If you’re contemplating getting a booster shot, as I did (the Pfizer), you should read this blog post by Dr. Alex Lickerman, my primary care doc who has, as you may know, written a whole series on Covid-19 for the layperson. This is post #16. Click on the screenshot below to read his booster take and see links to the other posts. NOTE: Alex has kindly agreed, as he often does, to answer readers’ questions about Covid, so fire away in the comments section below.
Here’s the intro, the short take, and then below I’ll list the topics he takes up:
In this post, we explore the pros and cons of getting a third booster shot (or second booster shot if you got the J&J vaccine) against COVID-19. As usual, if you’re less interested in how we got to our conclusions than you are in the conclusions themselves, feel free to skip to the BOTTOM LINE in each section and the CONCLUSION at the end.
Question: Should you get a third booster shot?
Answer: It depends on how likely you are to have a bad outcome if you contract COVID-19 as well as your specific goals in getting vaccinated.
The topics of the post:
ESTIMATES OF CONTINUING VACCINE EFFECTIVENESS
WHAT DOES WANING EFFECTIVENESS MEAN IN THE REAL WORLD?
BENEFITS OF A THIRD SHOT
RISKS OF A THIRD SHOT
WHAT THIRD SHOT SHOULD YOU GET?
I got my booster because I’m older and thereby in the ‘at risk’ group, but I’m also going to Antarctica on a ship for a month in March, and wanted the extra protection. Note: Alex also recommends in his post which of the possible boosters will boost you the most. But you’ll have to see that for yourself.
6 thoughts on “Advice from my primary care doc: Should you get a booster? If so, which one?”
Thanks – Dr Lickerman is very informative, as always. I actually booked booster shots for my parents this morning. The policy in the UK is to mix and match, so it is reassuring to see his views on this aspect.
I am a great fan and appreciator of your column Dr. Lickerman. I received two Moderna vaccinations and am scheduled for a booster in a few days. I suspect it will not be Moderna but…. I don’t want to take a chance and wait if it isn’t Moderna. I think you’ve answered my question but perhaps I should hear it one more time: Do it.
Thanks.
PS–I am on your mailing list and could have used that to ask my question but Professor Coyne has made this convenient. I’ve only scanned today’s mailing from you but will read it later.
Very nice post, thank you PCC(E) & Dr. Lickerman! I got the J&J initially, and after fretting about dying for a bit I’ve been most pleased with the protection it provided. At more than one point I know I have been exposed, and unvaccinated folks at the same exposure event did get Covid and I did not. Hurrah for science! I think I’ll see if I can get myself a Moderna.
Hi Dr. Lickerman, Thanks for answering our questions. We are both over 70 and have had our booster shots, and we don’t have complicating health conditions.
Question: In general, the vaccine seems to reduce chances of serious illness or death by a factor of about 10. In our circumstances, what are the chances of serious illness or getting long-term auto immune problems from Covid if we get infected? Frankly, the long term problems worry me the most, since unvaccinated people seem to get these with rather mild cases of Covid infection, and vaccinated people commonly still get these sorts of mild cases of Covid.
Thanks for your advice, Charles Sawicki
I plan on getting the booster (Pfizer) as that was what I had for the regular shots before. I was not able to get them before getting Covid about a year ago. I figure with having had it and then the vaccines i should still get the booster. Not something I want to get again.
I am in my mid-40’s, work in an elementary school in a medium-sized city and had gotten Pfizer’s vaccine in January and February. I had planned on getting a booster since the majority of our students are too young to get it and our entire district seems to have a disturbingly large number of anti-vaxxers, including close colleagues. I have as of yet thought of any reason why I should not get a booster, especially since those who haven’t gotten any shots yet probably aren’t going to, ever. Jesus and/or Kendi will protect them, apparently. Any additional advice?