We’ll have at least one set of wildlife photos this week, and here it is. But please collect any good ones you have to send me when I return in a week.

Today’s lovely flower photos come from Alan Clarke of Liverpool. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the blossoms by clicking on the photos:

Here are some close-ups of flowers for your Wildlife Photos feature. First are Geranium versicolor and then a Geranium hybrid. Versicolor means variously coloured – the leaves have brown markings so the name is very apt.

Two Echinopsis cactus hybrids:

Begonia ‘Marmoratta’. A garden hybrid.

A seed head of a Banksia:

The final photographs were taken at the Royal Horticultural Society’s new garden at Bridgewater, near Manchester, which opened this year. I have already been there four times! Two Pelargoniums.

Tricyrtis, the Toad Lily. Several stacked images to give plenty of depth-of-field.

And finally a Cosmos, again with stacked images.