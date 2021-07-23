Discussion thread

It’s a hot, dispiriting day, they’ve closed nearly all the places at the University where you can buy food (pandemic; though I usually bring my lunch, I wanted to treat myself today), and not much is happening in the world. Until there’s something that grabs me, then, I’ll throw the discussion to the readers, but will suggest some topics. (You don’t have to adhere to them!)

Here are a few topics:

The name of the Cleveland Indians baseball team has been changed to the “Cleveland Guardians” for obvious reasons (could they have made it the “Cleveland Native Americans”?). Here’s the announcement by Tom Hanks. The name probably needed to go, and I can see why “Guardians” was substituted for “Indians” (same number of syllables, almost the same number of letters ,and it rhymes), but surely there was a better name. Whaddya think? (Tom Hanks, according to reader Ken, was a big fan of the team.) How about the “Cleveland Fire” after the famous Cuyahoga River Fire? (Oh, I forgot, Chicago’s soccer team is named “The Chicago Fire.”)

Why didn’t the Olympics require all athletes, save those who are medically compromised, to be vaccinated against coronavirus? (Only 83% of the American athletes have been vaccinated.) Is the Olympic committee dumb or what? And what about those unvaccinated athletes? Granted, they got more jabs than Americans in general, but I thought athletes would take care of their health.

Over at the New York Times, David Brooks has a strange column, “Is America racist?“, which answers “yes” but adds that America is not “white supremacist” towards black people. This seems to me a contradiction, since racism is based on the idea that the oppressor is superior to the oppressed. Maybe I’m wrong, but what’s with Brooks, anyway?

Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan failed a key test in the Senate, with Republicans voting against advancing it. It’ll need 60 votes to pass. Does it have a chance? If it does pass, won’t Biden have to raise taxes, and not just on the wealthy?

Attorney General Merrick Garland is on a “gun tour” of five U.S. cities with gun-related homicide problems. It seems futile, since what they’re suggesting is simply preventing those who legally own guns from selling them illegally. Only an idiot would think that would accomplish anything, but is there a viable solution to the spate of gun-related homicides in America?

Or, beef about whatever you want, or extol that which you deem worth extolling.