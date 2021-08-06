Here’s a two-contributor batch of wildlife photos. Readers’ captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
The first batch of photos, from Joe McClain of Virginia, shows hummers.
Some photos (and a video) of a ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) in the rain. I took these from my front porch in Floyd County, Virginia. It’s been a good year for hummingbirds, with as many as eight seen at one time. My grandkids got a young one to sit on their fingers.
And a video:
Reader Divy Figueroa, who runs an exotic-animal veterinary service with her husband Ivan, sent some pictures of juvenile Northern Cardinals (Cardinalis cardinalis).
These are some pictures Ivan took of our bird guests this past spring.
Cardinals are the most common, so it was nice to observe the “babies” growing into their plumage and asserting themselves into the hierarchy. Though we had several males and females, I pretended that all the males were the one and the same, and I nicknamed him/them “Patchy”. We also have two different species of Mulberry trees [Morus spp.], so the birds have their pick of seeds and fruit during that season.
2 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)”
We have a family of cardinals that frequent our Mulberry along with many other bird species and raccoons.
Noticed one very young raccoon this year eating the fallen Mulberry fruit which seemed to be having coordination issues (i.e. it was staggering) and realized that in the hot weather the fruit was fermenting at it was most likely intoxicated.
“My grandkids got a young one to sit on their fingers”. At the other end of Virginia (Newport News) from Floyd County: Since we fenced out the deer from our backyard a year ago, the bottom 4-5 feet of shrub foliage have filled back in, our flowers and tomatoes grow without trauma, and hummingbirds have returned. At least one of the hummingbirds seems to be unafraid of humans as just this morning he hovered about five feet away staring at my wife and me as we ate breakfast on the patio.