Please send in your wildlife photos; there’s an aching need for more. Thanks!

Today’s photos are botanical (with one bird), and come from reader Tim Anderson in Australia. Tim’s comments and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

I recently visited the magnificent Brisbane Botanic Gardens at Mount Cooth-tha in Queensland and took a swag of photographs- not wildlife exactly, but red in tooth and claw. Fruits of a date palm (Phoenix sp.)

A bed of Coleus plants.

Chinese fan palm (Livistona chinensis (Jacq.) R.Br. ex Mart.)

Japanese water garden:

Brazilian Justicia flower:

Golden Barrel Cactus (Echinocactus grusonii Hildm.):

A bonsai of a fraser fir, an Australian brushturkey [Alectura lathami], and a Christmas Bush (Ceratopetalum apetalum).