physicalism” is generally defined as the view that everything is reducible to that which can be described by physics. So in the philosophy of mind, then, physicalism would mean that the mind is reducible to things that can be described by physics.
“Non-physicalist” views would include Cartesian dualism, of course, but also any view on which there are mental facts which (in principle) elude description in the language of physics. For instance, Frank Jackson argues that what it is like to see red is a mental fact, but not one that could be learned by studying physics.
Why do you think that compatibilists define “free will” differently than most people do? I’m a professional philosopher, and was in the No Free Will camp until grad school where I read up a bunch on the question of how to define “free will.” Turns out that (A) that’s a much harder question than you probably realize and (B) the compatibilist definition is actually really good. Basically: You do something of your own free will if you do it because you wanted to. Makes sense to me!
I’ve discussed this before, giving evidence from surveys on how people construe free will. That, the contracausal definition, is the most widespread, and almost universal among abrahamic religionists. To me the important idea is whether determinism is true or not, not how one defines “free will”. By the way, your compatibilist definition of free will is not the same as other compatibilists’ definition of free will.
I take free will in the sense most people use it, and that is in the contracausal you-can-do-otherwise-sense. Philosophers don’t like that and redefine free will so they can tell people that they have free will (and they quietly ignore the other view or determinism). Dan Dennett, for one, has said at least twice that belief in free will is essential for society to function, which is a reason why philosophers try to tell us we have free will.
And thanks for telling me that free will is a harder problem than I realize when I’ve spent tons of time reading about it.
I will tell you that you haven’t read the discussion on free will that’s gone on on this website. And please read the commenting rules.
Sorry to offend, when I said “harder question than you probably realize” I meant “you” in a general sense, as in “harder than a hypothetical reader probably realizes,” not “you, Jerry Coyne.” I’ve read some of the commentary about free will here – not all, I admit – and found it quite frustrating.
As for the substance of your objection: I agree that the you-could-do-otherwise definition is quite common. The problem, as I’m sure you’re aware, is parsing that modal. What does it mean to say that you COULD do otherwise? Modal terms (like ‘could’) have a very slippery meaning. As David Lewis put it, as a human being with a functioning brain, he can speak Swedish; but don’t ask him to, because he can’t speak Swedish!
There’s a VERY strict sense that you could assign to the modal ‘could,’ according to which things “could happen” only if they are consistent with the laws of nature and the initial conditions of the universe. But in that strict sense, the only things that could happen are things that actually happen. “It could have happened, but it didn’t” would be false every time it was uttered. But people say things “could have happened, but didn’t” all the time. Should we say that they are speaking falsely all the time? Or should we look for a more charitable interpretation of the modal term? David Lewis never learned how to speak Swedish, yet there’s surely an intelligible sense in which he could have.
The same goes for free will. With that same strict sense of the modal “could,” no one could ever do anything other than what they actually do. Yet we say that people could do otherwise all the time, and we speak constantly about free will. Do we insist on the strict interpretation of the modal? We could. But why be so uncharitable to everyday use of the language?
And that is the sense in which I’ve always meant it, and in which people use it when they react to whether they have free will or not: they think they can overrule the laws of nature with their minds. The form of free will I always discuss is the form that is completely negated by determinism (or, if you will, naturalism if you include the presumably unpredictable laws of quantum mechanics. It is the kind surveyed by Sarkissian et al. in their study
Imagine a universe (Universe A) in which everything that happens is completely
caused by whatever happened before it. This is true from the very beginning of
the universe, so what happened in the beginning of the universe caused what
happened next, and so on right up until the present. For example one day
John decided to have French fries at lunch. Like everything else, this decision
was completely caused by what happened before it. So, if everything in this
universe was exactly the same up until John made his decision, then it had to
happen that John would decide to have French fries.
Now imagine a universe (Universe B) in which almost everything that happens
is completely caused by whatever happened before it. The one exception is
human decision making. For example, one day Mary decided to have French
fries at lunch. Since a person’s decision in this universe is not completely caused
by what happened before it, even if everything in the universe was exactly the
same up until Mary made her decision, it did not have to happen that Mary
would decide to have French fries. She could have decided to have something
different.
Most people think we live in Universe B, and that survey was in four countries.
Compatibilism is a way to soothe people by saying, “See, you have free will because you make statements that use my definition of free will. Forget about that nasty determinism mandated by the laws of physics–it will just make you a nihilist.
These far outnumber the theists, who usually say that the meaning involves God, so why don’t they tell us what the objective meaning of life is?
Tom T. Hall addressed this issue in Faster Horses:
Not a comment, but an observation. It’s not a surprise that the percentages of people who hold to an objective meaning of life, to deontological ethics, and to the non-physicalism of the mind would be roughly the same, as they are all mostly or completely anti-scientific views, but it is one heckuva coincidence that all three have exactly the same percentage (32.1%)! Combined with the very similar 32.9% non-atheists, and the 27.8% who don’t accept scientific realism, it seems a reasonable, if tentative conclusion, that just under one-third of philosophers don’t have much use for science or, to (probably) be a bit more precise, a worldview of metaphysical naturalism.
For basic trolley problem, other solution is at (won’t let me post link?)
pbs.twimg.com/media/E3CnnaYX0AITEX5?format=jpg
In terms of the Trolley Problem, in an earlier iteration of the same survey from November 2013, the ‘Other’ responses were broken down into:
http://philpapers.org/archive/BOUWDP
Some of us compatibilists don’t define “free will” differently than most people, we define “determinism” differently than most people, because we rely on physics, not intuition, to tell us how time, causality, and the laws of physics work.
Between 10 and 24% of the philosophers surveyed responded “other” to every question, a position that I incline towards, whatever it is. We Otherists include some pretty odd variations. On diet, the position Other than the omnivore, or vegetarian, or vegan, might include an extreme Inuit regimen (fish and seal blubber, no veggies at all), or the Breatharian diet limited to air and sunlight. On Mind, a basis Other than either physical or non-physical might be, uhhh, musical? As for the meaning of life, we are still working out what is Other than subjective or objective, or non-existent.
I’m positing that many philosophers who answered the survey hail from Roman Catholic university philosophy departments and so they will often (but not necessarily) believe in God. The University of Toronto had a secular Dept. of Phil. in the university at large as well as a highly respected one in the affiliated St. Michael’s College which was once a separate Catholic university. It was absorbed into the University many years ago but still retained much of its religious culture (as did the two other church-affiliated colleges.) I took courses in both settings and profited from both. While some of St. Mike’s offerings dealt with the philosophy of religion, the ones I was interested in had a purely secular focus and delivered on the promise. Of course to understand the evolution of philosophical thought in Western culture, especially in medical ethics, one cannot ignore St. Thomas Acquinas who was motivated by his faith and he got a mention in both sides.
The trolley problem can be understood in terms of the Roman Catholic principle of the Double Effect while killing the fat man is impermissible because of the intent of using his life as a means. I suspect even atheists make the distinction thus.
Of course at more fundamental levels, belief in the existence of God as a central tenet of your philosophical reasoning is incompatible with a non-theistic view. But there is more to philosophy than theism.
Proper names
Fregean
Millian
Other
Have no clue, but pretty evenly split between Fregean and Millian.
The Zombies question was strange…Metaphysically possible? Aaah…OK.