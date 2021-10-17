It’s Sunday, and that means a themed bird post with photos and commentary from biologist John Avise. Click on the photos to enlarge them; John’s IDs and commentary are indented.

All-Americans

Several avian species have the word “American” in their official common name. This is to distinguish them from counterpart species that reside in other parts of the world. For example, the American Bittern has a close cousin in Europe and Asia known as the Eurasian Bittern; the American Goldfinch has a relative in Europe known as the European Goldfinch; the American Wigeon is closely related to a European Wigeon; and several non-American Oystercatcher species are found in other parts of the world. Naturally, all of my photographs this week were taken in North America.

American Avocet, Recurvirostra americana: