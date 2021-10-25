Advice from my primary care doc: Should you get a booster? If so, which one?

If you’re contemplating getting a booster shot, as I did (the Pfizer), you should read this blog post by Dr. Alex Lickerman, my primary care doc who has, as you may know, written a whole series on Covid-19 for the layperson. This is post #16. Click on the screenshot below to read his booster take and see links to the other posts. NOTE: Alex has kindly agreed, as he often does, to answer readers’ questions about Covid, so fire away in the comments section below.

Here’s the intro, the short take, and then below I’ll list the topics he takes up:

In this post, we explore the pros and cons of getting a third booster shot (or second booster shot if you got the J&J vaccine) against COVID-19. As usual, if you’re less interested in how we got to our conclusions than you are in the conclusions themselves, feel free to skip to the BOTTOM LINE in each section and the CONCLUSION at the end. Question: Should you get a third booster shot? Answer: It depends on how likely you are to have a bad outcome if you contract COVID-19 as well as your specific goals in getting vaccinated.

The topics of the post:

ESTIMATES OF CONTINUING VACCINE EFFECTIVENESS WHAT DOES WANING EFFECTIVENESS MEAN IN THE REAL WORLD? BENEFITS OF A THIRD SHOT RISKS OF A THIRD SHOT WHAT THIRD SHOT SHOULD YOU GET?

I got my booster because I’m older and thereby in the ‘at risk’ group, but I’m also going to Antarctica on a ship for a month in March, and wanted the extra protection. Note: Alex also recommends in his post which of the possible boosters will boost you the most. But you’ll have to see that for yourself.