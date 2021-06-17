I don’t have much to say today, but at least I can offer you a wine recommendation: a bottle that I’ve had in multiple vintages and have always loved. It’s this one:

I haven’t tried the 2020 version of the Pine Ridge Chenin blanc/Viognier yet, but I see it advertised by my wine store for $11 a bottle, which is pretty much what you should pay for it. It’s a California blend of two grapes that are rarely combined, one of which, viognier, can be a classic, world-class white (as in Château-Grillet). The viognier here isn’t of that quality, but the blend of the two grapes is luscious, a tad lemony and melon-y, and a bit off dry, which is good because it means you can drink this with nearly everything but heavy red meat. It will pair well with Chinese food and spicy food. It’s the perfect summer white, one of the best wine values I’ve ever found, and if you can find it for under $12 a bottle, you should buy a case.

It’s not a wine for keeping, so get the latest vintage and drink it within a year or two. This used to be my house white during the summer, and I look forward to replenishing my supply now that the pandemic is over.

If you aren’t sure, try a bottle before you consider buying a case. Then store several bottles in the fridge to crack (there’s a convenient screw top) when the mood strikes.