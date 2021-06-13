Today is Sunday, and so we have a themed collection of bird photos from John Avise. His IDs and captions are indented; click on the photos to enlarge them.

Birds with State Names

For the past three Sundays, Jerry has posted my photographs of official State Birds. This week’s post features several avian species that are not the official bird of the state but nevertheless bear a state’s common (and sometimes Latin) name. (Note that for the two Carolina species pictured, North or South are not specified in the monikers. And remember also the odd fact that the California Gull is the official State Bird of Utah!). [JAC: You should know the story about how the gull became Utah’s state bird.]

California Condor, Gymnogyps californianus: