In this eight-minute video, Counterweight founder Helen Pluckrose asks Richard Dawkins if there are ways of knowing other than science. Do different groups have different methods for apprehending truth? The answer, of course, is a dismissive “no” (he’s right), and Richard then answers Helen’s question about how we deal with such an antiscientific mindset.
h/t: Paul
One thought on “Dawkins on “ways of knowing””
This is precisely why the SJW/Woke/CRT types don’t like Dawkins.
All of those ideologies and cults favour storytelling/narratives, over facts and evidence. Hence “my truth” > “the truth”.
Dawkins has always rubbished and dunked on the antiscientific “other ways of knowing” nonsense, and its good to see he has not become infected like to many others.