Today is Sunday, and so we have a themed collection of bird photos from John Avise. His IDs and captions are indented; click on the photos to enlarge them.
Birds with State Names
For the past three Sundays, Jerry has posted my photographs of official State Birds. This week’s post features several avian species that are not the official bird of the state but nevertheless bear a state’s common (and sometimes Latin) name. (Note that for the two Carolina species pictured, North or South are not specified in the monikers. And remember also the odd fact that the California Gull is the official State Bird of Utah!). [JAC: You should know the story about how the gull became Utah’s state bird.]
California Condor, Gymnogyps californianus:
California Condor, head portrait:
California Gnatcatcher, Polioptila californica:
California Gull, Larus californicus:
California Thrasher, Toxostoma redivivum:
California Thrasher, head portrait:
California Towhee, Pipilo crissalis:
Another California Towhee:
Carolina Chickadee, Poecile carolinensis:
Carolina Wren, Thryothorus ludovicianus:
Florida Scrub-Jay, Aphelocoma coerulescens:
Louisiana Waterthrush, Seiurus motacilla:
Tennessee Warbler, Vermivora peregrina:
Tricolored Heron (formerly Louisiana Heron), Egretta tricolor:
“Oregon Junco” (actually a distinctive race of the Dark-eyed Junco, Junco hyemalis):
Virginia Rail, Rallus limicola: