If you’re old enough to remember the assassination of John F. Kennedy, you surely remember exactly where you were when you heard about it. I was in junior high school, and the incident was announced over the public address system.) When I walked home from school, cars were pulled over on the side of the road with the radios on, and people were standing outside those cars listening to the news through open windows. Everyone was discombobulated for months.
Now all of us lived through 9/11, and I also remember where I was then. We always listened to the radio while doing flies in the lab (the radio was on the lab bench where up to four people had their microscopes), and the news came on that something had happened to one of the World Trade Center towers. I happened to have an old black and white television in the lab, and we quickly set it up on the bench and sat around watching the news.
There was no more thought of flies, because soon thereafter the second tower was hit, as was the Pentagon, and later there was news of a plane crashing in Pennsylvania. (Later we found out about the brave people who tried to breach the cockpit and caused the plane to crash.) The news continued for days, and eventually we found out what happened, and that got us into war.
The funny thing is, I can’t remember how I felt after the attacks, except for a pity for those who died (the “jumpers” broke my heart) and a burning desire to know what happened. Nearly three thousand people died that day, as opposed to one during the JFK assassination, and 9/11 was so much closer to the present than was 1963. But my memories of the atmosphere—of what it was like on the street, or in school—are far more vivid from 1963.
This is, of course, a request that readers recount their own experiences on this day twenty years ago.
Here’s something that conveys both the attacks and what was happening on the street in New York City.
36 thoughts on “Where were you on 9/11?”
Living in Renton, Washington. I got up at about 6:00 (one-hour later than usual*) and flipped on NPR per my usual morning routine (KUOW, Seattle) and heard about an airplane hitting one of the WTC towers. I thought, oh man, bad accident! Who screwed up?!
Then, I heard about a “second plane” hitting the WTC.
My immediate thought was: “This is no accident.” And later: Looks like an act of war.
I pulled my TV from the back room where I stored it on a cart, to my kitchen and watched the news coverage (replays of the second plane hitting), the Pentagon, rumors of other attacks, the Capitol being shut down, etc.
I was working for the FAA at the time, in aircraft certification (certification of design). I went to my scheduled training (see below); and others showed up as well. The instructor said, “well, there’s not much point in trying to train today, we’ll reschedule” and we sat and watched the news on TV for a couple of hours (at the training room).
Finally, he told us to head home. I headed to the office; but was turned away at the parking lot: They had shut down all Federal facilities and our office was one. I don’t know how they could stand up that level of security that quickly; but they did. Within a week, the building was surrounded by huge concrete barrier blocks (we called the Legos).
On the afternoon of 9/11, I had time on my hands, so I did something I had been meaning to do: I went to South Center (does it even exist anymore?) and got my first cell phone (I’m a late-adopter). I got a Motorola Startac from Verizon and I’ve been with Verizon ever since.
(* I had required root-cause analysis training through the FAA on this morning, at a remote site, a hotel conference room.)
I was at work, assistant registrar at a community college at the time. A coworker came up and talked about a plane hitting the building. I had just read about a B-25 hitting the Empire State Building near the end of WWII. I thought that’s what she had seen on TV. I went down a floor to the student center just in time to see the second one hit.
I was working from home which was my regular work life. My main client at the time was on Long Island. All work on our project stopped for several days. There were no planes in the sky for days either. The world rallied to our support. Bush squandered it.
I was driving to a little country church for a recording session with a classical guitarist, and I happened to hear about the first impact on the car radio. I thought, that’s weird, it was probably a stupid accident with a small plane. But we were out there all day and didn’t learn the rest until later. One thing for sure, we weren’t bothered by the usual aircraft noise while we recorded for the rest of the week.
What instrument do you play? 🙂
I play the part of recording engineer/session producer!
Jim, are you a classical guitarist?
I was on the #2 bus in Capitol Hill in Seattle when someone shouted “Oh my god! The Twin Towers fell”. People were stunned, silent; I remember one one woman crying softly. I got off at my stop at work and found people staring at their monitors in disbelief and horror.
I was taking a shower getting ready for work, and my wife stuck her head in the bathroom and said “Mark, a plane just hit the World Trade Center.” I said something like WTF? and I was picturing a Cessna or some other small aircraft. I quickly finished the shower and joined my wife in the living room to watch it on the tube- once I saw that the plane was a passenger jet, I knew it was a terrorist attack. I even said it aloud- “that’s a terrorist attack”. Not much happened at work that day, a bunch of people in higher management brought in tv’s (even the CFO brought in a tv) and we all just sat around watching the horrible events. I also remember drinking a lot of scotch that night, and having emotional outbursts of rage and tears.
I’ve just heard the BBC reporting that some US right-wing nut jobs think that the Dems hate America more than the 9/11 hijackers – the US has become much more divided in the past two decades, sadly.
I was sitting in a little joint called The Sunset Café having a late breakfast with a business partner. An important announcement interrupted whatever was playing on the little TV hung from the ceiling in one corner. We watched the aftermath of the first plane hit as we ate steak and eggs. I was wondering how on earth that could happen by accident in this day and age, but hadn’t quite formulated the thought that it was an intentional act.
And then the 2nd plane hit. Instantly I knew that it was terrorists, as probably most people did. We left the café and went to my place and watched the news as events continued to unfold. Never did go back to the office that day.
I was teaching a morning writing course. Some of my students were crying, saying they had family in NY. We had a TV in the classroom and turned it on. The rest is a blur.
No joke, I was in a taxi with my family on the way to my local CA airport, about to fly to Washington DC for a conference. The grounding of the airlines was announced on the radio while we were in the cab. The driver turned around and took us home, and we watched the towers fall. We were lucky we hadn’t made it to DC.
I was working at a Brain Injury Unit (Madrid), in the mornings, but that day I changed my hours to the afternoon to see some patients. So when the first plane hit I was in the subway, no way to know back then. When I arrived at the Unit the reception was strangely empty and quiet: everybody were watching the news in the Occupational Therapy room which had a TV. Between patients some coworker or another kept me informed (‘hey, now it’s the Pentagon’).
I remember the fear, the silence, the feeling of impending doom, the talk about Third World War commencing. I just wanted to go home with my then husband and my 1-year-old daughter, to feel safe.
I was teaching for a small Liberal Arts College in Kentucky. I watched the towers fall on the TV in the lounge of the main classroom building. It wasn’t too long before talking heads on TV started speculating about Bin Laden, so I spent quite a long time discussing with students who Bin Laden was, and what Islamist groups are all about. When I finally returned to my campus office, I sat and wept like a baby.
I was just getting some last material together to go from my NASA office in Hampton, VA to a one-year assignment in DC where I would split my time between the NSF building in Arlington and the Old Executive Office Building (OEOB) on t he White House grounds. My light rail ride in each day would go through the Pentagon station. There was a commotion in the hallway and we all went into a conference room to watch the TV news, and of course recalled the B25 crash into the empire state building years earlier. Then the second plane hit right in front of us and my boss immediately said that we are at war. I do not recall whether our NASA lab closed…I do not think so, but security became very heightened as we shared our location with Langley AFB, hq of the US air Force Air Combat Command. I delayed reporting to DC for a week, and other than my OEOB office being moved two blocks down Pennsylvania Ave to a nondescript general office building because security thought that the 17th st exposure of OEOB was too tempting a target for an attack, there was not too much out of the normal…business seemed to go on.
I was home sick from school in Finland when I saw it on the TV. I remember thinking it must have been a movie at first, and slowly realizing it was not. Our school was then deemed a high value target – and so we were greeted with armed guards to check us in for a while after that.
I was at work in a new distribution center on the west coast at Lathrop, Ca. Just about two years from retirement. I was the outbound manager and was in the shipping office at the time. We had a television in there and turned it on in time to see one of the planes hit the building. One of the guys who worked for me, the transportation manager, was from the area, Bayonne, New Jersey and he was more affected at the time than most of us. Our job in the Army & Air Force Exchange service was to go where they go so we were shipping items all over the middle east in those days anyway.
I was just getting to my postdoc lab in the genetics dept. at the U. of Pennsylvania. As I walked in, my boss walked up and said “did you see what happened?” It was a few minutes after the second plane hit. I went over to the neighboring lab where there was a TV and everyone watched as the towers fell.
I was at the bench doing lab work as well. News spread via word-of-mouth and I and my lab mates/boss tried to access the news through the computer and had trouble getting information because news sites were crashing due to so many people doing the same thing. This was in Pittsburgh and once it was learned that Flight 93 went down so close, the dorms and other buildings on campus were locked down. No one knew for certain how many more attacks there might be or the details of Flight 93 so we all just wanted to get home to our families. I picked up my son from the campus daycare then sat in line in the parking garage for at least an hour waiting to get out. I was heartsick and frightened when I finally got home and was able to watch the news. I just sat in horror in front of the TV for the remainder of the day.
I used to be a Visitor at a local nursing home and was driving to see a lovely woman with aphasia when I heard about the first plane on the news. Like others, I assumed an accident with a small plane. When I got to the nursing home it was already on the tv in the room. We just sat and watched, and for a while neither one of us could find the words to say.
In downtown DC, getting ready to hear a lecture from an Ambassador on science and public policy (he didn’t show, for security reasons). About a hundred of us used the lecture hall to watch the news as it rolled in.
First thing I did when I realized what was going on was try to find the status of my cousin, who at the time lived and worked in downtown Manhattan. She was luckily enough away on a business trip.
I was at a meeting at the Royal College of Surgeons in London (where it was after lunch). I finished giving my talk and a friend from Roswell Park told me that a plane had hit the world trade center, but no additional details. Things became progressively more surreal as the afternoon wore on and it became clear that this was a coordinated attack. There were some fears that there might also be attacks in Europe, and London has seen its share over the years. I didn’t get to see much TV footage until I had caught a train out of the city. I ended up getting stuck in the UK for a week or so longer than I expected, the flight back was a bit odd, although the full scope of airline security that ha been standard in the UK for many years had not at that point reached the US. A month later, in October flying into NY on my way to Maine the devastation on the southern end of Manhattan was obvious from the air.
I flew to Washington about the same time, to attend a USG conference on what to do next. I vividly recall the same aerial view of the site of the crime. Heartbreaking.
I was at a small conference in Spain, in the middle of a session. I did not own a cell phone at the time, but some of the people in the session started to receive repeated calls. There were few other attendees from the United States, so a lot people came up to me to give condolences. I thought it was kind of people (most of whom I hardly knew) to think of my feelings.
It took me a couple of days to find out much about the event. I didn’t immediately find a newspaper in English, and there was just one small TV in the lobby (and folks would not turn off a soccer game in order to to let me see the news). I took a train to Madrid, where I was stranded for a couple of days while planes were grounded, but there I was able to purchase a London newspaper and finally learn more about the event.
I had just moved to Chicago from Idaho a few days before that trip to Spain, and I was very worried from afar about an attack on the Sears Tower.
PCC’s comment—the “jumpers” broke my heart— truly resonates with me. I still tear up thinking about those people, twenty years later.
I was in the small Berkshire town of Heath in western Massachusetts and would get up to let the dogs out each morning before 8:30. That morning a jet flew overhead when I looked up while putting one of the dogs on his run. Which was odd because we NEVER saw jets overhead out there. Well, a few days later the Boston Globe printed a graphic of American 11’s path with time stamps. Turns out the jet I saw that day had already been hijacked and its course had been altered northwest before turning south to hit the first tower
I was still living in Chicago. I worked at a company right by the Merchandise Mart. I got in just after the first plane struck. I wasn’t sure what to think. In 1945 a B-25 bomber crashed into the Empire State Building. Then the second plane hit, and it was obviously no accident. Around 11am our boss told us to go home. A co-worker’s husband picked us up in their car. It was crazy. People were wondering around the sidewalks like they didn’t know what to do, and the drivers weren’t much better. I can’t remember when that day we heard the rumors that there might be attacks in Chicago, too, but we did. We had a co-worker flying in from the UK. He never did make it. The plane landed in Canada, and he was there for a few days before he went home.
I was at work on Michigan Avenue office. Walking to our library, I saw our CEO in one of the conference rooms with a tv on, then he shouted “Oh my god!” A co-worker told me a plane hit the WTC. I recall asking “a passenger jet?” thinking “how could that happen?” Then the second plane hit. Most everyone in downtown offices was told to go home. I was one of those wanderers on the street. I remember hearing fighter jets high above, as there were rumors of a Chicago attack.
I went home and watched news well into the night.
I was in an RAF 146 on a visit to Sierra Leone, with my boss (a Lt Gen, also the MOD Director of Ops) and my Brigadier opposite number. We aborted the visit, diverted to Dakar, slept in the Embassy overnight (since the RAF crew were out of hours), and spent the journey home next day working on the first outlines of what became the UK contribution to the military operation in Afghanistan. I remember the whole thing as pretty breathless; also, worrying about what the threat might be for us in London.
I lived in California at the time. I had just gotten out of bed and turned the TV on to play in the background as I got around. I don’t recall which network was on but I remember thinking I was watching a disaster movie; seriously, a fictional motion picture/film. A reporter was atop some nearby building with the north tower of the Trade Center smoldering in the background. Just then, over the reporter’s left shoulder, the second plane hit the south tower and I knew I wasn’t watching a movie.
I was at work. I felt confused: how could America be attacked? What I remember most clearly is the silence. My colleagues barely spoke at lunch. The grocery store had the usual number of customers, but everything was silent, and no one was making eye contact. For a week there was silence. People were stunned and glued to the news.
At 9/11 I was working at the UK Distributor for Eurocopter at Oxford Airport as the Principal Avionics Systems Integration Engineer and at the moment when the news was televised I was in the cable harness manufacturing workshop where we had a TV high up on a cabinet. The stunned workforce are something I will always remember together with the dreadful images.
When JFK was shot I was in the bath at Number 2 Flying Training School, Royal Airforce Station Syerston near Newark Nottinghamshire listening to Radio Luxembourg a popular music station of the time. The bath water was cold before recovery.
Some memories!
I was driving to give a piano lesson when the news came over the radio (4 or 5 pm? UK). When I arrived pupil and mother were watching it live on TV as the newscasters we’re trying to make sense of it. There wasn’t much of a lesson.
I remember recognising Giuliani from Seinfeld and being full of admiration.
I was working for BT in Ipswich (UK), with a crowd of colleagues huddled around the few monitors that were showing the news. I also saw the second plane hit. There was a silence that you could cut, After a while the boss just suggested that we left and we drifted off into a shocked evening.
I don’t remember my exact whereabouts on 9/11, but I keenly recall a meeting I attended 10 or 11 days later. It was supposed to be a discussion of the 9/11 terrorist attacks from a Left point of view. I was struck by one very curious feature of the gathering: the room crackled with indignation,
but it was mostly directed against the US, which was the injured party. Some of the congregants believed that the US had itself connived in (or even organized) the aircraft hi-jackings and attacks. What for? Why, to create a pretext for a long-planned imperialist assault on Afghanistan, in order to steal that country’s fabled wealth.
It was that verbiage which persuaded me—after long association with various Leftwing activities—that the Left had now lost its mind. [That same day, a similar meeting in London held by Lindsay German, George Galloway, Jeremy Corbyn, and their friends, gave rise to the Stop The War Coalition.] Within a few years, the verbiage shifted partly away from the dark US conspiracy to loot Afghanistan’s gemstones, arriving at the hodge-podge of Grievance Studies and post-modernist clichés we now call “woke”. And in academia, the inmates were taking over the asylums.
As a cognitive scientist, I would like to pass on an important finding about flashbulb memories–those that are so vivid they seem immutable–including research on memories of 9/11 (I was watching the Today show; my brother was working at a bank near the Towers and walked home to Riverside Drive and his wife was working at the Federal Reserve building).
It has been shown repeatedly that flashbulb memories are more vivid and remain more vivid than other memories, but they are no more accurate than ordinary memories of the same age. The reasons how and why are complex (I can send references or a just written brief summary from a book I’m writing), but the conclusion is well established, and extends to other vivid memories (e.g., eyewitness testimony).