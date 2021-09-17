We’ll have at least one set of wildlife photos this week, and here it is. But please collect any good ones you have to send me when I return in a week.
Today’s lovely flower photos come from Alan Clarke of Liverpool. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the blossoms by clicking on the photos:
Here are some close-ups of flowers for your Wildlife Photos feature.
First are Geranium versicolor and then a Geranium hybrid. Versicolor means variously coloured – the leaves have brown markings so the name is very apt.
Two Echinopsis cactus hybrids:
Begonia ‘Marmoratta’. A garden hybrid.
A seed head of a Banksia:
The final photographs were taken at the Royal Horticultural Society’s new garden at Bridgewater, near Manchester, which opened this year. I have already been there four times!
Two Pelargoniums.
Tricyrtis, the Toad Lily. Several stacked images to give plenty of depth-of-field.
And finally a Cosmos, again with stacked images.
2 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Lovely photos and subjects! Thanks for sharing!!
Very nice! I very much enjoyed these pictures.