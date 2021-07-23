Discussion thread

It’s a hot, dispiriting day, they’ve closed nearly all the places at the University where you can buy food (pandemic; though I usually bring my lunch, I wanted to treat myself today), and not much is happening in the world. Until there’s something that grabs me, then, I’ll throw the discussion to the readers, but will suggest some topics. (You don’t have to adhere to them!)
Here are a few topics:
The name of the Cleveland Indians baseball team has been changed to the “Cleveland Guardians” for obvious reasons (could they have made it the “Cleveland Native Americans”?). Here’s the announcement by Tom Hanks. The name probably needed to go, and I can see why “Guardians” was substituted for “Indians” (same number of syllables, almost the same number of letters ,and it rhymes), but surely there was a better name. Whaddya think? (Tom Hanks, according to reader Ken, was a big fan of the team.) How about the “Cleveland Fire” after the famous Cuyahoga River Fire? (Oh, I forgot, Chicago’s soccer team is named “The Chicago Fire.”)
Why didn’t the Olympics require all athletes, save those who are medically compromised, to be vaccinated against coronavirus? (Only 83% of the American athletes have been vaccinated.) Is the Olympic committee dumb or what? And what about those unvaccinated athletes? Granted, they got more jabs than Americans in general, but I thought athletes would take care of their health.
Over at the New York Times, David Brooks has a strange column, “Is America racist?“, which answers “yes” but adds that America is not “white supremacist” towards black people. This seems to me a contradiction, since racism is based on the idea that the oppressor is superior to the oppressed. Maybe I’m wrong, but what’s with Brooks, anyway?
Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan failed a key test in the Senate, with Republicans voting against advancing it. It’ll need 60 votes to pass. Does it have a chance? If it does pass, won’t Biden have to raise taxes, and not just on the wealthy?
Attorney General Merrick Garland is on a “gun tour” of five U.S. cities with gun-related homicide problems. It seems futile, since what they’re suggesting is simply preventing those who legally own guns from selling them illegally. Only an idiot would think that would accomplish anything, but is there a viable solution to the spate of gun-related homicides in America?
Or, beef about whatever you want, or extol that which you deem worth extolling.
I like Guardians, it’s a good name. According to many of the Native Americans I’ve read, the issue is not the word “Indians,” since many of them accept the name for their race. It’s the idea that they’re turned into a mascot, and they don’t consider that to be an honor. That was the issue with the UND (North Dakota) teams, too.
I’m surprised it is taking Washington NFL Football such a long time to come up with a name. I’d suggest Insurrectionists, but that’s probably too soon. When they were in Boston, they were orignally the Braves, but the baseball team said “NO” and they quickly changed to the Redskins. Why does it take so long to think of a name these days? The Bullets changed to the Wizards pretty quickly.
Speaking of the Braves, you’re next Atlanta. How about Cokers for America’s favorite soft drink? It’s based in Atlanta.
I wonder if it would be too much to suggest the Atlanta Rebels or the Atlanta Confederates. Probably not a good idea.
The Atlantans who are pissed off about the All-Star Game would love it, though.
I could comment on a lot of the suggested topics, but I’ll stick to David Brooks, about whom I generally have mixed feelings. What struck me about the column was that the first third or so of it made a compelling case for the existence of systemic racism, resulting at the very least from historical factors such as redlining and the persistent black/white wealth and income gaps. Indeed he goes even farther, suggesting that racist practices, for example in hiring, persist today.
However, he leaves that point hanging, and the rest of the column argues that other minority groups – Asians, Hispanics, recent immigrants in general – have made progress, both economically and socially, suggest that “non-white” groups can succeed, and he thus concludes that the term “people of color” is too broad to be meaningful.
So he problem I see with the piece is that the problem he initially addresses, anti-Black racism, is not addressed in the rest of the column or in its conclusion. The message I got was something like “Racism exists, but because non-black minorities can succeed, white supremacy does not.” Quite frankly, I find this logic to be less than compelling.
It’s not simply anti-black racism, though, since black immigrants from Africa succeed in America too. For example, Nigerians do even better than East Asians by some metrics, and have a higher per-capita income than whites. Unless you want to posit that racists are just fine with blacks who recently immigrated from Africa, who are often blacker and more alien than descendants of black slaves in America. But in that case it wouldn’t be racism, since they’re considered to be the same race…
Apparently the Guardians name comes from architectural guardians on the bridge to the stadium? Seems fine to me.
I’m off to Alaska today, I’ve got my TSA save-spot appointment booked, so we’ll see if that actually saves me any time. I’ve got a layover in Sitka for a few hours, so not sure how to best spend that time. Recommendations welcome.
The new feline companion (Shadow) is quite delightful. So curious, playful and friendly. He likes napping on windowsills (and on me). Kiddo is charged with walking him outside every day (with a bell and a leash, of course – I like my bird friends too!).
Well, the Lake County Captains and Lake Eerie Monsters are both no longer in use, and they actually referenced something unique or at least special about Cleveland, so why not go for a lake reference or reference to it’s history as an important port? So, my thoughts:
Lake Eerie Monsters. Because it’s cool.
The Cleveland Commodores, after Perry. (Con: dead white guy)
Here’s another topic for discussion: Olympics…what sports are you gonna watch?
Re: Cleveland Commodores: they could say they’re named after the singing group, which had some good songs and definitely aren’t dead white guys. I don’t know if they had anything to do with Cleveland, but are they in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? It doesn’t look like it, but surely Lionel Ritchie is?
misspelled Richie
Yeah I thought about that neat double reference but, like you, couldn’t really see how to connect the singing group to Cleveland. They’re in the Alabama music hall of fame, but not the Rock n’Roll hall of fame.
Drat!
Well, if they named the team “the Commodores,” then they could call the ballpark at the corner of Carnegie that Tom Hanks mentions at :35 in the video above the “Brick House.”
Ahh, the Commodores, once nicknamed The Black Beatles. An old favorite of mine. One of the regrets of my life is having the opportunity to see them live in Germany in 1976 (or was it 1977?), but not doing it. They did eventually drift away from their Funk Soul roots, but their first 6 or so albums were great.
Nope, no connections to Cleveland. They started out as a student band at Tuskegee University in Alabama. As a touring group it seems like they considered Atlanta to be their home city. They were on the Motown label, but by the time they were recording records Motown had already moved to LA.
I wonder about this trend for removing Indians from American culture. Indian head pennies, team names, the Land-o-Lakes Indian maiden. Is the mere representation of Indians wrong? Is the only symbol of Indians in America going to be casinos?
Indeed – “They all have casinos. What’s to complain about?”
Think about it this way. Most of the representations are of them as “noble savages.” If as savages they lost their continents, 90% of their population died or were slaughtered, and their children taken to civilize them, can you see why this would bother them? Indigenous people are not credited for the civilizations that they developed, but instead are patronized even in our popular culture. They are fully as civiized as anyone else in the Americas and even know how to use computers. We should drop the mascotizing.
Indigenous people are reclaiming their cultures and traditions, but in the meantime they are modern people, too. We shouldn’t be putting Chief Wahoo on a baseball cap anymore. It lacks empathy for those whose children’s bodies were recently recovered as being dumped in mass graves.
Speaking of the casinos, when I first moved back to Minnesota in 1993, casinos were first being built here. And, I was listening to a white guy complain that it was racist that ony Indians were able to build them. Seriously.
And let us not forget the late, (not so) great Republican mayor Ralph Perk, the doofus who set his own hair on fire in 1972.
Lots of great topics for sure. Eating is what I have next on my list. Regarding the thing they are doing with the republicans in congress, I wouldn’t worry about it. The republicans are just being their usual hard to get along with and that is nothing new. It will pass soon as they are finished writing it. The bigger and more important part is yet to come and that one will be democrats only. This is all important and lots of additional taxes will come as well. For you out there who worry about this and or might be a bit of a closet republican – don’t worry about. it. It is the most important legislation in many years and long over due. Tax the hell out of everyone if necessary and cut the military as well.
Why didn’t the Olympics require all athletes, save those who are medically compromised, to be vaccinated against coronavirus?
People have taken different stands towards requiring vaccination. Eric Clapton says that he will not play shows where proof of vaccine is required and Sean Penn says he won’t work unless everyone on his new show is vaccinated.
In Brazil, many are rejecting the anti-vaxx stance of their ludicrous president: “Angry Brazilians dress as reptiles for their Covid jabs to mock Bolsonaro
People are wearing costumes as a protest to the government’s handling of an outbreak that has killed more than 545,000” .https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/23/brazil-coronavirus-vaccine-bolsonaro-protest
The senior administrators at my university will not even discuss vaccine mandates for employees (let alone for students as well). They are terrified of the reputational damage from lawsuits.
I think they should be more terrified of the possibility that an unvaccinated professor or staff member might infect some poor student who then dies of COVID.
It’s crazy: the only reason universities (and other institutions) can think about returning to some kind of new normal is the vaccines. The university imposed and required (and I supported) less effective mitigation efforts like masks and distancing and online teaching. But leaders won’t mandate the one thing that is highly effective at blunting the pandemic and getting us back to work.
Clapton said “… I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.” How do these dolts equate a vaccine mandate with discrimination? Well, no one ever accused Clapton of being logical. I don’t like many of his songs, and I don’t find him to be a unique guitar virtuoso like many do, but if I did like him, I wouldn’t be attending any of his shows.
I hope the FDA finally approves some of the Covid vaccines so it will be easier for companies to make the vaccine a mandate.
Apparently, Clapton previously shared a message about his “disastrous” health experience after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.
Yeah but the USOPC is a private non-profit. They could certainly have made vaccination a prerequisite of their seal of approval to compete.
I’m not too upset. Yeah it’s asking for an outbreak to put a whole bunch of unvaccinated athletes together. But these sort of organizations change their rules and policies slooooooowly. It’s not too hard to see how vaccines becoming available in Spring 2021 don’t make it into a policy requirement of Summer 2021, not due to cowardice or animus but just due to the speed of bureaucracy. Hanlon’s razor at work!
Can I recommend you check out what must be the original Ceiling Cat: the Hell Staircase at Burlghey House In Stamford, UK, a painted ceiling and stairway that depicts (among other things) the entrance to hell as the gaping open mouth of a cat. It really is a site to behold!
Pictured in this article: https://www.pridemagazines.co.uk/lincolnshire/highlights/stamfords-burghley-house-the-inside-story/01-2020 Quite a statement!
My vote would be for naming the team the Cleveland Steamers (don’t google it). This is yet another reason why I’m never asked to name things.
I need to comment on Thomas Jefferson at some point…I was tied up yesterday during the long discussion…but for now I will just commiserate with you on the lock out from lunch today. The one thing that I have missed terribly for the past 18 months is the simple pleasure of eating out. I do get take out once a week to bring home but it is really not the same. Since I order by phone or online, i know that the restaurant is open. To not have your lunch with you today and then not able to purchase it may well be a first world problem, but it would be personally disappointing in these times never the less.
Dr Coyne;
Do you accept gifts from readers? I have a perfect gift for you. It will remind you of your recent gastronomic trip to Texas.
A few days ago you said you wanted Grania’s perspective on the South African riots. I do not pretend to be as insightful as Grania, but here are my 2 cents:
The riots started after the incarceration of the profoundly corrupt former president Zuma (a Zulu) for contempt of court, mainly in Kwa Zulu-Natal (KZN) and in Gauteng, with a large Zulu population. In that sense it can be said it was mainly a Zulu uprising. The reason it was originally thought it was an ethnic uprising.
However, it becomes clearer by the day that it is more a fight for power within the ANC. There is the ‘Marxistoid’ RET(radical economic transformation) faction -now deeply corrupt-, and the more socio-democratic faction (supposedly a bit less corrupted). The former had it’s origins in the ‘exiled ANC‘, which was turned heavily communist (they fused with the communists) in the fifties when the USSR was still under Stalin. The system they proposed and that was implemented is that votes are for the party, not the individual politicians. This Soviet style system resulted in the party, the ANC’s
politbureauNational Excecutive Committee having all the power. Voters have little say there.
Now CR (Cyril Ramaphosa) is not part of this RET faction, he is not part of the former ‘exiles’ and never joined the SACP. He is trying to loosen the grip of the corrupted exile/RET faction on power, in fact trying to wrestle power from them. The whole thing is a power-struggle within the ANC. Several known intelligence big shots appear to have been involved in the riots. Let us not forget that Zuma used to be head of intelligence in exile. He has many links with extant intelligence operators.
‘Normal’ riots and looting rarely involve blocking main arteries and coming back after looting to burn a place down, as happened in KZN and Gauteng.
The riots appear to have died down now, there has been a huge counter-riot civil reaction, yes, kind of vigilantes.
At this moment it appears the whole riot ploy has backfired, and I hope it stays that way.
The damage done to South Africa is immense, not just the hundred+ dead, not just the billions of dollars of damage, but the reputation of the police and intelligence caught unawares, and above all the downgrading of South Africa as an investment opportunity. A double whammy: Covid 19 hit SA hard, and the riots/power-struggle on top.
Cry the Beloved Country!
The only consolation is that the voice of reason, as impersonated by the CR faction appears to have gained the upper hand.
The problem with mandating the corona virus vaccination is that the vaccines have been approved using emergency use authorization, which is a significantly truncated review process from what is ordinarily required for drug approval. Because of the medical uncertainties, no one is going to mandate vaccination.
I’m contemplating the ‘Cleveland (New) Bezos.” They have no less a right to appropriate his name than he does those of astronauts (“New Shepard,” “New Glenn”). (And as far as “LIN” is concerned, he surely is not the only human primate named “Bezos.”)
David Brooks cites some differences between white and black households: (a) the income gap, (b) the wealth gap, (c) the intergenerational poverty gap, (d) the hiring gap (callbacks or job offers). He thinks that the appropriate conclusion is this:
I agree with him that there is “a set of structures…that have a devastating effect on Black wealth and opportunities,” but he is following the Ibram Kendi “antiracist” playbook if he insists that final inequities proves that the cause is structural racism and the problem is somebody else’s to fix. Other people point to a different “set of structures…that have a devastating effect on Black wealth and opportunities.”
According to Glenn Loury, an African-American Professor of Economics at Brown, the “empty thesis of racism” distracts us from the real problems of black Americans.
Brooks does not arrive at the same conclusion as Loury because he is not black and would risk being called a racist and a victim-blamer. Loury rejects the notion that blacks lack agency and must depend on whites to solve whatever social/economic problems they have. People might ask Loury specifically what’s to be done, and then sit back contentedly when he is unable to produce a social program that will affect people’s motivations in a positive direction. But when people ask Kendi what’s to be done his solution is to simply equalize outcomes. If Loury is right, that’s like the physician administering morphine for chronic pain without determining the cause of the pain. It’s worse than doing nothing. At least with nothing the person is kept aware that there is a problem that needs to be addressed.