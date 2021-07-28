Thanks to the readers who are keeping this feature afloat, but I always need more photos, so please send in your good ones. I know some of you have them!

Today we have “street” photos from Joe Routon, whose captions are indented. Click on the photos to enlarge them.

This series is of the ubiquitous selfie. Some psychologists say that taking selfies lowers self-esteem, and some say that it raises self-esteem. Some write that they can be harmful, mentally and emotionally; some say they are beneficial. Whatever—they’re a part of our lives. Here are a few that I’ve made on trips. They’re a wonderful way to capture and remember a special moment, such as this family before the Duomo in Florence, Italy.

Visiting tourists pose for a selfie in Balboa Park, San Diego.

A remembrance of a special meal in Germany.

A keepsake from NYC.

In Florence, with a selfie-stick.

This photo, taken by my wife, shows me foolishly photobombing a selfie in the Vatican Museum in Rome. There’s no fool like an old fool.