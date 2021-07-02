Teacher fights for job after repeating student’s use of racial slur when reporting the student for using that racial slur

Of all the people who got in trouble for using racial slurs (usually the “n-word”)—and that includes NYT reporter Donald McNeil, who was fired for asking a student if someone else used the word—this case is the most bizarre and unconscionable. It happened in the Kansas City, Missouri area of Lee’s Summit, and was reported on June 24 by KMBC News. Click on the screenshot to read:
It is the peculiar circumstances of the word’s use that make this case both unique and completely unnecessary. The details are simple:
1). Teacher and coach Joe Oswald, who’s been teaching for 20 years, heard a female student using a racial slur (another teacher heard it as well). The slur isn’t specified, but I’m guessing it was the n-word.
2). Oswald took the student to the principal’s office and wrote up a disciplinary report on the student using the specified “green slip”. After Oswald wrote the report, he read it back to the student twice, also as specified, to ensure that the student heard what she was being accused of (and, I suppose, to contest any errors).
3). Another student overheard Oswald reading the report back to the offender and also heard the use of the slur. Apparently that student reported Oswald to school authorities for using a racial slur himself—twice.
4). The student was suspended. But now Oswald is in big trouble as well.
5). A nine-hour public hearing ensued, and the school is now trying to decide whether Oswald should be “retrained”, disciplined, or fired. As KMBC reports,
The student who said the racial slur was given an in-school suspension. The school’s human resources director recommended Oswald get training. Superintendent Dr. David Buck has recommended termination.
The district said Oswald should never have said the racial slur.
“The reason we are here tonight is pretty simple. A teacher has engaged in conduct that the administration believes is wholly inconsistent with that vision and those commitments, and more specifically, with your board of education policy,” the school district’s attorney said.
“He said it was never OK to use that word. It was condescending, derogatory — a word that should never be used. He was upset that she had used the word. He was trying to be accurate. He’d been told to write down exactly what was said and that’s what he had done,” said Dr. David Carlson, executive director of human resources.
. . . . The school board will not render a decision immediately. The court recorder has until July 6 to give both sides a transcript of Wednesday’s hearing. The board then has seven days to meet in closed session and must publish their ruling within 72 hours.
This is absurd. Oswald did what he was told to do. Or should he have simply written the word and not spoken it? What’s the difference, anyway?
In a case like this, absolute accuracy of reporting is crucial, and that’s why Oswald read the report back to the student—twice.
Despite NYT executive editor Dean Baquet’s assertion that “intent doesn’t matter” when using racial slurs, and that the feelings of the listener are sufficient to allow punishment of the “offender”, racial slurs are regularly used in court testimony. And surely in this case intent DID matter, because without reading the word verbatim, the student could contest the report. The word was used not just didactically, but also quasi-legally, in a school hearing for punishment.
Now the teacher may be punished as well as the student. I hope to Ceiling Cat that Oswald not only isn’t fired, but doesn’t get any punishment. The school should really apologize him for putting him through this misery. Instead, he has to agonize for two weeks:
Such is the country we live in. What a world! What a world!
h/t: Carbon Copy
I don’t know. Coach Reese made me do push-ups in 7th Grade when I told him another kid called me a bad word, and using that word. (I don’t remember what the word was.) Maybe if the punishment were push-ups? On the other hand, zero tolerance policies are always unfair.
Don’t coaches often punish the messenger because they are manly and men don’t rat out other men?
Reminds me of the case two years ago in a Wisconsin school.
A (black) security guard was removing an unruly (black) student from the premises. The student used language to the effect of “leave me alone n*****””, to which the security guard replied “don’t call me a n*****”, and that got him fired.
(He was later re-instated.)
I hope there is a way to sue the school board for doing this to the teacher. My response as a teacher watching this would be not to punish students at all because it isn’t worth it. Nice incentives the school has created.
Completely absurd. Don’t they realize that punishing a teacher for accurately reporting bad behavior will lead to teachers not reporting bad behavior?
To Diane’s point: well, if he’s part of a teacher’s union, I have to imagine that the union would have some strong words to say about a teacher being fired for doing something his contract insists he do.
I agree with the absurdity of this and similar events. But isn’t it hypocritical to self-censor the word when writing here?
Thanks for calling me a hypocrite. I am not required to use the word for didactic purposes.
Now we see clearly why “Huckleberry Finn,” a brilliant castigation of bigots and slavery, has been cancelled. The n-word is used extensively, but only in dialog and introspection. (I was tempted to type it here; is it allowed?)
We should not be surprised this madness engages at absurd depths. The protocol of “no tolerance” has been issued as official and required by the NewMarxism, and it has permeated all the way down to levels deeper than common sense or rational consideration.
NoTolerance has been weaponized. Unleashed to corrupt the culture. The neoMarxists are fierce in its use.
James Lindsay has exposed this tactic brilliantly, and at length, tying it to the full project to overthrow capitalism and the original American Idea.
At YouTube, just google James Lindsay + tolerance
Or visit here: https://newdiscourses.com/ Lindsay is the main contributor.
(i was reluctant to link directly)
I absorbed Lindsay’s 4-episode “Repressive Tolerance Series,” and it grabbed me. He specifically uncovers why ‘economic justification of Marxism’ has been abandoned, and ‘cultural assault, featuring exploitation of America’s racism guilt complex’ has been deployed. He’s got the chain of intellectuals, from Plato to Kant to Hegel to Gramsci to Popper to Marcuse — to the founders of BLM.
They are certainly no Marxists involved in this. This is a right wing fantasy without merit. The woke don’t care about class or workers and suchlike.
It is Marxism. By any other name. Lindsay and many other intellectuals are showing how “Classic” Marxism failed (because the proletariat was too comfy under capitalism) and how the Left specifically chose cultural destruction – devoid of Marxist rhetoric – as the new spear.
Call it neo-Marxism. Still the same goal.
Lindsay is not a right-winger; he is a moderate liberal.
It’s called Neo Marxism because “Marxism” is a rallying cry and boogeyman for the right, and to tap into cold war era rhetoric, i.e. unAmerican etc. It’s called “neo” as a trick word to say “it’s not really literally Marxism, but we still like to call it Marxism”.
Lindsay said he voted for Trump, i.e. Republican voter, thus right wing.
I don’t know that ‘neo-Marxist’ covers the situation. True Marxists insist on the priority of class over everything else; the World Socialist Web Site, a Trot outfit down to its bones, has written scathingly about woke racialization of social conflict, and plenty of people on the left have attacked the ‘movement’, if that’s what it is, as an elistist diversionary attempt to distract from the exploitation of workers everywhere by putting racial identity front, center and everywhere else. The editor of Jacobin, which pushes what I think might be called a ‘soft Trotskyite’ line, has a number of columns in the Guardian of all places denouncing the standard obligatory DEI training mandates imposes by academics and sweatshop-based outfits like Nike. Further towards the center, Randall Kennedy, a left-winger despite the white SWJ crowd’s efforts to paint him as an apologist for mainstream American cultural ideals and practices, has insisted that the fundamental sources of black oppression are based on centuries of economic exploitation and abuse, with racial bigotry a consequence rather than a cause. So while the style may be Stalinist/Maoist, woke pathology seems to me to something very different in content.
I won’t repeat except to say again that James Lindsay, and others, have the explanation. The hard-core Marxist Left changed tactics, and left the older Jacobins and Guardian et. al. behind.
You keep referencing Lindsay as if he is an undisputed expert on the subject – but his ‘expertise’ is very much disputed.
Or, as the OG Latinxs put it, O tempora, o mores!
I showed with that case a while back why a “hard taboo” on both use and mention cannot work. A quick refresher, to use a word is to convey some meaning, including to insult. To mention a word is to talk about the word itself, like how it’s used, how many letters it has and so on. The “hard taboo” on both use and mention cannot work, because the defused version (“n-word”) and the written out form (“nigger”) become synonyms.
You could theoretically punish someone for literally saying “the n-word” and justify this by announcing “person said the n-word”, which they did, implying they said “nigger”, which they didn’t say. The defendant cannot say they didn’t say the “n-word” (meaning “nigger”) when they actually said the “n-word” (literally, “n-word”) . Even tricks like “literally said the n-word” doesn’t work, though language is powerful and you might circumvent this somehow.
All of this feels acutely like a religion by now, as many have noted years ago, but mostly more in a polemical sense. Of course, it‘s customary to mention the “Life of Brian” sketch where the clerical judge is stoned himself after reading out that the accused person said “Jehova”.
The supreme court has pretty well told us that voting rights do not matter and therefore the 15th amendment does not either. So now what, we need an amendment for that word so that can be ignored as well. Maybe then the teacher’s job could be saved.
From my experiences on a local school board in VA from 1988-96 and our guidance from Virginia’s Freedom of Information Acts, this all seems a bit odd. Normally these student and staff personnel matters are carried out in closed hearing as default, though the student or teacher can demand a public hearing, something i only saw happen once. In that case the teacher thought that she was being unjustly discriminated against and wanted to make a public show trial. Also, while the board can meet in closed session for this particular personnel issue, in VA, it must convene in public session to take a vote.
But i would also say from my experience, that having a superintendent take this action is not that surprising…extremely disappointing but not surprising. The decision of the board next week should give the superintendent clear direction regarding his actions in this case and for future action. The board makes policy. The superintendent carries it out. This is an opportunity for the zboard to be clear about its policy.
Recent history of the Lee’s Summit school district shows an ongoing problem with parents & superintendents over diversity, inclusion, and equity. I imagine this poor coach was just caught in a snare waiting for him.